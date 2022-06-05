CPU Benchmarks and Hierarchy 2022: Intel and AMD Processors Ranked

Our CPU benchmarks performance hierarchy ranks all the current and previous generation Intel and AMD processors, including all of the Best CPUs for Gaming , based on performance. Your CPU has a huge effect on overall performance and, to many, is a computer's most important component. CPU benchmarks help us sort out the differences, but when it comes time to buy a CPU for your desktop, you'll find a dizzying collection of model numbers and specs from both Intel and AMD.



We've listed the best CPUs for gaming and best processors for workstations in other articles, but if you want to know how each chip stacks up against all the others and how we come to our decisions, this CPU benchmarks hierarchy is for you. If you're looking for a broader view of the current state of the market, head to our AMD vs Intel feature .

If you're looking for the fastest gaming chip on the market across the broadest range of prices, Intel's Alder Lake chips have taken the crown from AMD in convincing fashion, though AMD's latest chip is an outlier that holds the overall performance crown due to transformative new technology. AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D takes the title as the fastest gaming CPU on the market and lives up to AMD's claim that 3D V-Cache delivers an increase in gaming performance equivalent to what we would normally only see from a new microarchitecture. However, the 58000X3D isn't as fast as comparable chips in other types of single- and multi-threaded work beyond gaming.

Intel's Special Edition Core i9-12900KS was the fastest gaming CPU on the market until AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D arrived. This chip is identical to the Core i9-12900K but has special binning and features that allow it to reach a blistering 5.5 GHz on two cores, a record high clock speed for a desktop PC processor. The 12900KS is still faster than its counterpart, the 12900K, but it only leads by roughly 3% yet comes with a 23% ($134) premium. That makes the $739 price tag a hard pill to swallow.

We recently put AMD's $199 Ryzen 5 5600 and $159 Ryzen 5 5500 chips to the test. These new lower-end models represent AMD's cheapest Zen 3-equipped processors yet, but they are simply too little, too late. The Ryzen 7 5700X , also included in the stats below, is also not a convincing buy. Intel's Alder Lake chips are better for new builds, but existing Ryzen owners with older chips could find these as good drop-in upgrades if they want to put off building an entirely new system.

The new AMD chips contend with two powerful chips that have become the mainstay for new builds. Our Core i5-12400 review highlights Alder Lake’s exceptional blend of price and performance. At $190, this chip is just as fast at gaming as Intel’s previous-gen $549 Core i9-11900K flagship.



At the lower pricing tier, we found that the four-core eight-thread Core i3-12100 offers a stunning level of gaming performance for the $105 to $130 price point (the graphics-less 12100F saves you some coin), making it the new go-to chip for budget gaming rigs. AMD's Ryzen 3 4100 is a contender here, but it hasn't passed through our test bench yet. Keep your eyes peeled for that review soon.

The Intel Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K are also impressive, with the 12900K geared for absolute performance while the 12600K slots in as the new mainstream gaming champion. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D slots in as the overall high-performance value chip to beat for gaming, while the Core i7-12700K is the better all-rounder.

We have the full Ryzen 5000 lineup in our CPU benchmarks , including the Ryzen 5 5600X , Ryzen 9 5950X, 5900X , and Ryzen 7 5800X , along with all of the previous-gen Zen 3, Zen+, and Zen 1 versions of those chips. If you want to see Intel and AMD's most important models square off head-to-head in our CPU benchmarks, check out these articles:

We've added a new integrated graphics CPU benchmark ranking so you can see how AMD's APUs stack up relative to prior-gen AMD chips and Intel's lineup. We'll explain how we ranked the processors under each table. The game testing ranking is first. We also include an application performance metric in our application score tables, which we've split up into single- and multi-threaded measurements (below gaming table). The most powerful chip gets a 100, and all others are scored relative to it. If you want our recommendations for specific price bands, please check out our Best CPUs for Gaming .

Intel Alder Lake vs Ryzen 5000 CPU Benchmarks - Windows 11

Here are the current rankings for the Alder Lake chips compared to the Ryzen 5000 lineup in Windows 11, along with DDR4 vs DDR5 benchmarks and overclocked configurations. We have also incorporated these results into our broader selection of tests below for Windows 10, so refer to those charts for a greater historical perspective.



Intel's Alder Lake processors are the fastest in all metrics, be it gaming, single- or multi-threaded work, in Windows 11. The chips are still ultra-competitive in Windows 10, but do lose some of the larger advantages in a few key apps, which impacts its ranking in Windows 10.

CPU Benchmarks and Performance Hierarchy Charts - Windows 10

We conducted these tests in Windows 10, which penalizes the 12th-Gen Intel scores. This is because Windows 10 doesn't target threads at the correct cores with the precision that we see in Windows 11. You can see the Windows 11 results in the album in the first album in the article.

We rank all the Intel and AMD processors in the tables below, but we don't include overclocked performance or 99th percentile fps rankings. You can see all of those numbers in the charts above. We've also added separate charts for integrated graphics testing.



Bear in mind that the charts above use the raw performance numbers, whereas our CPU benchmarks rankings below use a score to rank the chips relative to one another. Admittedly, the charts are getting a bit packed as we expand our rankings pool, but we'll work to separate this out into different classes as our CPU benchmarks database grows.

Intel and AMD Gaming CPU Benchmarks Hierarchy

*indicates an APU tested with a discrete GPU. Note: These types of processors are geared for performance with integrated graphics - please see individual reviews or our section below for those performance rankings.



We've ranked all the consumer Intel 12th, 11th, 10th, 9th, 8th, and 7th Gen processors, along with AMD's Ryzen and Threadripper chips from all four generations. We have two rankings for each chip, based on 1080p and 1440p CPU gaming benchmarks. We conducted these tests in Windows 10 for compatibility purposes. You can see how the Windows 11 hierarchy looks in the slide show further above.

The chart is aligned sequentially based on the 1080p game results, but the 1440p listings aren't listed in sequential order due to the unfortunate limitations with our tables. Pay attention to the 1440p rankings: Some faster chips at 1440p CPU benchmarks may be listed below slower chips simply because of the 1080p results. You'll also notice that the 12th-Gen Intel processors, like the 12900K, 12700K and 12600K, have two measurements for each entry — that's to quantify performance with both DDR4 and DDR5 setups, with the former almost always offering better performance in Windows 10.



We measured performance for the 1080p CPU gaming benchmarks with a geometric mean of Borderlands 3, Hitman 2, Far Cry 5, Project CARS 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider . We measured performance for the 1440p CPU gaming benchmarks with a geometric mean of Borderlands 3, Project CARS 3, Far Cry 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider .

Intel and AMD Integrated Graphics Gaming CPU Benchmarks Hierarchy

iGPU Performance relative to Ryzen 7 5700G 1280x720 1920x1080 Ryzen 7 5700G B550-E 100% 100% Ryzen 5 5600G 96.3% 96% Ryzen 7 4750G 92.9% 94.1% Ryzen 3 5300G 85.8% 87.2% Ryzen 5 3400G 83.5% 84.1% Ryzen 3 3200G 77.1% 78.1% Intel UHD Graphics 750 32 EU (11600K, 11700K) 58.3% ~48.9% Intel UHD Graphics 730 24 EU (i5-11400) 51.7% 42.9% Intel UHD Graphics 630 24 EU (10600K) 36.0% 34.4%

Here's our list of gaming performance with integrated graphics on several of the leading APUs available. We've split this into two different price ranges, so be sure to flip through all of the performance charts. For a bit of commentary and analysis of these results, head to our recent Ryzen 7 5700G , Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 3 5300G reviews.

Intel and AMD Single-Threaded CPU Benchmarks Performance Hierarchy

Single-Threaded CPU Benchmarks Hierarchy Single-Threaded App Score Architecture Cores/Threads Base/Boost GHz TDP Intel Core i9-11900K (ABT off/on) 100% / 99.57% Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.5 / 5.3 125W AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 95.31% Zen 3 16 / 32 3.4 / 4.9 105W Core i9-12900K DDR5 / DDR4 95.16% / 94.64% Alder Lake 16 / 24 (8P+8E) 3.2 / 5.2 125 / 241W Core i7-11700K 94.29% Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.6 / 5.0 95W AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 93.69% Zen 3 12 / 24 3.7 / 4.8 105W AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 92.84% Zen 3 8 / 16 3.8 / 4.7 105W Intel Core i5-11600K 92.56% / 89.67% Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.9 / 4.9 125W Intel Core i7-12700K DDR5 / DDR4 91.60% Alder Lake 12 / 20 (8P+4E) 3.6 / 4.9 125W / 190W AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 89.19% Zen 3 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.6 65W Ryzen 7 5700G 88.92% Zen 3 8 / 16 3.9 / 4.4 65W Core i5-12600K DDR4 / DDR5 87.85% / 87.82% Alder Lake 10 / 16 (6P+4E) 3.7 / 4.9 125 / 150W Intel Core i9-10900K 86.68% Comet Lake 10 / 20 3.7 / 5.3 125W AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 85.75% Zen 3 6 / 12 3.9 / 4.4 65W Intel Core i9-10850K 84.87% Comet Lake 10 / 20 3.6 / 5.2 95W Intel Core i9-9900KS 83.13% Coffee Lake-R 8 / 16 4.0 / 5.0 127W Intel Core i5-11400 83.09% Rocket Lake 6 / 12 2.6 / 4.4 65W Intel Core i9-9900K 82.63% Coffee Lake-R 8 / 16 3.6 / 5.0 95W Intel Core i7-10700K 82.31% Comet Lake 8 / 16 3.8 / 5.1 125W AMD Ryzen 3 5300G 81.51% Zen 3 4 / 8 4.0 / 4.2 65W Intel Core i7-9700K 80.36% Coffee Lake-R 8 / 8 3.6 / 4.9 95W AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT 79.75% Zen 2 8 / 16 3.9 / 4.7 105W AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT 79.11% Zen 2 6 / 12 3.8 / 4.5 95W AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT 78.86% Zen 2 12 / 24 3.8 / 4.7 105W Intel Core i5-10600K 78.79% Comet Lake 6 / 12 4.1 / 4. 125W AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 78.37% Zen 2 8 / 16 3.9 / 4.5 105W AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 78.18% Zen 2 16 / 32 3.5 / 4.7 105W AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 77.68% Zen 2 12 / 24 3.8 / 4.6 105W Intel Core i7-10700/F ~ Comet Lake 8 / 16 2.9 / 4.8 65W Ryzen 7 4750G 77.2% Zen 3 8 /16 3.6 / 4.4 65W AMD Threadripper 3970X 76.52% Zen 2 32 / 64 3.7 / 4.5 280W AMD Threadripper 3960X 76.42% Zen 2 24 / 48 3.8 / 4.5 280W Intel Core i7-8700K 76.32% Coffee Lake 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.7 95W AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 76.29% Zen 2 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.4 65W Intel Core i7-8086K 76.21% Coffee Lake 6 / 12 4.0 / 5.0 95W AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 75.85% Zen 2 6 / 12 3.8 / 4.4 95W Intel Core i3-9350KF 75.72% Coffee Lake 4 / 4 4.0 / 4.6 91W AMD Ryzen 3 3300X 75.62% Zen 2 4 / 8 3.8 / 4.3 65W Intel Core i5-9600K 75.41% Coffee Lake-R 6 / 6 3.7 / 4.6 95W Intel Core i9-10980XE 75.24% Cascade Lake-X 18 / 36 3.0 / 4.8 165W AMD Threadripper 3990X 75.10% Zen 2 64 / 128 2.9 / 4.3 280W Intel Core i7-8700 74.66% Coffee Lake 6 / 12 3.2 / 4.6 65W AMD Threadripper Pro 3995WX 74.20% Zen 2 64 / 128 2.7 / 4.2 280W AMD Ryzen 5 3600 73.02% Zen 2 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.2 65W Intel Core i9-9980XE ~ Skylake 18 / 36 4.4 / 4.5 165W Intel Core i7-7700K ~ Kaby Lake 4 / 8 4.2 / 4.5 91W Intel Core i5-8600K 71.08% Coffee Lake 6 / 6 3.6 / 4.3 95W Core i3-10100 70.80% Coffee Lake 4 / 8 3.6 / 4.3 65W AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 69.53% Zen+ 8 / 16 3.7 / 4.3 105W Intel Core i3-9100 69.20% Coffee Lake-R 4 / 4 3.6 / 4.2 65W AMD Ryzen 3 3100 67.74% Zen 2 4 / 8 3.8 / 3.9 65W Intel Core i5-9400 / -9400F 67.67% Coffee Lake 6 / 6 2.9 / 4.1 65W Intel Xeon W-3175X 67.51% Skylake 28 / 56 3.1 / 3.8 225W AMD Ryzen 5 2600X 66.78% Zen+ 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.2 95W Intel Core i3-8350K / -8350KF 66.71% Coffee Lake 4 / 4 4.0 / - 91W Intel Core i5-8400 66.03% Coffee Lake 6 / 6 2.8 / 4.0 65W AMD Ryzen 5 3500X ~ Zen 2 6 / 6 3.6 / 4.1 65W AMD Ryzen 9 3900 ~ Zen 2 12 / 24 3.1 / 4.3 65W Intel Core i3-7100 ~ Kaby Lake 2 / 4 3.9 / - 51W AMD Threadripper 2950X ~ Zen + 16 / 32 3.5 / 4.4 180W AMD Threadripper 2990WX ~ Zen+ 32 / 64 3.0 / 4.2 250W AMD Threadripper 2970WX ~ Zen + 24 / 48 3.0 / 4.2 250W AMD Ryzen 5 3400G 64.86% Zen + 4 / 8 3.7 / 4.2 65W AMD Ryzen 5 1600X 63.62% Zen 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.0 95W AMD Ryzen 7 1800X 61.99% Zen 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.0 95W Intel Core i5-7400 ~ Kaby Lake 4 / 4 3.0 / 3.5 65W AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 60.90% Zen + 4 / 4 3.6 / 4.0 65W AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 60.79% Zen+ 4 / 8 3.6 / 3.9 65W AMD Ryzen 3 1300X ~ Zen 4 / 4 3.5 / 3.7 65W AMD Ryzen 5 1600AF ~ Zen 6 / 12 3.2 / 3.6 65W Intel Pentium G5600 60.13% Coffee Lake 2 / 4 3.9 / - 54W Intel Core i3-8100 60.12% Coffee Lake 4 / 4 3.6 / - 65W AMD Ryzen 3 2200G 57.09% Zen 4 / 4 3.5 / 3.7 65W Intel Pentium G5400 56.79% Coffee Lake 2 / 4 3.7 / - 54W AMD Athlon 3000G ~ Zen+ 2 / 4 3.5 / - 35W AMD Athlon 220GE ~ Zen 2 / 4 3.4 / - 35W Intel Pentium G4560 ~ Kaby Lake 2 / 4 3.5 / - 54W AMD Athlon 200GE ~ Zen 2 / 4 3.2 / - 35W AMD A10-9700 ~ Bristol Ridge 4 / 4 3.5 / 3.8 65W Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-U6780A ~ LuJiaZui 8 / 8 2.7 / - 70W

We calculate the above single-threaded CPU benchmarks rankings based on a geometric mean of Cinebench, POV-Ray, and LAME. The latter consists of two tests: One short duration test and one extended-duration test to measure performance once Intel's boost duration limits have been exceeded.

We conducted these tests in Windows 10, which penalizes the 12th-Gen Intel scores. This is because Windows 10 doesn't target threads at the correct cores with the precision that we see in Windows 11. You can see the Windows 11 results in the album in the first album in the article, but suffice it to say that Alder Lake chips, like the Core i7-12900K, 12700K and 12600K, lead by large margins in Windows 11.



Single-threaded performance is often tied directly to the responsiveness and snappiness of your PC in any number of daily applications, like loading an operating system or surfing the web. This metric largely depends upon a mixture of instruction per cycle (IPC) throughput (the number of operations the chip can execute in one clock cycle) and frequency, which is the speed at which the transistors switch between on and off states.



However, a whole host of other considerations, such as cache, architecture, and interconnects (like rings, meshes, and infinity fabric) impact this measure of per-core performance, so these results do not align perfectly based upon clock frequency. Instead, performance varies with each application and how well it is tuned for the respective architectures.

Intel and AMD Multi-Threaded CPU Benchmarks Performance

Multi-Threaded CPU Benchmarks Hierarchy Multi-Threaded App Score Architecture Cores/Threads Base/Boost GHz TDP AMD Threadripper 3990X 100.0% Zen 2 64 / 128 2.9 / 4.3 280W AMD Threadripper Pro 3995WX 97.59% Zen 2 64 / 128 2.7 / 4.2 280W AMD Threadripper 3970X 75.74% Zen 2 32 / 64 3.7 / 4.5 280W AMD Threadripper 3960X 64.76% Zen 2 24 / 48 3.8 / 4.5 280W Intel Xeon W-3175X 59.95% Skylake 28 / 56 3.1 / 4.3 225W AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 53.58% Zen 3 16 / 32 3.4 / 4.9 105W AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 47.32% Zen 2 16 / 32 3.5 / 4.7 105W AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 45.89% Zen 3 12 / 24 3.7 / 4.8 105W Intel Core i9-10980XE 43.06% Cascade Lake-X 18 / 36 3.0 / 4.8 165W Intel Core i9-9980XE ~ Skylake 18 / 36 4.4 / 4.5 165W AMD Threadripper 2990WX ~ Zen+ 32 / 64 3.0 / 4.2 250W AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 38.69% Zen 2 12 / 24 3.8 / 4.6 105W AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT 38.66% Zen 2 12 / 24 3.8 / 4.7 105W Core i9-12900K DDR4 / DDR5 38.39% / 38.11% Alder Lake 16 / 24 (8P+8E) 3.2 / 5.2 125 / 241W Intel Core i9-11900K (ABT off/on) 36.01% / 37.07% Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.5 / 5.3 125W AMD Threadripper 2970WX ~ Zen + 24 / 48 3.0 / 4.2 250W Core i7-11700K 34.26% Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.6 / 5.0 125W Intel Core i9-10900K 33.79% Comet Lake 10 / 20 3.7 / 5.3 125W AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 33.48% Zen 3 8 / 16 3.8 / 4.7 105W Intel Core i9-10850K 33.38% Comet Lake 10 / 20 3.6 / 5.2 95W AMD Threadripper 2950X ~ Zen + 16 / 32 3.5 / 4.4 180W AMD Ryzen 9 3900 ~ Zen 2 12 / 24 3.1 / 4.3 65W Ryzen 7 5700G 29.73% Zen 3 8 / 16 3.8 / 4.6 65W Intel Core i9-9900KS 29.11% Coffee Lake-R 8 / 16 4.0 / 5.0 127W Core i7-12700K DDR5 / DDR4 28.77% / 28.77% Alder Lake 12 / 20 (8P+4E) 2.7 / 3.8 125 / 190W AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT 28.49% Zen 2 8 / 16 3.9 / 4.7 105W AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 28.25% Zen 2 8 / 16 3.9 / 4.5 105W Intel Core i7-10700K 28.17% Comet Lake 8 / 16 3.8 / 5.1 125W Intel Core i9-9900K 27.78% Coffee Lake-R 8 / 16 3.6 / 5.0 95W AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 27.47% Zen 2 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.4 65W Intel Core i5-11600K 26.79% Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.9 / 4.9 125W AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 26.15% Zen 3 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.6 65W AMD Ryzen 7 4750G 26.06% Zen 3 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.4 65W Intel Core i7-10700/F ~ Comet Lake 8 / 16 2.9 / 4.8 65W Intel Core i5-11400 24.46% Rocket Lake 6 / 12 2.6 / 4.4 65W AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 23.33% Zen 3 6 / 12 3.9 / 4.4 65W Core i5-12600K DDR4 / DDR5 2308% / 23.07% Alder Lake 10 / 16 (6P+4E) 3.7 / 4.9 125 / 150W Intel Core i7-9700K 22.81% Coffee Lake-R 8 / 8 3.6 / 4.9 95W AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT 22.28% Zen 2 6 / 12 3.8 / 4.5 95W AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 21.76% Zen 2 6 / 12 3.8 / 4.4 95W AMD Ryzen 5 3600 21.41% Zen 2 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.2 65W AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 21.59% Zen+ 8 / 16 3.7 / 4.3 105W Intel Core i5-10600K 20.83% Comet Lake 6 / 12 4.1 / 4.8 125W Intel Core i7-8700K 20.23% Coffee Lake 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.7 95W Core i7-8700 20.04% Coffee Lake 6 / 12 3.2 / 4.6 65W Core i7-8086K 19.30% Coffee Lake 6 / 12 4.0 / 5.0 95W AMD Ryzen 7 1800X 19.17% Zen 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.0 95W AMD Ryzen 5 2600X 16.96% Zen+ 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.2 95W Intel Core i5-9600K 16.60% Coffee Lake-R 6 / 6 3.7 / 4.6 95W AMD Ryzen 5 3500X ~ Zen 2 6 / 6 3.6 / 4.1 65W Intel Core i7-7700K ~ Kaby Lake 4 / 8 4.2 / 4.5 91W Intel Core i5-8600K 15.93% Coffee Lake 6 / 6 3.6 / 4.3 95W AMD Ryzen 3 5300G 15.83% Zen 3 4 / 8 4.0 / 4.2 65W AMD Ryzen 3 3300X 15.55% Zen 2 4 / 8 3.8 / 4.3 65W AMD Ryzen 5 1600AF ~ Zen 6 / 12 3.2 / 3.6 65W AMD Ryzen 5 1600X 15.16% Zen 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.0 95W Intel Core i5-9400 / -9400F 15.04% Coffee Lake 6 / 6 2.9 / 4.1 65W Intel Core i5-8400 14.76% Coffee Lake 6 / 6 2.8 / 4.0 65W AMD Ryzen 3 3100 14.17% Zen 2 4 / 8 3.8 / 3.9 65W Core i3-10100 13.37% Rocket Lake 4 / 8 3.6 / 4.3 65W Intel Core i3-9350KF 11.76% Coffee Lake 4 / 4 4.0/4.6 91W AMD Ryzen 5 3400G 11.31% Zen + 4 / 8 3.7 / 4.2 65W Intel Core i3-8350K 10.74% Coffee Lake 4 / 4 4.0 / - 91W Intel Core i3-9100 10.70% Coffee Lake-R 4 / 4 3.6 / 4.2 65W AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 10.56% Zen+ 4 / 8 3.6 / 3.9 65W Intel Core i3-8100 9.61% Coffee Lake 4 / 4 3.6 / - 65W Intel Core i5-7400 ~ Kaby Lake 4 / 4 3.0 / 3.5 65W AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 8.66% Zen + 4 / 4 3.6 / 4.0 65W AMD Ryzen 3 1300X ~ Zen 4 / 4 3.5 / 3.7 65W Intel Core i3-7100 ~ Kaby Lake 2 / 4 3.9 / - 51W AMD Ryzen 3 2200G 7.99% Zen 4 / 4 3.5 / 3.7 65W Intel Pentium G5600 5.43% Coffee Lake 2 / 4 3.9 / - 54W AMD Athlon 3000G ~ Zen+ 2 / 4 3.5 / - 35W AMD Athlon 220GE ~ Zen 2 / 4 3.4 / - 35W Intel Pentium G5400 5.13% Coffee Lake 2 / 4 3.7 / - 54W AMD Athlon 200GE ~ Zen 2 / 4 3.2 / - 35W Intel Pentium G4560 ~ Kaby Lake 2 / 4 3.5 / - 54W AMD A10-9700 ~ Bristol Ridge 4 / 4 3.5 / 3.8 65W Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-U6780A ~ LuJiaZui 8 / 8 2.7 / - 70W

The multi-threaded workload column is based on CPU benchmarks performance in Cinebench, POV-ray, vray, Blender (four tests - Koro, Barcellona, Classroom, bmw27), y-cruncher, and Handbrake x264 and x265 workloads. These CPU benchmarks represent performance in productivity-focused applications that tend to require more compute horsepower.

We conducted these tests in Windows 10, which penalizes the 12th-Gen Intel scores. This is because Windows 10 doesn't target threads at the correct cores with the precision that we see in Windows 11. You can see the Windows 11 results in the album in the first album in the article, but suffice it to say that Alder Lake chips, like the Core i7-12900K, 12700K and 12600K, perform much better in Windows 11.

Like we see with single-threaded performance metrics, multi-threaded performance, which is a measure of a chip's performance in applications that utilize multiple software threads, varies based upon a whole host of architectural factors. It also depends heavily upon how well the software scales with additional compute cores. As such, these results do not align perfectly based upon core/thread count, though it does serve as a decent litmus of multi-threaded performance.

Be aware that architectures, caches, and interconnects profoundly impact these results, as all of these factors impact how well performance scales with additional threads. Performance rarely scales perfectly with the addition of more cores/threads, so the scaling factor of each processor architecture weighs in heavily on the value proposition of going with a higher core count processor.

CPU Benchmarks Test System and Configuration

CPU Benchmarks Hierarchy Test Setup Hardware AMD Socket AM4 (400- 500-Series) AMD Ryzen 2000- 3000- 5000- series processors MSI MEG X570 Godlike 2x 8GB Trident Z Royal DDR4-3600 Intel LGA 1151 (Z490) Intel Comet Lake processors MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC 2x 8GB Trident Z Royal DDR4-3600 AMD Socket AM4 (300-Series) Ryzen 1000-series processors MSI X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium 2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2667 Intel LGA 1151 (Z270) Intel Coffee Lake, Kaby Lake processors MSI Z270 Gaming M7 2x 8GB Trident Z Royal DDR4-3600 Intel LGA 2066 Intel Skylake processors MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC 2x 8GB Trident Z Royal DDR4-3600 All Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Eagle 2TB Intel DC4510 SSD EVGA Supernova 1600 T2, 1600W Windows 10 Pro version 2004 (build 19041.450) Cooling Corsair H115i

Legacy Desktop CPU Benchmarks Hierarchy

Recognizing that a lot of older platforms are going to be paired with graphics subsystems multiple generations old, we wanted to define the top of our range to encourage balance between host processing and complementary GPUs. At this point, anyone with a Sandy Bridge-based Core i7 would realize a gain from stepping up to Coffee Lake or Kaby Lake , for example. And putting AMD's top FX CPUs next to a handful of Core i7s and those older Core i5s represents an upgrade to their status.

Currently, our hierarchy consists of 13 total tiers. The bottom half of the chart is largely outdated; you'll notice those CPUs dragging down performance in the latest games, whether you have one of the best graphics cards or not. If you own a CPU in that range, an upgrade could really take your experience to another level.

Really, it's the top five tiers or so that remain viable. And in that top half of the chart, an upgrade is typically worthwhile if it's a least a couple of tiers higher. Otherwise, there's just not enough improvement to warrant the expense of a fresh CPU, motherboard and RAM (not to mention the graphics card and storage solution you'd be considering as well).

Legacy Desktop CPU Benchmarks Hierarchy Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs Intel Core i7-8700K Intel Core i9-7900X Intel Core i9-7960X Intel Core i9-7980XE Intel Core i7-8700K Intel Core i7-7740X Intel Core i7-7700K Intel Core i7-7820X AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X Intel Core i7-7700 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X Intel Core i5-8400 AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Intel Core i7-7800X AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X Intel Core i7-7700T AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Intel Core i7-6950X AMD Ryzen 7 1700 Intel Core i7-6900K AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Intel Core i7-6850K AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i7-6800K AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel Core i7-6700K AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Intel Core i7 6700 AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Intel Core i7-5960X Ryzen 5 2400G Intel Core i7-5930K Intel Core i7-5820K Intel Core i7-5775C Intel i7-4960X Intel Core i7-4930K Intel Core i7-4820K Intel Core i7-4790K Intel Core i7-4770K Intel Core i7-4790 Intel Core i7-4771 Intel Core i7-4770 Intel Core i7-3970X Intel Core i7-3960X Intel Core i7-3930K Intel Core i7-3820 Intel Core i7-3770K Intel Core i7-3770 Intel Core i5-7640X Intel Core i5-7600K Intel Core i5-7600 Intel Core i5-7500 Intel Core i5-7400 Intel Core i5 6600K Intel Core i5-6600 Intel Core i5-6500 Intel Core i5 6402P Intel Core i5-6400 Intel Core i5-5675C Intel Core i5-4690K Intel Core i5-4670K Intel Core i5-4590 Intel Core i5-4670 Intel Core i5-4570 Intel BX80646I54460 Intel Core i5-4440 Intel Core i5-4430 Intel Core i5-3570K Intel Core i5-3570 Intel Core i5-3550 Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs Intel Core i7-990X Extreme Intel Core i7-980X Extreme Intel Core i7-975 Extreme Intel Core i7-2600K Intel Core i7-2600 Intel Core i7-965 Intel Core i5-3470 Intel Core i5-3450P Intel Core i7-7700 Intel Core i5-3450 AMD FX-9370 Intel Core i5-3350P AMD FX-8370 Intel Core i5-3330 AMD FX-8350 w/Wraith Intel Core i5-2550K AMD FX-8320 Intel Core i5-2500K AMD FX-8300 Intel Core i5-2500 AMD FX-8150 Intel Core i5-2450P Intel Core i5-2400 Intel Core i5-2380P Intel Core i5-2320 Intel Core i5-2310 Intel Core i5-2300 Intel Core i3-7350K Intel Core i3-7320 Intel Core i3-7300 Intel Core i3-7100 Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs Intel Core i7-980 Intel Core i7-970 Intel Core i7-960 Intel Core i7-875K Intel Core i7-870 Intel Core i3 6320 Intel Core i3 6300 Intel Core i3-6100 AMD FX-6350 Intel Core i3 6100T AMD FX-4350 Intel Core i3-6098P AMD Phenom II X6 1100T Black Edition Intel Core i3-4360 AMD Phenom II X6 1090T Black Edition Intel Core i3-4350 AMD Phenom II X4 Black Edition 980 Intel Core i3-4340 AMD Phenom II X4 Black Edition 975 Intel Core i3-4170 Intel Core i3-4160 Intel Core i3-4150 Intel Core i3-4130 Intel Core i3-3250 Intel Core i3-3245 Intel Core i3-3240 Intel Core i3-3225 Intel Core i3-3220 Intel Core i3-3210 Intel Core i3-2130 Intel Core i3-2025 Intel Core i3-2120 Intel Core i3-2105 Intel Core i3-2100 Intel Pentium G4620 Intel Pentium G4600 Intel Pentium G4560 Intel Pentium G4500 Intel Pentium G4400 Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs AMD FX-8370E AMD FX-8320 AMD FX-8120 AMD FX-6300 AMD FX-6200 AMD FX-4300 AMD FX-4170 AMD Phenom II X6 1075T Intel Core i7-950 AMD Phenom II X4 970 Black Edition Intel Core i7-940 AMD Phenom II X4 965 Intel Core i7-930 AMD Phenom II X4 955 Intel Core i7-920 AMD A10-7890K APU Intel Core i7-860 Intel A10-7870K Intel Core i5-3220T AMD A10-7860K Intel Core i5-2405S AMD A10-7850K Intel Core i5-2400S AMD A10-7800 Intel Core i5-760 AMD A10-7700K Intel Core i5-750 AMD A10-6800K Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9775 AMD A10-6790K Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9770 AMD A10-6700 Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9650 AMD A10-5800K Intel Core 2 Quad Q9650 AMD A10-5700 Intel A8-7650K AMD A8-7600 AMD A8-6600K AMD A8-5600K AMD A8-3870K AMD A8-3870 AMD A8-3850 AMD Athlon X4 880K Intel Athlon X4 870K) Intel A10-7870K AMD Athlon X4 750K AMD Athlon X4 740 AMD Athlon X4 651K AMD Athlon X4 645 AMD Athlon X4 641 AMD Athlon X4 640 Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs AMD FX-6100 AMD FX-4130 AMD FX-4100 Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6850 AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6800 AMD Phenom II X6 1045T Intel Core 2 Quad Q9550 AMD Phenom II X4 945 Intel Core 2 Quad Q9450 AMD Phenom II X4 940 Intel Core 2 Quad Q9400 AMD Phenom II X4 920 Intel Core i5-680 AMD Phenom II X3 740 Intel Core i5-670 AMD Phenom II X3 720 Black Edition Intel Core i5-661 AMD A8-6500 Intel Core i5-660 AMD A8-5500 Intel Core i5-655K AMD A6 Intel Core i5-650 AMD A6 Intel Core i3-2120T AMD A6-3670K Intel Core i3-2100T AMD A6-3650 AMD Athlon II X4 635 AMD Athlon II X4 630 Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6700 Intel Core 2 Quad Q9300 Intel Core 2 Quad Q8400 Intel Core 2 Quad Q8300 Intel Core 2 Quad Q6700 Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 Intel Core 2 Duo E8600 Intel Core 2 Duo E8500 AMD Phenom II X4 910 Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 AMD Phenom II X4 910e Intel Core 2 Duo E7600 AMD Phenom II X4 810 Intel Core i3-550 AMD Athlon II X4 631 Intel Core i3-540 AMD Athlon II X4 620 Intel Core i3-530 AMD Athlon II X3 460 Intel Pentium G3470 Intel Pentium G3460 Intel Pentium G3450 Intel Pentium G3440 Intel Pentium G3430 Intel Pentium G3420 Intel Pentium G3260 Intel Pentium G3258 Intel Pentium G3250 Intel Pentium G3220 Intel Pentium G2130 Intel Pentium G2120 Intel Pentium G2020 Intel Pentium G2010 Intel Pentium G870 Intel Pentium G860 Intel Pentium G850 Intel Pentium G840 Intel Pentium G645 Intel Pentium G640 Intel Pentium G630 Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs Intel Core 2 Extreme X6800 Intel Core 2 Quad Q8200 Intel Core 2 Duo E8300 AMD Phenom II X4 905e Intel Core 2 Duo E8200 AMD Phenom II X4 805 Intel Core 2 Duo E8190 AMD Phenom II X3 710 Intel Core 2 Duo E7500 AMD Phenom II X3 705e Intel Core 2 Duo E7400 AMD Phenom II X2 565 Black Edition Intel Core 2 Duo E6850 AMD Phenom II X2 560 Black Edition Intel Core 2 Duo E6750 AMD Phenom II X2 555 Black Edition Intel Pentium G620 AMD Phenom II X2 550 Black Edition Intel Celeron G1630 AMD Phenom II X2 545 Intel Celeron G1620 AMD Phenom X4 9950 Intel Celeron G1610 AMD Athlon II X3 455 Intel Celeron G555 AMD Athlon II X3 450 Intel Celeron G550 AMD Athlon II X3 445 Intel Celeron G540 AMD Athlon II X3 440 Intel Celeron G530 AMD Athlon II X3 435 Intel Celeron G3950 AMD Athlon II X3 425 Intel Celeron G3930 Intel Celeron G3930 Intel Celeron G3900 Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs AMD Phenom X4 9850 AMD Phenom X4 9750 AMD Phenom X4 9650 Intel Core 2 Duo E7300 AMD Phenom X4 9600 Intel Core 2 Duo E7200 AMD Phenom X3 8850 Intel Core 2 Duo E6700 AMD Phenom X3 8750 Intel Core 2 Duo E6550 AMD Athlon II X2 370K Intel Core 2 Duo E6540 AMD Athlon II X2 265 Intel Pentium Dual-Core E6700 AMD Athlon II X2 260 Intel Pentium Dual-Core E6600 AMD Athlon II X2 255 Intel Pentium Dual-Core E650 AMD A6-5500K Intel Pentium Dual-Core E6300 AMD A6 Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5800 AMD A4-7300 Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5700 AMD A4-6400K Intel Pentium G9650 AMD A4-6300 AMD A4-5400K AMD A4-5300 AMD A4-4400 AMD A4-4000 AMD A4-3400 AMD A4-3300 AMD Sempron 2650 AMD Athlon 64 X2 6400+ Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs AMD Phenom X4 9550 AMD Phenom X4 9500 AMD Phenom X4 9450e Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 AMD Phenom X4 9350e Intel Core 2 Duo E6420 AMD Phenom X3 8650 Intel Core 2 Duo E4700 AMD Phenom X3 8600 Intel Core 2 Duo E4600 AMD Phenom X3 8550 Intel Core 2 Duo E4500 AMD Phenom X3 8450e Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5400 AMD Phenom X3 8450 Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5300 AMD Phenom X3 8400 Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5200 AMD Phenom X3 8250e Intel Pentium Dual-Core G620T AMD Athlon II X2 250 AMD Athlon II X2 245 AMD Athlon II X2 240 AMD Athlon X2 7850 AMD Athlon X2 7750 AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+ AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600+ Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs AMD Phenom X4 9150e AMD Phenom X4 9100e Intel Core 2 Duo E6400 AMD Athlon X2 7550 Intel Core 2 Duo E6320 AMD Athlon X2 7450 Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 AMD Athlon X2 5050e Intel Core 2 Duo E4300 AMD Athlon X2 4850e/b Intel Celeron E3300 AMD Athlon 64 X2 5400+ AMD Athlon 64 X2 5200+ AMD Athlon 64 X2 5000+ AMD Athlon 64 X2 4800+ Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs Intel Core 2 Duo E6300 AMD Athlon X2 6550 Intel Core 2 Duo E5500 AMD Athlon X2 6500 Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2220 AMD Athlon X2 4450e/b Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2200 AMD Athlon X2 4600+ Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2210 AMD Athlon X2 4400+ Intel Celeron E3200 AMD Athlon X2 4200+ AMD Athlon X2 BE-2400 Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2180 AMD Athlon 64 X2 4000+ Intel Celeron 1600 AMD Athlon 64 X2 3800+ Intel Celeron G440 AMD Athlon X2 4050e AMD Athlon X2 2300 Black Edition Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2160 Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2140 Intel Celeron E1500 Intel Celeron E1400 Intel Celeron E1200

