Mr. George S. Haymans (Steve), age 77, died on Thursday, June 2nd 2022 at his home under the care of Kindred Hospice. George was born on December 22nd 1944 in Savannah, GA to the late Mr. William Henry Haymans Sr. and Mrs. Ella Lee McElveen Haymans. He was raised in Savannah, GA and worked for 49 years in the HVAC industry, most of that time with Weather Doctors. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping, and also woodworking. George was preceded in death by his parents, his brother William Henry Haymans Jr., his sister, Doris Helpingstine, as well as a niece and a nephew.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO