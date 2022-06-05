Results from the Massachusetts Democratic Convention

As mentioned in a previous article, I love swimming. Whether it's some of the local swimming holes and natural waterfalls in the Berkshires or even some of Berkshire County's lakes like Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Windsor Lake in North Adams, or Onota Lake in Pittsfield (to name a few), swimming is great fun for me. I also mentioned how in the past, I have enjoyed hitting the road and taking summer vacations to the beach. For me, it's a wonderful stress reliever and a moment of serenity. Just listening to the waves is calming. I'm ready to go right now...lol.

16 HOURS AGO