Drew Gilbert details home run against Campbell

No. 1 Tennessee (55-7) defeated Campbell, 12-7, Saturday in the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Drew Gilbert went 2-for-5 in the contest. He recorded one home run, one double, three runs and three RBIs.

Tennessee trailed, 4-3, in the fifth inning. Gilbert faced an 0-2 count and hit a three-run home run.

“I was kind of pretty into that at-bat,” Gilbert said following the game. “Like coach (Tony Vitello) said, that guy (Cade Kuehler) threw the crap out of the ball. I know the box score doesn’t necessarily say that, but he was really, really good.

“He started me with two really, really good changeups, and at that point I figured he was probably going to come back to it. I was just trying to see it up, good swing.”