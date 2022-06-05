ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Bulloch County rabies clinic to benefit Bulloch County 4H/FFA

By Grice Connect
 3 days ago
It is time for the annual Bulloch County Rabies Clinic. This event is provided each year as a service to our community. Special thanks to...

Grice Connect

$250K raised for police dogs across Georgia after K-9 event

Hundreds gathered Saturday evening for food, drinks and a silent auction at Ogeechee Tech all to benefit the Georgia Police K-9 Association. The event featured over 25 police canines and a few celebrity dogs popular on Instagram. The event raised $250,000 for K-9 units across the state to equip them with vests, medical kits, narcan, training, equipment and help for retired K-9’s, according to a Facebook post by the foundation.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Summer feeding program underway for Second Harvest

SAVANNAH, Ga. — School is out for the summer and that means many of those kids will need meals. And that’s where America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia springs into action. The organization’s summer feeding program is now underway. It provides two meals a day —...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Wamba named 2022 Outstanding Alumni

Jason Wamba, a 2015 graduate of the Agribusiness program at Ogeechee Technical College, was recently named OTC’s 2022 Outstanding Alumni winner. He currently works at the Georgia Department of Agriculture as the Assistant Director of Warehouse and Bounding. Wamba oversees the storage of grain and cotton and the purchasing of produce and livestock for the state of Georgia.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire seeking information in arson cold case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Arson Unit is seeking information on a cold case involving a body burning in a vehicle last year. Savannah Fire was dispatched to an arson fire at Watson Motors on Montgomery Street and Victory Drive at 6:54 p.m. on November 21, 2021. Firefighters extinguished a burgundy pick-up truck […]
SAVANNAH, GA
waynesboroga.com

State of Georgia Rental Assistance Program (GRA)

If you're a Georgia renter who has fallen behind on rent payments as of March 13, 2020, you may qualify for assistance. The Georgia Rental Assistance Program can provide up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance, paid directly to participating landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants.
WAYNESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

First City Pride to host Stonewall block party

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — First City Pride is back to hosting their annual Stonewall Block Party. The event will happen Saturday, June 25 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Bull Street between 31st and 33rd street. WSAV caught up with Lawrence Appenzeller from First City Pride to talk about the event and what to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
#Ffa#Rabies Clinic Information#Bulloch Rabies Clinic#Portal High School#Southeast Bulloch
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. will offer heating assistance appointments Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Economic Opportunity Authority for Chatham County will be offering heating assistance appointments Sunday. To get an appointment applicants must call 912-721-7910 Sunday at 7 p.m. There is a limited amount of appointments and they can only be done by calling the number. This service is...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

VIDEO | City hosts first public hearing for FY 2023 budget

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, members of the public got their first opportunity to hear the proposed City of Statesboro budget for fiscal year 2023. City Manager Charles Penny and his staff prepared the $87 million budget which includes:. a 4% employee pay raise. discretionary performance-based pay increases. a...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

EOA’s cooling assistance program reopens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Low-income earners in Chatham County can now apply for home energy assistance again. The Economic Opportunity Authority’s (EOA) cooling assistance program has returned. It will start taking appointments Sunday, June 5 starting at 7 p.m. In order to apply, call 912-721-7910. Applicants have to provide a copy of their current electric […]
WSAV News 3

Police exercise to take place at Savannah nightclub

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Specialized units of the Savannah Police Department will be conducting a training exercise Thursday at a nightclub on Ellis Square. SPD Chief Roy Minter said it’s part of the units’ ongoing training. “In light of recent events across the country, our units partnered with a local business for this additional opportunity to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

WANTED: Augusta woman accused of trafficking drugs

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a wanted woman. They say Jordan Howard is wanted for: Trafficking Heroin Trafficking Methamphetamine Possession of firearm during commission of a crime Possession of firearm by convicted felon. Howard’s last known address is 900 block of Bluebird Road in Augusta. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Statesboro, GA
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

