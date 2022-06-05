ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pippa Middleton Pregnant with Her Third Child

By Rachel Burchfield
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
We knew we would see ample surprises at last night’s Platinum Party at the Palace at Buckingham Palace—but we weren’t expecting this one!

Congratulations are in order for Pippa Middleton Matthews, younger sister of Kate Middleton, who, after appearing at last night’s event, Page Six confirms is pregnant with her third child after spotting a noticeable baby bump.

Pippa and husband James Matthews, a hedge fund manager and heir to the lairdship of Glen Affric, married in 2017. They are already parents to son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 1.

Kate and Pippa are just two years apart in age, and, according to Page Six , the two are still “reportedly very close.” Pippa shot to worldwide fame as Kate’s bridesmaid in her 2011 wedding to Prince William and since then has written two books, 2012’s Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends and 2016’s Heartfelt .

A source told Page Six that Pippa and husband James are “so happy,” and that Pippa is a “natural mama.”

The Matthews family live at Bucklebury Farm, a 70-acre deer and safari park in West Berkshire that the couple purchased in 2018.

Yesterday was day three of the ongoing Platinum Jubilee celebrations honoring Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne. Today marks the final day of celebrations, and the Platinum Jubilee will conclude with the Platinum Jubilee pageant, with Pippa’s older sister Kate in attendance with her own brood of three—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Before attending this afternoon’s Pageant, the trio baked cakes for the big day.

