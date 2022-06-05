ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Razer's new Ecologos will tell you just how green your new hardware is, or how guilty you should feel

By Katie Wickens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Razer has once again made a step in a greener direction. No, I'm not talking about the retina-destroying colour of its peripherals. The company has just announced it's going to be slapping Type One Ecologo Sustainable Product Certifications from Underwriters Laboratories (UL) on two of its gaming mice.

Razer's partner for this, UL, is the same company that owns 3DMark . That's one of the tests we use to benchmark hardware in our labs here at PC Gamer, and one name we've trusted for years. Apart from the odd bias blip in its history. Anyway, these eco certifications from UL will be the first of their kind to go out to gaming mice.

First, to the Deathadder Essential, then an updated version of the Basilisk V3 will be coming along with its new green credentials.

If you do find yourself staring down one of Razer's new Ecolabel products, you might be wondering if these are just a load of hot air. Anyone can stick a label on a product nowadays and claim eco-superiority, can't they?

To put your mind at ease, here are the six hoops Razer had to jump through to meet official public standards and get that certification:

  • The supply chain complies with the EU's restriction of chemicals candidate list (REACH).
  • The product is dermally biocompatible—i.e. the materials won't damage your skin—and it complies with the restricted hazardous substances in electrical and electronic products (RoHS) directive.
  • It's a low energy consumption device… I mean, I'd hope so from a mouse.
  • End-of-life management is up to scratch, or yes, you can recycle or send them back for reuse. Oh, and Razer's going to make repair parts available, even three years after end of life.
  • No heavy metals or chlorine are used in the packaging.
  • Then there's the corporate side of things. Razors sustainability reports are made publicly available. Then there's the screened conflict mineral policy, as well as the 'take-back' program that gives vouchers for the return of old products.

Similar initiatives do already exist across the peripherals space. A few of Logitech's mice have some form of sustainability label, for example. In fact, according to Logitech's climate action page it was the first consumer electronics company to slap "detailed carbon impact labels" on its products. A lot of these tend to be single attribute claims, though, meaning they only fulfil one or maybe two of the eco requirements, against the six that the full UL Standard 2710 Ecolabel required of Razer.

All this is basically another way for Razer to prove it's doing its part; alongside its ocean cleaning robots , or Sneki's valiant quest to save the trees with eco-sneakers , and head pillows . Since Razer's been expanding its horizons as a sustainable lifestyle brand, we've even seen eco toilet roll collaborations. But this project centres around its own products, rather than helping out eco-startups.

Perfect peripherals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2J9Y_0g1EuhLW00

(Image credit: Colorwave)

Best gaming mouse : the top rodents for gaming
Best gaming keyboard : your PC's best friend...
Best gaming headset : don't ignore in-game audio

At first, the full type one Ecolabel will only appear on the Razer Deathadder Essential and Basilisk V3, but the company is making a pledge to extend that across its entire product line, even up to its Blade laptops, starting from this year. That's some commitment, although there's no solid date for when all products will be certified yet.

I suppose that's going to be quite the undertaking, and I'm glad to see gaming products getting the eco-treatment, even if it's just two of our favourite gaming mice for now.

The changes will come by the end of 2022, and you can learn more about Ecologo certifications here .

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Razer just made two of our favourite mice even better

On the back of World Environment Day, Razer has announced a nice touch that makes two of our favourite gaming mice even better. The Razer Basilisk V3 and DeathAdder Essential have been officially rated and achieved an ECOLOGO certification from UL. UL's ECOLOGO certification (opens in new tab) is an...
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

This modular keyboard can even be customised with knobs and dials

There's a tendency among PC gamers to just love customising things. Many of us build our own rigs to suit our needs with fairly modular parts. There are even modular Intel laptops now (opens in new tab). Add to that choosing peripherals like keyboard and mouse combinations, and it's fair to say we can be a fairly demanding bunch when it comes to customisations.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless

When it comes to gaming mice the current trend seems to be the lighter the better. This allows for easier movement, less fatigue, and a nice low number for bragging rights to put on the box. Mouse makers around the world are finding ways to shed just a few extra grams, which is especially true of wireless mice, given the extra weight added by the battery. Still, companies like SteelSeries are doing their best to get that weight down, even if it means stamping diamonds out of a mouse's plastic exterior.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Consumer Electronics#Chemicals#Ul#Deathadder Essential#Ecolabel#Eu#Rohs
Motley Fool

Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has struggled to sustain any...
STOCKS
CNET

iPhone Trade-In: The Best Places to Sell an Old iPhone Before Buying a New One

If you're looking to upgrade to the current-gen iPhone 13, or even the powerful iPhone 13 Pro, from the iPhone 12 (or the iPhone 11, or even the iPhone SE), you don't need to put your old iPhone in the drawer. Instead, use it to subsidize your new purchase. There are ways to trade in an old iPhone to earn hundreds towards your new phone. But there are a lot of different options.
PC Gamer

The best PC fans in 2022

The best PC fans play a significant role in your gaming rig's performance. When it comes to building a PC or even upgrading one, the last thing you'd probably think about is the fans. It's always good to remember when it comes to your GPU and CPU, cool means optimal gaming. Whenever there's an issue with performance, one of the first things you should do is check if all your fans are working. The best PC fans are reliable, but most importantly, they are quiet.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
PC Gamer

Battlefield 2042's first season adds a new map, specialist, and guns this week

Battlefield 2042's first content update was delayed while DICE methodically fixed bugs and added features like VOIP to the 128-player shooter, which hasn't turned around its icy reception yet, but not for lack of trying. That work is ongoing—big map redesigns are still to come—but videogame seasons can't be held back forever. Season one of Battlefield 2042, called Zero Hour, starts this Thursday, June 9.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Is it just us or does mining 10 bitcoin a day not sound like much for a cryptocurrency megacorp?

Yeah, that still works out as just shy of $300K worth of bitcoin each day but, considering recent crypto crashes, can this really be sustainable?. We've been taking a look at exactly how much bitcoin a major mining firm actually bags. What with the recent red candlestick market crash drama (opens in new tab), it's clear bitcoin isn't as profitable today as it once was. But has it really made a difference to huge mining operations?
MARKETS
PC Gamer

HP Omen 27u

It's extremely hard to narrow the list of gaming monitors out there down to something that's right for you. They're a big deal. The kind of thing you drop money on and then don't replace for years. I've gone through a few graphics cards in my gaming PC in the same time I've owned my monitor. It's hard to pry me away from what's worked for years.
ELECTRONICS
topgear.com

Here’s your first real look at the new Polestar 3

Polestar’s first ever SUV will feature a dual-motor drivetrain and over 373 miles of range. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. This is the new Polestar 3, and it’s a big one. Literally, big. It’s Polestar’s first ever SUV, gets a big battery, a big range and – presumably – big performance.
CARS
Motley Fool

1 Tech Stock Down 65% to Buy Right Now

Snowflake is enabling businesses to maximize the value of their data assets. Rapid customer adoption is leading to high revenue growth and improving profitability. A sharp pullback in shares makes it an interesting possibility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy