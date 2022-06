Leighton Dorey IV choked and beat his father to death and police found teeth strewn about the scene, and the suspect hiding in the mountains. When paramedics arrived at the scene, Leighton Dorey III was covered in so much blood they believed he had been shot. The 71-year-old hadn’t been gunned down, however, and nor was an intruder to blame. As jurors concluded on Wednesday, he was instead brutally choked and beaten to death by his very own son — for cutting him off financially.

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO