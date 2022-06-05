ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPU Benchmarks and Hierarchy 2022: Intel and AMD Processors Ranked

By Paul Alcorn
 3 days ago

Our CPU benchmarks performance hierarchy ranks all the current and previous generation Intel and AMD processors, including all of the Best CPUs for Gaming , based on performance. Your CPU has a huge effect on overall performance and, to many, is a computer's most important component. CPU benchmarks help us sort out the differences, but when it comes time to buy a CPU for your desktop, you'll find a dizzying collection of model numbers and specs from both Intel and AMD.

We've listed the best CPUs for gaming and best processors for workstations in other articles, but if you want to know how each chip stacks up against all the others and how we come to our decisions, this CPU benchmarks hierarchy is for you. If you're looking for a broader view of the current state of the market, head to our AMD vs Intel feature .

If you're looking for the fastest gaming chip on the market across the broadest range of prices, Intel's Alder Lake chips have taken the crown from AMD in convincing fashion, though AMD's latest chip is an outlier that holds the overall performance crown due to transformative new technology. AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D takes the title as the fastest gaming CPU on the market and lives up to AMD's claim that 3D V-Cache delivers an increase in gaming performance equivalent to what we would normally only see from a new microarchitecture. However, the 58000X3D isn't as fast as comparable chips in other types of single- and multi-threaded work beyond gaming.

Intel's Special Edition Core i9-12900KS was the fastest gaming CPU on the market until AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D arrived. This chip is identical to the Core i9-12900K but has special binning and features that allow it to reach a blistering 5.5 GHz on two cores, a record high clock speed for a desktop PC processor. The 12900KS is still faster than its counterpart, the 12900K, but it only leads by roughly 3% yet comes with a 23% ($134) premium. That makes the $739 price tag a hard pill to swallow.

We recently put AMD's $199 Ryzen 5 5600 and $159 Ryzen 5 5500 chips to the test. These new lower-end models represent AMD's cheapest Zen 3-equipped processors yet, but they are simply too little, too late. The Ryzen 7 5700X , also included in the stats below, is also not a convincing buy. Intel's Alder Lake chips are better for new builds, but existing Ryzen owners with older chips could find these as good drop-in upgrades if they want to put off building an entirely new system.

The new AMD chips contend with two powerful chips that have become the mainstay for new builds. Our Core i5-12400 review highlights Alder Lake’s exceptional blend of price and performance. At $190, this chip is just as fast at gaming as Intel’s previous-gen $549 Core i9-11900K flagship.

At the lower pricing tier, we found that the four-core eight-thread Core i3-12100 offers a stunning level of gaming performance for the $105 to $130 price point (the graphics-less 12100F saves you some coin), making it the new go-to chip for budget gaming rigs. AMD's Ryzen 3 4100 is a contender here, but it hasn't passed through our test bench yet. Keep your eyes peeled for that review soon.

The Intel Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K are also impressive, with the 12900K geared for absolute performance while the 12600K slots in as the new mainstream gaming champion. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D slots in as the overall high-performance value chip to beat for gaming, while the Core i7-12700K is the better all-rounder.

We have the full Ryzen 5000 lineup in our CPU benchmarks , including the Ryzen 5 5600X , Ryzen 9 5950X, 5900X , and Ryzen 7 5800X , along with all of the previous-gen Zen 3, Zen+, and Zen 1 versions of those chips. If you want to see Intel and AMD's most important models square off head-to-head in our CPU benchmarks, check out these articles:

We've added a new integrated graphics CPU benchmark ranking so you can see how AMD's APUs stack up relative to prior-gen AMD chips and Intel's lineup. We'll explain how we ranked the processors under each table. The game testing ranking is first. We also include an application performance metric in our application score tables, which we've split up into single- and multi-threaded measurements (below gaming table). The most powerful chip gets a 100, and all others are scored relative to it. If you want our recommendations for specific price bands, please check out our Best CPUs for Gaming .

Intel Alder Lake vs Ryzen 5000 CPU Benchmarks - Windows 11

Here are the current rankings for the Alder Lake chips compared to the Ryzen 5000 lineup in Windows 11, along with DDR4 vs DDR5 benchmarks and overclocked configurations. We have also incorporated these results into our broader selection of tests below for Windows 10, so refer to those charts for a greater historical perspective.

Intel's Alder Lake processors are the fastest in all metrics, be it gaming, single- or multi-threaded work, in Windows 11. The chips are still ultra-competitive in Windows 10, but do lose some of the larger advantages in a few key apps, which impacts its ranking in Windows 10.

CPU Benchmarks and Performance Hierarchy Charts - Windows 10

We conducted these tests in Windows 10, which penalizes the 12th-Gen Intel scores. This is because Windows 10 doesn't target threads at the correct cores with the precision that we see in Windows 11. You can see the Windows 11 results in the album in the first album in the article.

We rank all the Intel and AMD processors in the tables below, but we don't include overclocked performance or 99th percentile fps rankings. You can see all of those numbers in the charts above. We've also added separate charts for integrated graphics testing.

Bear in mind that the charts above use the raw performance numbers, whereas our CPU benchmarks rankings below use a score to rank the chips relative to one another. Admittedly, the charts are getting a bit packed as we expand our rankings pool, but we'll work to separate this out into different classes as our CPU benchmarks database grows.

Intel and AMD Gaming CPU Benchmarks Hierarchy

Gaming CPU Benchmarks Hierarchy - Windows 10
1080p Gaming Score 1440p Gaming Score CPU Cores/Threads Base/Boost GHz TDP Buy
Intel Core i9-12900K DDR4 / DDR5 100% / 93.51% 100% / 95.86% Alder Lake 16 / 24 (8P+8E) 3.2 / 5.2 125 / 241W Core i9-12900K
Intel Core i9-11900K 92.48% 97.26% Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.5 / 5.3 125W Core i9-11900K
Intel Core i7-12700K DDR4 / DDR5 97.71% / 91.23% 99.8% / 97.30% Alder Lake 12 / 20 (8P+4E) 3.6 / 4.9 125 / 190W Core i7-12700K
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 90.98% 93.18% Zen 3 12 / 24 3.7 / 4.8 105W Ryzen 9 5900X
Intel Core i5-12600K DDR4 / DDR5 90.89% / 84.32% 96.94% / 92.33% Alder Lake 10 / 16 (6P+4E) 3.7 / 4.9 125 / 150W Core i5-12600K
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 90.22% 95.32% Zen 3 16 / 32 3.4 / 4.9 105W Ryzen 9 5950X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 88.51% 91.79% Zen 3 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.6 65W Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 86.85% 91.72% Zen 3 8 / 16 3.8 / 4.7 105W Ryzen 7 5800X
Intel Core i7-11700K 86.3% 92.0% Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.6 / 5.0 125W Core i7-11700K
Intel Core i9-10900K 85.01% 91.5% Comet Lake 10 / 20 3.7 / 5.3 125W Core i9-9900K
Intel Core i9-10850K 84.6% 91.07% Comet Lake 10 / 20 3.6 / 5.2 95W Core i9-10850K
Intel Core i5-11600K 84.06% 90.43% Rocket Lake 6 / 12 3.9 / 4.9 125W Core i5-11600K
Intel Core i5-11400 80.98% 87.77% Rocket Lake 6 / 12 2.6 / 4.4 65W Core i5-11400
Intel Core i7-10700K 80.66% 87.88% Comet Lake 8 / 16 3.8 / 5.1 125W Core i7-10700K
Intel Core i9-10980XE 78.04% 84.04% Cascade Lake-X 18 / 36 3.0 / 4.8 165W Core i9-10980XE
Intel W-3175X 76.93% 82.58% Skylake 28 / 56 3.1 / 4.3 225W @Newegg
Ryzen 7 5700G* 76.61% 83.1% Zen 3 8 / 16 3.8 / 4.6 65W N/A
Intel Core i9-9900KS 76.12% 84.85% Coffee Lake-R 8 / 16 4.0 / 5.0 127W Intel Core i9-9900KS
Intel Core i7-10700/F ~ ~ Comet Lake 8 / 16 2.9 / 4.8 65W Intel Core i7-10700
Intel Core i5-10600K 75.42% 82.57% Comet Lake 6 / 12 4.1 / 4.8 125W @Newegg
Intel Core i7-9700K 73.62% 81.12% Coffee Lake-R 8 / 8 3.6 / 4.9 95W @Amazon
Intel Core i9-9900K / F 73.41% 84.85% Coffee Lake-R 8 / 16 3.6 / 5.0 95W Core i9-9900K
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 72.63% 78.58% Zen 2 16 / 32 3.5 / 4.7 105W @Amazon
AMD Threadripper 3970X 72.44% 77.99% Zen 2 32 / 64 3.7 / 4.5 280W AMD Threadripper 3970X
AMD Threadripper 3960X 72.07% 77.12% Zen 2 24 / 48 3.8 / 4.5 280W AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 71.99% 76.76% Zen 3 6 / 12 3.9 / 4.4 65W Ryzen 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT 71.78% 79.28% Zen 2 8 / 16 3.9 / 4.7 105W @Newegg
AMD Threadripper 3990X 71.68% 77.94% Zen 2 64 / 128 2.9 / 4.3 280W AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT 71.67% 78.55% Zen 2 12 / 24 3.8 / 4.7 105W Ryzen 9 3900XT
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X ~ ~ Zen 2 12 / 24 3.8 / 4.6 105W @Amazon
Intel Core i9-9980XE ~ ~ Skylake 18 / 36 4.4 / 4.5 165W @B&HPhoto
AMD Ryzen 9 3900 ~ ~ Zen 2 12 / 24 3.1 / 4.3 105W OEM only
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 71.43% 79.08% Zen 2 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.4 65W Ryzen 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 71.3% 78.67% Zen 2 8 / 16 3.9 / 4.5 105W Ryzen 7 3800X
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT 70.62% 77.75% Zen 2 6 / 12 3.8 / 4.5 95W @Newegg
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 68.63% 75.59% Zen 2 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.2 65W @Amazon
Intel Core i9-7960X ~ ~ Skylake 16 / 32 2.8 / 4.2 165W @Newegg
Intel Core i7-8700K 68.47% 76.41% Coffee Lake 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.7 95W @Amazon
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 68.41% 75.60% Zen 2 6 / 12 3.8 / 4.4 95W @Newegg
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X 67.49% 74.6% Zen 2 4 / 8 3.8 / 4.3 65W @Newegg
Intel Core i5-9600K 67.06% 75.11% Coffee Lake-R 6 / 6 3.7 / 4.6 95W @Newegg
AMD Threadripper Pro 3995WX 66.18% 69.28% Zen 2 64 / 128 2.7 / 4.2 280W Threadripper Pro 3995WX
Intel Core i5-8600K 65.84% 73.4% Coffee Lake 6 / 6 3.6 / 4.3 95W @Newegg
Intel Core i7-8700 65.57% 73.66% Coffee Lake 6 / 12 3.2 / 4.6 65W Core i7-8700
Intel Core i7-8086K 65.05% 73.5% Coffee Lake 6 / 12 4.0 / 5.0 95W Core i7-8086K
Intel Core i5-9400 / i5-9400F 64.85% 72.08% Coffee Lake 6 / 6 2.9 / 4.1 65W @Amazon
Intel Core i5-8400 63.96% 71.2% Coffee Lake 6 / 6 2.8 / 4.0 65W @Newegg
AMD Ryzen 5 3500X ~ ~ Zen 2 6 / 6 3.6 / 4.1 65W @Newegg
Core i3-10100 61.88% 69.08% Comet Lake 4 / 8 3.6 / 4.3 65W Core i3-10100
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 59.19% 66.55% Zen+ 8 / 16 3.7 / 4.3 105W @Newegg
Ryzen 7 4750G* 58.43% 66.46% Zen 2 8 / 16 3.8 / 4.6 65W Ryzen 7 4750G
AMD Ryzen 3 3100 57.75% 64.21% Zen 2 4 / 8 3.8 / 3.9 65W @Newegg
Intel Core i9-7980XE ~ ~ Skylake 18 / 36 2.6 / 4.2 165W @Amazon
Intel Core i9-7900X ~ ~ Skylake 10 / 20 3.3 / 4.3 140W @Newegg
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X 57.55% 65.33% Zen+ 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.2 95W @Amazon
Intel Core i7-7700K ~ ~ Kaby Lake 4 / 8 4.2 / 4.5 91W @Amazon
AMD Threadripper 2990WX (GM) ~ ~ Zen+ 32 / 64 3.0 / 4.2 250W @Newegg
Intel Core i7-7820X ~ ~ Skylake 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.3 140W @Amazon
AMD Threadripper 2950X (GM) ~ ~ Zen + 16 / 32 3.5 / 4.4 180W @Amazon
AMD Threadripper 2970WX ~ ~ Zen + 24 / 48 3.0 / 4.2 250W @Amazon
AMD Ryzen 7 2700 ~ ~ Zen+ 8 / 16 3.2 / 4.1 65W @Amazon
AMD Threadripper 1900X (GM) ~ ~ Zen 8 / 16 3.8 / 4.0 180W @Amazon
Intel Core i7-7700 ~ ~ Kaby Lake 4 / 8 3.6 / 4.2 65W @Amazon
AMD Ryzen 5 2600 ~ ~ Zen+ 6 / 12 3.4 / 3.9 65W @Newegg
Intel Core i7-7800X ~ ~ Skylake 6 / 12 3.5 / 4.0 140W @Newegg
Intel Core i5-7600K ~ ~ Kaby Lake 4 / 4 3.8 / 4.2 91W @Amazon
AMD Threadripper 1950X (GM) ~ ~ Zen 16 / 32 3.4 / 4.0 180W @Newegg
AMD Threadripper 1920X (GM) ~ ~ Zen 12 / 24 3.5 / 4.0 180W @Amazon
Intel Core i3-9350KF 56.42% 65.19% Coffee Lake 4 / 4 4.0 / 4.6 91W @Amazon
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G 55.54% 62.68% Zen 3 4 / 8 4.0 / 4.2 65W OEM Only
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X 53.86% 60.83% Zen 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.0 95W @Newegg
Intel Core i5-7600 ~ ~ Kaby Lake 4 / 4 3.5 / 4.1 65W @Amazon
Intel Core i3-8100 ~ ~ Coffee Lake 4 / 4 3.6 / - 65W @Amazon
Intel Core i5-7500 ~ ~ Kaby Lake 4 / 4 3.4 / 3.8 65W @Amazon
Intel Core i5-7400 ~ ~ Kaby Lake 4 / 4 3.0 / 3.5 65W @Amazon
AMD Ryzen 7 1700X ~ ~ Zen 8 / 16 3.8 / 3.9 95W @Amazon
AMD Ryzen 5 1600AF ~ ~ Zen + 6 / 12 3.2 / 3.6 65W @Amazon
AMD Ryzen 7 1700 ~ ~ Zen 8 / 16 3.0 / 3.8 65W @Newegg
Intel Core i3-8350K 53.84% 61.82% Coffee Lake 4 / 4 4.0 / - 91W Core i3 i3-8350K
Intel Core i3-9100 51.96% 60.1% Coffee Lake-R 4 / 4 3.6 / 4.2 65W @Newegg
AMD Ryzen 5 1600X 49.99% 57.28% Zen 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.0 95W @Amazon
AMD Ryzen 5 1600 ~ ~ Zen 6 / 12 3.2 / 3.6 65W @Amazon
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G 48.81% 55.73% Zen + 4 / 8 3.7 / 4.2 65W @Amazon
Intel Core i5-7400 ~ ~ Kaby Lake 4 / 4 3.0 / 3.5 65W @Newegg
Intel Core i3-8100 48.43% 59.7% Coffee Lake 4 / 4 3.6 / - 65W @Amazon
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 45.96% 52.98% Zen + 4 / 4 3.6 / 4.0 65W @Amazon
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 44.84% 50.67% Zen+ 4 / 8 3.6 / 3.9 65W @Newegg
AMD Ryzen 5 1500X ~ ~ Zen 4 / 8 3.5 / 3.7 65W @Newegg
Intel Core i3-7350K ~ ~ Kaby Lake 2 / 4 4.2 / - 60W @Newegg
Intel Pentium G5600 ~ ~ Coffee Lake 2 / 4 3.9 / - 54W @Newegg
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G 42.16% 48.56% Zen+ 4 / 4 3.5 / 3.7 65W @Amazon
AMD Ryzen 3 1300X ~ ~ Zen 4 / 4 3.5 / 3.7 65W @Amazon
Intel Core i3-7300 ~ ~ Kaby Lake 2 / 4 4.0 / - 51W @BH&Photo
Intel Pentium G5600 37.52% 44.7% Coffee Lake 2 / 4 3.9 / - 54W @Intel
Intel Pentium G5400 36.57% 43.31% Coffee Lake 2 / 4 3.7 / - 54W @Amazon
Intel Core i3-7100 ~ ~ Kaby Lake 2 / 4 3.9 / - 51W @Amazon
AMD Ryzen 5 1400 ~ ~ Zen 4 / 8 3.2 / 3.4 65W @Amazon
Intel Pentium G4620 ~ ~ Kaby Lake 2 / 4 3.7 / - 54W @Newegg
Intel Pentium G4560 ~ ~ Kaby Lake 2 / 4 3.5 / - 54W @Newegg
AMD Athlon 3000G ~ ~ Zen+ 2 / 4 3.5 / - 35W @Amazon
AMD Athlon 240GE ~ ~ Zen 2 / 4 3.5 / - 35W @Amazon
AMD Athlon 220GE ~ ~ Zen 2 / 4 3.4 / - 35W @Amazon
AMD Athlon 200GE ~ ~ Zen 2 / 4 3.2 / - 35W @Amazon
AMD Ryzen 3 1200 ~ ~ Zen 4 / 4 3.1 / 3.2 65W @Amazon
Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-U6780A ~ ~ LuJiaZui 8 / 8 2.7 / - 70W N/A
AMD A10-9700 ~ ~ Bristol Ridge 4 / 4 3.5 / 3.8 65W @Newegg

*indicates an APU tested with a discrete GPU. Note: These types of processors are geared for performance with integrated graphics - please see individual reviews or our section below for those performance rankings.

We've ranked all the consumer Intel 12th, 11th, 10th, 9th, 8th, and 7th Gen processors, along with AMD's Ryzen and Threadripper chips from all four generations. We have two rankings for each chip, based on 1080p and 1440p CPU gaming benchmarks. We conducted these tests in Windows 10 for compatibility purposes. You can see how the Windows 11 hierarchy looks in the slide show further above.

The chart is aligned sequentially based on the 1080p game results, but the 1440p listings aren't listed in sequential order due to the unfortunate limitations with our tables. Pay attention to the 1440p rankings: Some faster chips at 1440p CPU benchmarks may be listed below slower chips simply because of the 1080p results. You'll also notice that the 12th-Gen Intel processors, like the 12900K, 12700K and 12600K, have two measurements for each entry — that's to quantify performance with both DDR4 and DDR5 setups, with the former almost always offering better performance in Windows 10.

We measured performance for the 1080p CPU gaming benchmarks with a geometric mean of Borderlands 3, Hitman 2, Far Cry 5, Project CARS 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider . We measured performance for the 1440p CPU gaming benchmarks with a geometric mean of Borderlands 3, Project CARS 3, Far Cry 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider .

Intel and AMD Integrated Graphics Gaming CPU Benchmarks Hierarchy

iGPU Performance relative to Ryzen 7 5700G
1280x720 1920x1080
Ryzen 7 5700G B550-E 100% 100%
Ryzen 5 5600G 96.3% 96%
Ryzen 7 4750G 92.9% 94.1%
Ryzen 3 5300G 85.8% 87.2%
Ryzen 5 3400G 83.5% 84.1%
Ryzen 3 3200G 77.1% 78.1%
Intel UHD Graphics 750 32 EU (11600K, 11700K) 58.3% ~48.9%
Intel UHD Graphics 730 24 EU (i5-11400) 51.7% 42.9%
Intel UHD Graphics 630 24 EU (10600K) 36.0% 34.4%

Here's our list of gaming performance with integrated graphics on several of the leading APUs available. We've split this into two different price ranges, so be sure to flip through all of the performance charts. For a bit of commentary and analysis of these results, head to our recent Ryzen 7 5700G , Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 3 5300G reviews.

Intel and AMD Single-Threaded CPU Benchmarks Performance Hierarchy

Single-Threaded CPU Benchmarks Hierarchy
Single-Threaded App Score Architecture Cores/Threads Base/Boost GHz TDP
Intel Core i9-11900K (ABT off/on) 100% / 99.57% Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.5 / 5.3 125W
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 95.31% Zen 3 16 / 32 3.4 / 4.9 105W
Core i9-12900K DDR5 / DDR4 95.16% / 94.64% Alder Lake 16 / 24 (8P+8E) 3.2 / 5.2 125 / 241W
Core i7-11700K 94.29% Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.6 / 5.0 95W
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 93.69% Zen 3 12 / 24 3.7 / 4.8 105W
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 92.84% Zen 3 8 / 16 3.8 / 4.7 105W
Intel Core i5-11600K 92.56% / 89.67% Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.9 / 4.9 125W
Intel Core i7-12700K DDR5 / DDR4 91.60% Alder Lake 12 / 20 (8P+4E) 3.6 / 4.9 125W / 190W
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 89.19% Zen 3 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.6 65W
Ryzen 7 5700G 88.92% Zen 3 8 / 16 3.9 / 4.4 65W
Core i5-12600K DDR4 / DDR5 87.85% / 87.82% Alder Lake 10 / 16 (6P+4E) 3.7 / 4.9 125 / 150W
Intel Core i9-10900K 86.68% Comet Lake 10 / 20 3.7 / 5.3 125W
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 85.75% Zen 3 6 / 12 3.9 / 4.4 65W
Intel Core i9-10850K 84.87% Comet Lake 10 / 20 3.6 / 5.2 95W
Intel Core i9-9900KS 83.13% Coffee Lake-R 8 / 16 4.0 / 5.0 127W
Intel Core i5-11400 83.09% Rocket Lake 6 / 12 2.6 / 4.4 65W
Intel Core i9-9900K 82.63% Coffee Lake-R 8 / 16 3.6 / 5.0 95W
Intel Core i7-10700K 82.31% Comet Lake 8 / 16 3.8 / 5.1 125W
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G 81.51% Zen 3 4 / 8 4.0 / 4.2 65W
Intel Core i7-9700K 80.36% Coffee Lake-R 8 / 8 3.6 / 4.9 95W
AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT 79.75% Zen 2 8 / 16 3.9 / 4.7 105W
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT 79.11% Zen 2 6 / 12 3.8 / 4.5 95W
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT 78.86% Zen 2 12 / 24 3.8 / 4.7 105W
Intel Core i5-10600K 78.79% Comet Lake 6 / 12 4.1 / 4. 125W
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 78.37% Zen 2 8 / 16 3.9 / 4.5 105W
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 78.18% Zen 2 16 / 32 3.5 / 4.7 105W
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 77.68% Zen 2 12 / 24 3.8 / 4.6 105W
Intel Core i7-10700/F ~ Comet Lake 8 / 16 2.9 / 4.8 65W
Ryzen 7 4750G 77.2% Zen 3 8 /16 3.6 / 4.4 65W
AMD Threadripper 3970X 76.52% Zen 2 32 / 64 3.7 / 4.5 280W
AMD Threadripper 3960X 76.42% Zen 2 24 / 48 3.8 / 4.5 280W
Intel Core i7-8700K 76.32% Coffee Lake 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.7 95W
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 76.29% Zen 2 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.4 65W
Intel Core i7-8086K 76.21% Coffee Lake 6 / 12 4.0 / 5.0 95W
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 75.85% Zen 2 6 / 12 3.8 / 4.4 95W
Intel Core i3-9350KF 75.72% Coffee Lake 4 / 4 4.0 / 4.6 91W
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X 75.62% Zen 2 4 / 8 3.8 / 4.3 65W
Intel Core i5-9600K 75.41% Coffee Lake-R 6 / 6 3.7 / 4.6 95W
Intel Core i9-10980XE 75.24% Cascade Lake-X 18 / 36 3.0 / 4.8 165W
AMD Threadripper 3990X 75.10% Zen 2 64 / 128 2.9 / 4.3 280W
Intel Core i7-8700 74.66% Coffee Lake 6 / 12 3.2 / 4.6 65W
AMD Threadripper Pro 3995WX 74.20% Zen 2 64 / 128 2.7 / 4.2 280W
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 73.02% Zen 2 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.2 65W
Intel Core i9-9980XE ~ Skylake 18 / 36 4.4 / 4.5 165W
Intel Core i7-7700K ~ Kaby Lake 4 / 8 4.2 / 4.5 91W
Intel Core i5-8600K 71.08% Coffee Lake 6 / 6 3.6 / 4.3 95W
Core i3-10100 70.80% Coffee Lake 4 / 8 3.6 / 4.3 65W
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 69.53% Zen+ 8 / 16 3.7 / 4.3 105W
Intel Core i3-9100 69.20% Coffee Lake-R 4 / 4 3.6 / 4.2 65W
AMD Ryzen 3 3100 67.74% Zen 2 4 / 8 3.8 / 3.9 65W
Intel Core i5-9400 / -9400F 67.67% Coffee Lake 6 / 6 2.9 / 4.1 65W
Intel Xeon W-3175X 67.51% Skylake 28 / 56 3.1 / 3.8 225W
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X 66.78% Zen+ 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.2 95W
Intel Core i3-8350K / -8350KF 66.71% Coffee Lake 4 / 4 4.0 / - 91W
Intel Core i5-8400 66.03% Coffee Lake 6 / 6 2.8 / 4.0 65W
AMD Ryzen 5 3500X ~ Zen 2 6 / 6 3.6 / 4.1 65W
AMD Ryzen 9 3900 ~ Zen 2 12 / 24 3.1 / 4.3 65W
Intel Core i3-7100 ~ Kaby Lake 2 / 4 3.9 / - 51W
AMD Threadripper 2950X ~ Zen + 16 / 32 3.5 / 4.4 180W
AMD Threadripper 2990WX ~ Zen+ 32 / 64 3.0 / 4.2 250W
AMD Threadripper 2970WX ~ Zen + 24 / 48 3.0 / 4.2 250W
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G 64.86% Zen + 4 / 8 3.7 / 4.2 65W
AMD Ryzen 5 1600X 63.62% Zen 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.0 95W
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X 61.99% Zen 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.0 95W
Intel Core i5-7400 ~ Kaby Lake 4 / 4 3.0 / 3.5 65W
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 60.90% Zen + 4 / 4 3.6 / 4.0 65W
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 60.79% Zen+ 4 / 8 3.6 / 3.9 65W
AMD Ryzen 3 1300X ~ Zen 4 / 4 3.5 / 3.7 65W
AMD Ryzen 5 1600AF ~ Zen 6 / 12 3.2 / 3.6 65W
Intel Pentium G5600 60.13% Coffee Lake 2 / 4 3.9 / - 54W
Intel Core i3-8100 60.12% Coffee Lake 4 / 4 3.6 / - 65W
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G 57.09% Zen 4 / 4 3.5 / 3.7 65W
Intel Pentium G5400 56.79% Coffee Lake 2 / 4 3.7 / - 54W
AMD Athlon 3000G ~ Zen+ 2 / 4 3.5 / - 35W
AMD Athlon 220GE ~ Zen 2 / 4 3.4 / - 35W
Intel Pentium G4560 ~ Kaby Lake 2 / 4 3.5 / - 54W
AMD Athlon 200GE ~ Zen 2 / 4 3.2 / - 35W
AMD A10-9700 ~ Bristol Ridge 4 / 4 3.5 / 3.8 65W
Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-U6780A ~ LuJiaZui 8 / 8 2.7 / - 70W

We calculate the above single-threaded CPU benchmarks rankings based on a geometric mean of Cinebench, POV-Ray, and LAME. The latter consists of two tests: One short duration test and one extended-duration test to measure performance once Intel's boost duration limits have been exceeded.

We conducted these tests in Windows 10, which penalizes the 12th-Gen Intel scores. This is because Windows 10 doesn't target threads at the correct cores with the precision that we see in Windows 11. You can see the Windows 11 results in the album in the first album in the article, but suffice it to say that Alder Lake chips, like the Core i7-12900K, 12700K and 12600K, lead by large margins in Windows 11.

Single-threaded performance is often tied directly to the responsiveness and snappiness of your PC in any number of daily applications, like loading an operating system or surfing the web. This metric largely depends upon a mixture of instruction per cycle (IPC) throughput (the number of operations the chip can execute in one clock cycle) and frequency, which is the speed at which the transistors switch between on and off states.

However, a whole host of other considerations, such as cache, architecture, and interconnects (like rings, meshes, and infinity fabric) impact this measure of per-core performance, so these results do not align perfectly based upon clock frequency. Instead, performance varies with each application and how well it is tuned for the respective architectures.

Intel and AMD Multi-Threaded CPU Benchmarks Performance

Multi-Threaded CPU Benchmarks Hierarchy
Multi-Threaded App Score Architecture Cores/Threads Base/Boost GHz TDP
AMD Threadripper 3990X 100.0% Zen 2 64 / 128 2.9 / 4.3 280W
AMD Threadripper Pro 3995WX 97.59% Zen 2 64 / 128 2.7 / 4.2 280W
AMD Threadripper 3970X 75.74% Zen 2 32 / 64 3.7 / 4.5 280W
AMD Threadripper 3960X 64.76% Zen 2 24 / 48 3.8 / 4.5 280W
Intel Xeon W-3175X 59.95% Skylake 28 / 56 3.1 / 4.3 225W
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 53.58% Zen 3 16 / 32 3.4 / 4.9 105W
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 47.32% Zen 2 16 / 32 3.5 / 4.7 105W
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 45.89% Zen 3 12 / 24 3.7 / 4.8 105W
Intel Core i9-10980XE 43.06% Cascade Lake-X 18 / 36 3.0 / 4.8 165W
Intel Core i9-9980XE ~ Skylake 18 / 36 4.4 / 4.5 165W
AMD Threadripper 2990WX ~ Zen+ 32 / 64 3.0 / 4.2 250W
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 38.69% Zen 2 12 / 24 3.8 / 4.6 105W
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT 38.66% Zen 2 12 / 24 3.8 / 4.7 105W
Core i9-12900K DDR4 / DDR5 38.39% / 38.11% Alder Lake 16 / 24 (8P+8E) 3.2 / 5.2 125 / 241W
Intel Core i9-11900K (ABT off/on) 36.01% / 37.07% Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.5 / 5.3 125W
AMD Threadripper 2970WX ~ Zen + 24 / 48 3.0 / 4.2 250W
Core i7-11700K 34.26% Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.6 / 5.0 125W
Intel Core i9-10900K 33.79% Comet Lake 10 / 20 3.7 / 5.3 125W
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 33.48% Zen 3 8 / 16 3.8 / 4.7 105W
Intel Core i9-10850K 33.38% Comet Lake 10 / 20 3.6 / 5.2 95W
AMD Threadripper 2950X ~ Zen + 16 / 32 3.5 / 4.4 180W
AMD Ryzen 9 3900 ~ Zen 2 12 / 24 3.1 / 4.3 65W
Ryzen 7 5700G 29.73% Zen 3 8 / 16 3.8 / 4.6 65W
Intel Core i9-9900KS 29.11% Coffee Lake-R 8 / 16 4.0 / 5.0 127W
Core i7-12700K DDR5 / DDR4 28.77% / 28.77% Alder Lake 12 / 20 (8P+4E) 2.7 / 3.8 125 / 190W
AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT 28.49% Zen 2 8 / 16 3.9 / 4.7 105W
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 28.25% Zen 2 8 / 16 3.9 / 4.5 105W
Intel Core i7-10700K 28.17% Comet Lake 8 / 16 3.8 / 5.1 125W
Intel Core i9-9900K 27.78% Coffee Lake-R 8 / 16 3.6 / 5.0 95W
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 27.47% Zen 2 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.4 65W
Intel Core i5-11600K 26.79% Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.9 / 4.9 125W
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 26.15% Zen 3 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.6 65W
AMD Ryzen 7 4750G 26.06% Zen 3 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.4 65W
Intel Core i7-10700/F ~ Comet Lake 8 / 16 2.9 / 4.8 65W
Intel Core i5-11400 24.46% Rocket Lake 6 / 12 2.6 / 4.4 65W
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 23.33% Zen 3 6 / 12 3.9 / 4.4 65W
Core i5-12600K DDR4 / DDR5 2308% / 23.07% Alder Lake 10 / 16 (6P+4E) 3.7 / 4.9 125 / 150W
Intel Core i7-9700K 22.81% Coffee Lake-R 8 / 8 3.6 / 4.9 95W
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT 22.28% Zen 2 6 / 12 3.8 / 4.5 95W
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 21.76% Zen 2 6 / 12 3.8 / 4.4 95W
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 21.41% Zen 2 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.2 65W
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 21.59% Zen+ 8 / 16 3.7 / 4.3 105W
Intel Core i5-10600K 20.83% Comet Lake 6 / 12 4.1 / 4.8 125W
Intel Core i7-8700K 20.23% Coffee Lake 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.7 95W
Core i7-8700 20.04% Coffee Lake 6 / 12 3.2 / 4.6 65W
Core i7-8086K 19.30% Coffee Lake 6 / 12 4.0 / 5.0 95W
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X 19.17% Zen 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.0 95W
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X 16.96% Zen+ 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.2 95W
Intel Core i5-9600K 16.60% Coffee Lake-R 6 / 6 3.7 / 4.6 95W
AMD Ryzen 5 3500X ~ Zen 2 6 / 6 3.6 / 4.1 65W
Intel Core i7-7700K ~ Kaby Lake 4 / 8 4.2 / 4.5 91W
Intel Core i5-8600K 15.93% Coffee Lake 6 / 6 3.6 / 4.3 95W
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G 15.83% Zen 3 4 / 8 4.0 / 4.2 65W
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X 15.55% Zen 2 4 / 8 3.8 / 4.3 65W
AMD Ryzen 5 1600AF ~ Zen 6 / 12 3.2 / 3.6 65W
AMD Ryzen 5 1600X 15.16% Zen 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.0 95W
Intel Core i5-9400 / -9400F 15.04% Coffee Lake 6 / 6 2.9 / 4.1 65W
Intel Core i5-8400 14.76% Coffee Lake 6 / 6 2.8 / 4.0 65W
AMD Ryzen 3 3100 14.17% Zen 2 4 / 8 3.8 / 3.9 65W
Core i3-10100 13.37% Rocket Lake 4 / 8 3.6 / 4.3 65W
Intel Core i3-9350KF 11.76% Coffee Lake 4 / 4 4.0/4.6 91W
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G 11.31% Zen + 4 / 8 3.7 / 4.2 65W
Intel Core i3-8350K 10.74% Coffee Lake 4 / 4 4.0 / - 91W
Intel Core i3-9100 10.70% Coffee Lake-R 4 / 4 3.6 / 4.2 65W
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 10.56% Zen+ 4 / 8 3.6 / 3.9 65W
Intel Core i3-8100 9.61% Coffee Lake 4 / 4 3.6 / - 65W
Intel Core i5-7400 ~ Kaby Lake 4 / 4 3.0 / 3.5 65W
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 8.66% Zen + 4 / 4 3.6 / 4.0 65W
AMD Ryzen 3 1300X ~ Zen 4 / 4 3.5 / 3.7 65W
Intel Core i3-7100 ~ Kaby Lake 2 / 4 3.9 / - 51W
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G 7.99% Zen 4 / 4 3.5 / 3.7 65W
Intel Pentium G5600 5.43% Coffee Lake 2 / 4 3.9 / - 54W
AMD Athlon 3000G ~ Zen+ 2 / 4 3.5 / - 35W
AMD Athlon 220GE ~ Zen 2 / 4 3.4 / - 35W
Intel Pentium G5400 5.13% Coffee Lake 2 / 4 3.7 / - 54W
AMD Athlon 200GE ~ Zen 2 / 4 3.2 / - 35W
Intel Pentium G4560 ~ Kaby Lake 2 / 4 3.5 / - 54W
AMD A10-9700 ~ Bristol Ridge 4 / 4 3.5 / 3.8 65W
Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-U6780A ~ LuJiaZui 8 / 8 2.7 / - 70W

The multi-threaded workload column is based on CPU benchmarks performance in Cinebench, POV-ray, vray, Blender (four tests - Koro, Barcellona, Classroom, bmw27), y-cruncher, and Handbrake x264 and x265 workloads. These CPU benchmarks represent performance in productivity-focused applications that tend to require more compute horsepower.

We conducted these tests in Windows 10, which penalizes the 12th-Gen Intel scores. This is because Windows 10 doesn't target threads at the correct cores with the precision that we see in Windows 11. You can see the Windows 11 results in the album in the first album in the article, but suffice it to say that Alder Lake chips, like the Core i7-12900K, 12700K and 12600K, perform much better in Windows 11.

Like we see with single-threaded performance metrics, multi-threaded performance, which is a measure of a chip's performance in applications that utilize multiple software threads, varies based upon a whole host of architectural factors. It also depends heavily upon how well the software scales with additional compute cores. As such, these results do not align perfectly based upon core/thread count, though it does serve as a decent litmus of multi-threaded performance.

Be aware that architectures, caches, and interconnects profoundly impact these results, as all of these factors impact how well performance scales with additional threads. Performance rarely scales perfectly with the addition of more cores/threads, so the scaling factor of each processor architecture weighs in heavily on the value proposition of going with a higher core count processor.

CPU Benchmarks Test System and Configuration

CPU Benchmarks Hierarchy Test Setup
Hardware
AMD Socket AM4 (400- 500-Series) AMD Ryzen 2000- 3000- 5000- series processors
MSI MEG X570 Godlike
2x 8GB Trident Z Royal DDR4-3600
Intel LGA 1151 (Z490) Intel Comet Lake processors
MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
2x 8GB Trident Z Royal DDR4-3600
AMD Socket AM4 (300-Series) Ryzen 1000-series processors
MSI X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium
2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2667
Intel LGA 1151 (Z270) Intel Coffee Lake, Kaby Lake processors
MSI Z270 Gaming M7
2x 8GB Trident Z Royal DDR4-3600
Intel LGA 2066 Intel Skylake processors
MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
2x 8GB Trident Z Royal DDR4-3600
All Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Eagle
2TB Intel DC4510 SSD
EVGA Supernova 1600 T2, 1600W
Windows 10 Pro version 2004 (build 19041.450)
Cooling Corsair H115i

Legacy Desktop CPU Benchmarks Hierarchy

Recognizing that a lot of older platforms are going to be paired with graphics subsystems multiple generations old, we wanted to define the top of our range to encourage balance between host processing and complementary GPUs. At this point, anyone with a Sandy Bridge-based Core i7 would realize a gain from stepping up to Coffee Lake or Kaby Lake , for example. And putting AMD's top FX CPUs next to a handful of Core i7s and those older Core i5s represents an upgrade to their status.

Currently, our hierarchy consists of 13 total tiers. The bottom half of the chart is largely outdated; you'll notice those CPUs dragging down performance in the latest games, whether you have one of the best graphics cards or not. If you own a CPU in that range, an upgrade could really take your experience to another level.

Really, it's the top five tiers or so that remain viable. And in that top half of the chart, an upgrade is typically worthwhile if it's a least a couple of tiers higher. Otherwise, there's just not enough improvement to warrant the expense of a fresh CPU, motherboard and RAM (not to mention the graphics card and storage solution you'd be considering as well).

Legacy Desktop CPU Benchmarks Hierarchy
Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs
Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i9-7900X
Intel Core i9-7960X
Intel Core i9-7980XE
Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i7-7740X
Intel Core i7-7700K
Intel Core i7-7820X AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
Intel Core i7-7700 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
Intel Core i5-8400 AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
Intel Core i7-7800X AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X
Intel Core i7-7700T AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
Intel Core i7-6950X AMD Ryzen 7 1700
Intel Core i7-6900K AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
Intel Core i7-6850K AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Intel Core i7-6800K AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
Intel Core i7-6700K AMD Ryzen 5 1400
Intel Core i7 6700 AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
Intel Core i7-5960X Ryzen 5 2400G
Intel Core i7-5930K
Intel Core i7-5820K
Intel Core i7-5775C
Intel i7-4960X
Intel Core i7-4930K
Intel Core i7-4820K
Intel Core i7-4790K
Intel Core i7-4770K
Intel Core i7-4790
Intel Core i7-4771
Intel Core i7-4770
Intel Core i7-3970X
Intel Core i7-3960X
Intel Core i7-3930K
Intel Core i7-3820
Intel Core i7-3770K
Intel Core i7-3770
Intel Core i5-7640X
Intel Core i5-7600K
Intel Core i5-7600
Intel Core i5-7500
Intel Core i5-7400
Intel Core i5 6600K
Intel Core i5-6600
Intel Core i5-6500
Intel Core i5 6402P
Intel Core i5-6400
Intel Core i5-5675C
Intel Core i5-4690K
Intel Core i5-4670K
Intel Core i5-4590
Intel Core i5-4670
Intel Core i5-4570
Intel BX80646I54460
Intel Core i5-4440
Intel Core i5-4430
Intel Core i5-3570K
Intel Core i5-3570
Intel Core i5-3550
Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs
Intel Core i7-990X Extreme
Intel Core i7-980X Extreme
Intel Core i7-975 Extreme
Intel Core i7-2600K
Intel Core i7-2600
Intel Core i7-965
Intel Core i5-3470
Intel Core i5-3450P Intel Core i7-7700
Intel Core i5-3450 AMD FX-9370
Intel Core i5-3350P AMD FX-8370
Intel Core i5-3330 AMD FX-8350 w/Wraith
Intel Core i5-2550K AMD FX-8320
Intel Core i5-2500K AMD FX-8300
Intel Core i5-2500 AMD FX-8150
Intel Core i5-2450P
Intel Core i5-2400
Intel Core i5-2380P
Intel Core i5-2320
Intel Core i5-2310
Intel Core i5-2300
Intel Core i3-7350K
Intel Core i3-7320
Intel Core i3-7300
Intel Core i3-7100
Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs
Intel Core i7-980
Intel Core i7-970
Intel Core i7-960
Intel Core i7-875K
Intel Core i7-870
Intel Core i3 6320
Intel Core i3 6300
Intel Core i3-6100 AMD FX-6350
Intel Core i3 6100T AMD FX-4350
Intel Core i3-6098P AMD Phenom II X6 1100T Black Edition
Intel Core i3-4360 AMD Phenom II X6 1090T Black Edition
Intel Core i3-4350 AMD Phenom II X4 Black Edition 980
Intel Core i3-4340 AMD Phenom II X4 Black Edition 975
Intel Core i3-4170
Intel Core i3-4160
Intel Core i3-4150
Intel Core i3-4130
Intel Core i3-3250
Intel Core i3-3245
Intel Core i3-3240
Intel Core i3-3225
Intel Core i3-3220
Intel Core i3-3210
Intel Core i3-2130
Intel Core i3-2025
Intel Core i3-2120
Intel Core i3-2105
Intel Core i3-2100
Intel Pentium G4620
Intel Pentium G4600
Intel Pentium G4560
Intel Pentium G4500
Intel Pentium G4400
Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs
AMD FX-8370E
AMD FX-8320
AMD FX-8120
AMD FX-6300
AMD FX-6200
AMD FX-4300
AMD FX-4170
AMD Phenom II X6 1075T
Intel Core i7-950 AMD Phenom II X4 970 Black Edition
Intel Core i7-940 AMD Phenom II X4 965
Intel Core i7-930 AMD Phenom II X4 955
Intel Core i7-920 AMD A10-7890K APU
Intel Core i7-860 Intel A10-7870K
Intel Core i5-3220T AMD A10-7860K
Intel Core i5-2405S AMD A10-7850K
Intel Core i5-2400S AMD A10-7800
Intel Core i5-760 AMD A10-7700K
Intel Core i5-750 AMD A10-6800K
Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9775 AMD A10-6790K
Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9770 AMD A10-6700
Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9650 AMD A10-5800K
Intel Core 2 Quad Q9650 AMD A10-5700
Intel A8-7650K
AMD A8-7600
AMD A8-6600K
AMD A8-5600K
AMD A8-3870K
AMD A8-3870
AMD A8-3850
AMD Athlon X4 880K
Intel Athlon X4 870K)
Intel A10-7870K
AMD Athlon X4 750K
AMD Athlon X4 740
AMD Athlon X4 651K
AMD Athlon X4 645
AMD Athlon X4 641
AMD Athlon X4 640
Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs
AMD FX-6100
AMD FX-4130
AMD FX-4100
Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6850 AMD Phenom II X6 1055T
Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6800 AMD Phenom II X6 1045T
Intel Core 2 Quad Q9550 AMD Phenom II X4 945
Intel Core 2 Quad Q9450 AMD Phenom II X4 940
Intel Core 2 Quad Q9400 AMD Phenom II X4 920
Intel Core i5-680 AMD Phenom II X3 740
Intel Core i5-670 AMD Phenom II X3 720 Black Edition
Intel Core i5-661 AMD A8-6500
Intel Core i5-660 AMD A8-5500
Intel Core i5-655K AMD A6
Intel Core i5-650 AMD A6
Intel Core i3-2120T AMD A6-3670K
Intel Core i3-2100T AMD A6-3650
AMD Athlon II X4 635
AMD Athlon II X4 630
Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs
Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6700
Intel Core 2 Quad Q9300
Intel Core 2 Quad Q8400
Intel Core 2 Quad Q8300
Intel Core 2 Quad Q6700
Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600
Intel Core 2 Duo E8600
Intel Core 2 Duo E8500 AMD Phenom II X4 910
Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 AMD Phenom II X4 910e
Intel Core 2 Duo E7600 AMD Phenom II X4 810
Intel Core i3-550 AMD Athlon II X4 631
Intel Core i3-540 AMD Athlon II X4 620
Intel Core i3-530 AMD Athlon II X3 460
Intel Pentium G3470
Intel Pentium G3460
Intel Pentium G3450
Intel Pentium G3440
Intel Pentium G3430
Intel Pentium G3420
Intel Pentium G3260
Intel Pentium G3258
Intel Pentium G3250
Intel Pentium G3220
Intel Pentium G2130
Intel Pentium G2120
Intel Pentium G2020
Intel Pentium G2010
Intel Pentium G870
Intel Pentium G860
Intel Pentium G850
Intel Pentium G840
Intel Pentium G645
Intel Pentium G640
Intel Pentium G630
Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs
Intel Core 2 Extreme X6800
Intel Core 2 Quad Q8200
Intel Core 2 Duo E8300 AMD Phenom II X4 905e
Intel Core 2 Duo E8200 AMD Phenom II X4 805
Intel Core 2 Duo E8190 AMD Phenom II X3 710
Intel Core 2 Duo E7500 AMD Phenom II X3 705e
Intel Core 2 Duo E7400 AMD Phenom II X2 565 Black Edition
Intel Core 2 Duo E6850 AMD Phenom II X2 560 Black Edition
Intel Core 2 Duo E6750 AMD Phenom II X2 555 Black Edition
Intel Pentium G620 AMD Phenom II X2 550 Black Edition
Intel Celeron G1630 AMD Phenom II X2 545
Intel Celeron G1620 AMD Phenom X4 9950
Intel Celeron G1610 AMD Athlon II X3 455
Intel Celeron G555 AMD Athlon II X3 450
Intel Celeron G550 AMD Athlon II X3 445
Intel Celeron G540 AMD Athlon II X3 440
Intel Celeron G530 AMD Athlon II X3 435
Intel Celeron G3950 AMD Athlon II X3 425
Intel Celeron G3930
Intel Celeron G3930
Intel Celeron G3900
Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs
AMD Phenom X4 9850
AMD Phenom X4 9750
AMD Phenom X4 9650
Intel Core 2 Duo E7300 AMD Phenom X4 9600
Intel Core 2 Duo E7200 AMD Phenom X3 8850
Intel Core 2 Duo E6700 AMD Phenom X3 8750
Intel Core 2 Duo E6550 AMD Athlon II X2 370K
Intel Core 2 Duo E6540 AMD Athlon II X2 265
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E6700 AMD Athlon II X2 260
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E6600 AMD Athlon II X2 255
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E650 AMD A6-5500K
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E6300 AMD A6
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5800 AMD A4-7300
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5700 AMD A4-6400K
Intel Pentium G9650 AMD A4-6300
AMD A4-5400K
AMD A4-5300
AMD A4-4400
AMD A4-4000
AMD A4-3400
AMD A4-3300
AMD Sempron 2650
AMD Athlon 64 X2 6400+
Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs
AMD Phenom X4 9550
AMD Phenom X4 9500
AMD Phenom X4 9450e
Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 AMD Phenom X4 9350e
Intel Core 2 Duo E6420 AMD Phenom X3 8650
Intel Core 2 Duo E4700 AMD Phenom X3 8600
Intel Core 2 Duo E4600 AMD Phenom X3 8550
Intel Core 2 Duo E4500 AMD Phenom X3 8450e
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5400 AMD Phenom X3 8450
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5300 AMD Phenom X3 8400
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5200 AMD Phenom X3 8250e
Intel Pentium Dual-Core G620T AMD Athlon II X2 250
AMD Athlon II X2 245
AMD Athlon II X2 240
AMD Athlon X2 7850
AMD Athlon X2 7750
AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+
AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600+
Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs
AMD Phenom X4 9150e
AMD Phenom X4 9100e
Intel Core 2 Duo E6400 AMD Athlon X2 7550
Intel Core 2 Duo E6320 AMD Athlon X2 7450
Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 AMD Athlon X2 5050e
Intel Core 2 Duo E4300 AMD Athlon X2 4850e/b
Intel Celeron E3300 AMD Athlon 64 X2 5400+
AMD Athlon 64 X2 5200+
AMD Athlon 64 X2 5000+
AMD Athlon 64 X2 4800+
Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs
Intel Core 2 Duo E6300 AMD Athlon X2 6550
Intel Core 2 Duo E5500 AMD Athlon X2 6500
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2220 AMD Athlon X2 4450e/b
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2200 AMD Athlon X2 4600+
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2210 AMD Athlon X2 4400+
Intel Celeron E3200 AMD Athlon X2 4200+
AMD Athlon X2 BE-2400
Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2180 AMD Athlon 64 X2 4000+
Intel Celeron 1600 AMD Athlon 64 X2 3800+
Intel Celeron G440 AMD Athlon X2 4050e
AMD Athlon X2 2300 Black Edition
Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2160
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2140
Intel Celeron E1500
Intel Celeron E1400
Intel Celeron E1200

Finding Deals on the Best CPUs

Whether you're shopping for a processor that's on our list of best CPUS or one that didn't quite make the cut, you may find savings by checking our list of coupon codes , especially our lists of Newegg promo codes and Micro Center coupons .


Community Policy