Results from the Massachusetts Democratic Convention
3 days ago
WORCESTER - Massachusetts Democrats completed its 2022 party convention at the DCU Center with its nomination votes on Saturday, June 4. Candidates which receive at least 15% of delegate support appear on...
The Massachusetts democratic primary is approaching in September, and results from the recent MassDems Convention show that the races are heating up. Politics experts on Greater Boston told Crystal Haynes that while Attorney General Maura Healey got 71% of delegate votes at the convention and secured her frontrunner status as candidate for governor, Sonia Chang-Díaz put up a formidable 29% of votes, which likely represents support from younger and more diverse voters.
In the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, New York, and other recent gun-violence incidents, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker issued a public plea to leaders in Washington, D.C., to look to Massachusetts as an example that bipartisan gun reform works. "Over decades in Massachusetts, Republicans and Democrats have...
BOSTON — While House and Senate leaders have ruled out a suspension of the state's gas tax, Gov. Charlie Baker continues to express his willingness to pause the 24-cents-per-gallon gas tax. "The state can certainly suspend the gas tax," he said, adding that gas tax revenues so far in...
More than 50,000 Massachusetts residents have driver’s licenses or ID cards that need to be replaced due to a printing error, but no one should cut their identification up or throw it away just yet. “The card is still good,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday, as the company that...
Quentin Palfrey was endorsed for attorney general, Tanisha Sullivan was endorsed for secretary of state and Chris Dempsey was endorsed for state auditor, but every Democrat running for those offices this year secured enough support Saturday from delegates at the state Democratic Party convention to lock up a spot on the Sept. 6 primary ballot.
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
MONSON – It’s been nearly five years since homeowners Joseph and Michelle Loglisci noticed the telltale cracking and fissuring and water staining in their basement. The verdict: that their dream home, and their retirement savings, was built upon a foundation of pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete. It looked normal going in, but over time the pyrrhotite reacted with air and moisture and expands destroying itself in the process. Once it begins, there is no way to stop the reaction other than to tear it out and replace.
WORCESTER – Maura Healey on Saturday secured the Democratic nomination for Governor of Massachusetts, earning 71% of the vote over Massachusetts State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz at the Democratic State Convention in Worcester. Healey received the highest vote percentage of a Democratic candidate for a contested Massachusetts Governor’s nomination in recent history. She is also the first openly gay Democratic nominee for Governor in Massachusetts history.
With the official start of summer just weeks away, people are eager to hit the beach, but not many beaches in Massachusetts are easily accessible to the public. From local rules about parking to a state law that keeps some beaches private, there are a number of barriers to putting your toes in the sand.
As mentioned in a previous article, I love swimming. Whether it's some of the local swimming holes and natural waterfalls in the Berkshires or even some of Berkshire County's lakes like Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Windsor Lake in North Adams, or Onota Lake in Pittsfield (to name a few), swimming is great fun for me. I also mentioned how in the past, I have enjoyed hitting the road and taking summer vacations to the beach. For me, it's a wonderful stress reliever and a moment of serenity. Just listening to the waves is calming. I'm ready to go right now...lol.
An investigation is currently underway in Everett by the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts' Office. The probe comes in the wake of protests and demonstrations against racism and discrimination in the city, which led to the resignation of two city officials. Daniel Medwed, GBH News legal analyst and Northeastern University law professor, joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about investigation, and the context of other investigations around the state and country. This transcript has been edited for clarity and length.
Citing the threat of Republicans curbing access to birth control, Democrats in Washington introduced a bill Tuesday aimed at ensuring access to an over-the-counter birth control option once the FDA approves it.
As many people have shared on Facebook and other social media platforms, ticks run rampant not only throughout Berkshire County but in Massachusetts as a whole. There was an article that I recently published regarding a different kind of tick that is known as the Lone Star Tick and you can check out that article by going here.
BOSTON – Last week, State Senator Nick Collins testified in opposition to the MBTA’s proposed bus route changes as part of the Authority’s Better Bus Project. In particular, the Senator took issue with proposed changes the Number 7 and Number 11 buses, which would see dramatic route changes under the existing plans. Senator Collins was joined by Representative David Biele in signing a letter of opposition that was submitted to the MBTA last week.
BOSTON — A digital attack on a Massachusetts-based health care organization may have compromised the personal information of as many as 2 million people, officials said. Shields Health Care Group Inc., which provides imaging and ambulatory surgical services at dozens of locations, said in a notice on its website Tuesday that data including names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and medical or treatment details is among the information that may have been compromised.
A second round of $500 checks will be sent to eligible workers in Massachusetts this week. The checks are included in the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program, which was passed by the Massachusetts Legislature and signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in December 2021. The money is part of a...
Essential workers in Massachusetts will see $500 payments just in time for summer. Here’s all you need to know to see if you qualify. P-EBT ending: Millions of students will lose free meals. Am I eligible for the $500 payment?. 300,000 low-income essential workers in Massachusetts are expected to...
BOSTON - Thousands of Massachusetts drivers licenses and identification cards need to be reissued because of a printing mistake.MassDOT says 53,680 have to be replaced because they are missing a fraud protection feature. A Virginia-based printing company notified the RMV in late May about the problem.Replacements will be mailed out starting Monday. Those who receive replacements will also be told to destroy their old licenses.
When voters head to the polls for the September primary, they will face several hotly-contested races, especially among Democrats, and in some cases their decisions will be final because those candidates have no opposition in the November election. Candidates for the state Senate and House, sheriff, district attorney and Governor’s...
