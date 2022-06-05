Bulloch County rabies clinic to benefit Bulloch County 4H/FFA

Hundreds gathered Saturday evening for food, drinks and a silent auction at Ogeechee Tech all to benefit the Georgia Police K-9 Association. The event featured over 25 police canines and a few celebrity dogs popular on Instagram. The event raised $250,000 for K-9 units across the state to equip them with vests, medical kits, narcan, training, equipment and help for retired K-9’s, according to a Facebook post by the foundation.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO