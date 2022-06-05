ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Natalie Moore discusses why she created the book and play ‘The Billboard’

By Malik Brown
Natalie Y. Moore is a Chicago-based author and journalist. Moore is the author of the book The Billboard, which is about a fictional Black women's clinic in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on the South Side and its fight with a local gadfly running for city council who puts up a provocative billboard:

CBS Chicago

Black Pullman maids highlighted in Chicago's Newberry Library exhibit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A number of African American women travelled the country and took on challenging work during the difficult Jim Crow era.But they were overshadowed by the Black men who worked for the same Chicago-based train company. A new exhibit in Chicago  is putting these women in a well-deserved spotlight. CBS 2's Jim Williams has their story.Miriam Thaggert had a mission several years ago. So she came here to Chicago's Newberry Library. "I was in the Newberry fourth floor reading room looking for narratives about the Pullman porters, and I came across this file that had the application of a...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Harold’s Fried Chicken Is a Piece of the Black Chicago Experience

If Black Chicagoans have a favorite local chicken spot, it’s likely Harold’s Chicken Shack, which has been serving the city since 1950. Harold’s famous chicken, with its sweet-and-spicy sauce, is a pleasant reminder of home, of family gatherings, of a Black experience meant for them. In an ever-changing city with a history that runs deep in multiple directions, Harold’s Chicken has been a constant in Black communities.
CHICAGO, IL
panoramanow.com

East Chicago Rhythm & Soul Fest

Come out Saturday June 25th, 2022 for East Chicago’s Rhythm and Soul Fest at Washington Park located at 142nd and Parrish Ave.,. Featuring Al Hudson and the One Way Band,There was a time in the early 80s when a new release by the group One Way was an important event for me. The songs by Al Hudson, Dave Roberson, and especially Kevin McCord have become real classics. Songs like “Give Me One More Chance”, “Don’t Fight The Feeling”, “Didn’t You Know It”, “If Only You Knew”, or “Mr. Groove” still shine bright. And of course earlier pieces like “Do Your Thang”, “Let’s Go Out Tonite”, “I Am Under Your Spell”, or “Music”.26 years after the last album, “One Way with Alicia Myers & Friends”, the group has released a new album. Consisting of Al Hudson III, Dave Roberson, Jr., Jeanette Jackson, Tony Lippett, Jack Hall (original member), Johnny Murray, Craig Lane, and Terry Washington, the focus on the 15 tracks on the album lies on uptempo disco soul cuts such as the opener “Let’s Dance”, obviously trying to resurrect the good old days à la “You Can Do It” or “Music” (1979). “Mr. Groove” says hello on “Hump That Butt”, with George Clinton samples and those Zapp-like funky grooves including talk box. The funk continues with “Heat It Up” before tempo slows down for the first time on the fifth track of the album, the wonderful old school-sounding “We Won’t Stop” with instrumentation by Valdez Brantley who has played on One Way albums since “Wrap Your Body” (1985). Al sometimes reminds me of Rick James on this cut.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s the 2022 Brady Street Festival lineup

You wanted the return of Milwaukee summer festivals? You got the return of Milwaukee summer festivals. Yes, Brady Street Festival is coming back! Following two pandemic-prompted summers off in 2020 and 2021, the long-running East Side festival will once again take over nine blocks of Brady Street on Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. – midnight. Brady Street Festival will include three stages of Milwaukee music, plus a host of vendors and activities.
Block Club Chicago

List To Replace Lawndale Ald. Michael Scott Includes His Sister, Chief Of Staff

NORTH LAWNDALE — Nineteen candidates have applied to be appointed Lawndale’s next alderperson — including the current alderman’s sister and chief of staff. Ald. Michael Scott Jr (24th) has resigned after seven years in office to work in a new role at CineSpace Chicago, film studios. Mayor Lori Lightfoot now has to appoint a new 24th Ward alderperson this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

Dragging with the fishes

Pride is in the air — and in the deep blue sea. Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium hosted its first ever Pride kickoff on June 1 to celebrate Chicago’s queer community. With local DJs and drag artists, the Shedd came together to create an open and fun environment to start the month.
CHICAGO, IL
kclu.org

Chicago pastor on mass shootings and violence prevention

There were at least 10 mass shootings in the U.S. over the weekend, in cities including Philadelphia and Chattanooga. Chicago was not among them, but at least 28 people were shot and four died in smaller instances of gun violence that have become tragically routine. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong...
CHICAGO, IL
wuwm.com

Monthly with Mosley: Traveling while Black with the 'Green Book'

The history of the Green Book dates back to the Jim Crow era and was originally known as The Negro Travelers' Green Book by Victor Hugo Green. It served as a guide for Black motorists to find places throughout the country where they could safely dine, sleep or seek other services.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kansascitymag.com

The Forgotten History of a Leading Lesbian Jazz Trumpeter Driven from KC

There’s no argument about whether Tiny Davis could play at an elite level. The jazz trumpeter and vocalist was labeled the “female Louis Armstrong.” As a member of the International Sweethearts of Rhythm, an all-woman big band in the era of the Second World War, she went on to tour and record with her own band, Hell Divers, and co-owned a lesbian bar in 1950s Chicago alongside her partner, Ruby Lucas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
internewscast.com

Family of Chicago girls missing 21 years not giving up hope

When a person goes missing, their loved ones are left with the agonizing void of having something ripped away from them. Imagine the emotions involved if it was two young sisters who vanished at the same time. That’s what authorities say happened 21 years ago to a Chicago family. Tionda...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City of Chicago begins offering rebates for security cameras, other devices purchased to protect property

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday announced the launch of the city's new the Home and Business Protection Program (HBPP) – in which anyone who lives, runs a business, or owns or leases a car in Chicago can be reimbursed for private security devices to protect their property. Mayor Lightfoot was joined by city Community Safety Chief Coordination Officer Tamara Mahal, the Rev. Michael Pfleger, and other officials for the announcement at St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham. "We are taking a public health approach to community safety, and that means activating resources across a range of programs, policy...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Chicago’s 5,000-bike giveaway and free Learn to Ride classes kick off this summer

If we want to make biking a mainstream choice for transportation and physical activity in Chicago, building safe cycling infrastructure alone is not enough. Education and encouragement are also important pieces of the puzzle, and city’s upcoming 5,000-bike giveaway and annual Learn to Ride classes are part of that. Here are updates on those two initiatives.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Residents on Chicago's northwest side concerned thieves using a machete to rob them

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is going around robbing people, not with a gun but with a machete.The attacks are terrorizing people on the city's northwest side. So far, there have been eight machete robberies. CBS 2's Aasal Rezaei reports from Irving Park talking with investigators after this weekend's incidents.Chicago police are asking people to be on high alert after there was three more attacks this weekend. CPD confirmed it is the same man in all of the attacks, so far.The attacks have happened in Irving Park, Avondale and Logan Square. The latest happening just last night around 9:00 p.m. near...
CHICAGO, IL
