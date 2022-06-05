ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Auburn Journal Male Athlete of the Year: Honorable Mentions

By Jordan Georgeson
goldcountrymedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Auburn area is filled with top athletes and while only one can win athlete of the year, there are several athletes worth noting from local high schools. The hardest part is cutting the field with so many talented athletes to choose from. The Male Athlete of the Year...

goldcountrymedia.com

goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Journal Female Athlete of the Year: Gabby Biittner of Colfax

The balance of academics and athletics can be a challenging thing for a high school student, but Colfax’s Gabby Biittner has gotten it down to a science. The junior excelled during the 2021-22 school year not just in the classroom, but on all playing surfaces. Biittner began the school...
COLFAX, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Ben LeRoy Hauser

The Hauser family is sad to announce the passing of Ben L. Hauser on May 30, 2022 at the age of 89. Ben was born and raised in Auburn, California as was his mother and his grandmother. His great grandparents (Gardners) making their home in Auburn, CA in 1852. Ben was fourth generation of early Auburn pioneers.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn honors Ken Tokutomi, community pillar and public service champion

The Auburn community lost one of its notable pillars last week through the death of E. Ken Tokutomi. Tokutomi was known for being a community leader through his public service, including the Placer County Board of Education, the Salvation Army Advisory Board and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, to name a few.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Meat processing returns to Auburn

Meat processing returned to Auburn last month thanks to the opening of Gold Country Meat Company, located in the same spot as Longhorn Meat Company on Lincoln Way. Cole Richie, who worked at Longhorn for 13 years before it closed a year ago, started the new business in the familiar spot – focusing on custom processing only for the time being.
AUBURN, CA
Auburn, CA
Sports
City
Colfax, CA
Auburn, CA
Basketball
City
Auburn, CA
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
goldcountrymedia.com

Congratulations, south Placer high school graduates

All photos are courtesy of Allene Solerno, https://leniespictures.smugmug.com. There are some milestones we never forget in our lives. First days of school, first school dances, getting your driver’s license, first romances and more. And of course, the final moment where your childhood ends and your adult life begins: high...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

History of Western States Trail to show at Auburn State Theatre

The Auburn State Theatre will present a special showing of “They Crossed the Mountains: The History of the Western States Trail” on Thursday, June 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. with “meet-and-greet” special guests (many of whom are in the film), and at 7 p.m., a showing of the film will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The theatre is located at 985 Lincoln Way. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at AuburnStateTheatre.org.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Kenneth Ray Hash (Digger) 7/12/1959 - 5/23/2022

Ken passed away peacefully on 5/23/2022 at Sutter Rsvl Med Center, with family by his side. He was born 7/12/59 in Tulare, CA, and moved to Auburn with his family as an infant. He loved Auburn and considered himself an Auburn Native...minus a few months. Ken worked for the Auburn District Cemetery, at a job that was initially temporary, but with his plumbing and people skills he found it a good fit and stayed for over 40 years. Many visiting The Auburn Cemetery came to recognize him by his legendary beard. Ken loved Auburn and all the events in our community. He enjoyed helping with the Annual 4th of July celebration in Old Town. He was a proud member of the Auburn Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Company #1 for years, fighting fire in his youth, leaving the hard work for the young'uns as he got older. He was a driving force and proud to have used his automotive skills, to assist in the restoration of Hook and Ladder Company’s historic 1914 Buick Fire Truck housed in Old Town. He loved fishing and camping and was a member of the 4Q Fishing Club. He enjoyed fishing in many of our area lakes, and he would often accompany his great- nieces to the Annual Fishing Derby at Regional Park where he helped perfect their casting skills and looked forward to doing the same with his (new) first nephew. He was active throughout his life and in his youth, he Skied, and was Scuba certified. He loved decorating for the Holidays and his Halloween and Christmas lights will be missed by his neighbors and the community. Ken is survived by his wife, Claudia Buckley and her children Jennifer Martinez and Kenneth Bickel. His sister Sally Lloyd, his brother-in-law/ best friend/ fishing buddy Tim Lloyd. He also leaves two nieces Kristen (Lloyd-Lindholdt) and Laura (Croft) and their children and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Hash and Dottie Hash Lloyd. A kind hearted and gentle soul he will be missed terribly by all who knew him. Please consider becoming an organ donor to give the gift of life as Ken has done.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln mural honoring Shirley Russell being fixed

The beloved mural behind Simple Pleasures at 648 5th St. honoring Lincoln resident Shirley Russell would be removed, due to excessive vandalism damage, an Art League of Lincoln representative announced in April. However, former Art League of Lincoln President Jean Cross said she began to scrub the mural Monday with...
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Journal earns CNPA award for investigative reporting

The California News Publishers Association (CNPA) announced in May that Gold Country Media earned nine honors in the latest round of the annual California Journalism Awards. “Gold Country Media newspapers fared well once again in the annual CNPA awards, and we are very humbled to have earned nine different honors,” Gold Country Media Associate Publisher Bill Sullivan said. “The honors that multiple members of our staff earned are a well collection of areas that truly make a community newspaper succeed, such as investigative reporting, photojournalism, editorial commentary and general overall excellence.”
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Symphony's new concertmaster has lengthy – and impressive – résumé

From Symphony Executive Director Anne Brown: The Auburn Symphony welcomes you to our 35th season. Come get to know Maestro Murray and new concertmaster Chase Spruill as we explore dynamic programming together. Season tickets go on sale July 1, and season sponsorship opportunities are available NOW! Visit auburnsymphony.com for details.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Jeanne Ann Sutherland 10/21/1969 - 5/25/2022

Jeanne Ann Sutherland passed away on May 25, 2022, at the age of 52, following an unexpected and brief hospitalization in Roseville, California. Jeanne was born October 21, 1969, in Auburn, California, to the union of Denise Sherlund Sutherland and Robert D Sutherland III. Growing up in the Clipper Gap and Grass Valley areas, Jeanne attended and graduated from Bear River High School in 1988 with honors in academics, music, and sports. She went on to attend Sierra College. Following college, Jeanne went on to work in the food and communications industries, office management, as an interior design consultant, and finally as a Real Estate agent with Guidant Realty in Rocklin, where she enjoyed an energetic and productive career. Her clients regularly praised her professionalism and efficiency, often touting her accolades of knowledge in the market and industry, her diligence and efficiency, and her creativity and attention to detail. Jeanne also engaged her entrepreneurial skills in 2015 when she opened the prestigious Konoxionz Consignment Store in Auburn. A beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother, aunt, and daughter, extended family and friends will fondly remember Jeanne for her great love for her family, especially her son and grandchildren (“Love you bigger!”). When not spending time with family, she enjoyed muscle cars, exploring her musical and artistic talents, her business undertakings, engaging her interior decorating skills, her cherished animals, and her many friends. Jeanne is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Mee of Applegate, California; her son, Derick B. Rogers of Sacramento, California; grandsons Junior, Giovanni, and Marcos, and granddaughter Abra; her parents, Denise Sherlund Sutherland and Robert Sutherland; her brother Erik Sutherland and his family; and her late older brother’s family. She was preceded in death by grandparents Ralph Sherlund, Dorthea Sherlund Carroll, Robert D. Sutherland II, Violet Sutherland, and Janice Sutherland; stepmother Cindi Hamp Sutherland; and brother David Sutherland.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom's Hoover headed for State Assembly ballot in November

Folsom’s Josh Hoover is now heading for the ballot in the November election. Initial results from Tuesday’s primary election show that the longtime local resident will nab the Republican nomination for the District 7 Assembly race, where he will challenge Democratic nominee Ken Cooley. ““I am grateful for...
FOLSOM, CA
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Sports
goldcountrymedia.com

Valarie "Momma & Nana" Belding 5/30/1959 - 4/30/2022

Valarie Stinson Belding, who loved to be called Momma by her kids, and Nana by her grandchildren, departed her loving family on April 30, 2022. Valarie was born in Provo, UT on May 30, 1959, to Patricia and Claude Stinson. Valarie was mother to Jessica, Brandon and Christine. She raised her children with love and devotion in Roseville alongside her loving husband of 43 years, Edward Belding.
NEWCASTLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

WPUSD introduces Pre-K planning and implementation grant

Western Placer Unified School District’s Assistant Superintendent of Education Services Scott Pickett introduced the district’s prekindergarten planning and implementation grant during Tuesday’s school board meeting. According to Pickett’s presentation, the plan’s vision is “To ensure every four-year old child in Western Placer, regardless of background, race, socioeconomic...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Deputy Sheriff's Association lawsuit against Placer County continues

The Placer County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association (DSA) has filed a second-amended writ of mandate in its lawsuit against Placer County. Both parties have been in negotiations since March 2018. The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved Ordinance 6104-B on Sept. 14, 2021, to impose the county’s proposal of salary increases, amending incentive pay from percentage to flat amount and providing Tahoe Branch Assignment Pay for deputies who live within 50 driving miles of the Burton Creek Substation to offset housing costs in the Lake Tahoe area.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rods & Relics Car Club Downtown Lincoln Car show a huge success

Overcast skies didn’t keep away thousands of visitors Saturday to downtown Lincoln for the 16th annual Lincoln Rods & Relics Car Show. More than 400 cars from America’s Golden Age of automobiles, all American built before 1975, were displayed. That included sedans, muscle cars, hot rods, convertibles, trucks; you name it and it was likely on display on every (closed) street in downtown Lincoln.
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Prepare for West Nile Virus season as temperatures heat up

The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District encourages area residents to prepare now for West Nile virus season by protecting themselves from potential mosquito bites. With no cure available, West Nile virus is a serious and potentially fatal illness transmitted through the bite of a female mosquito. Although West Nile...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Visit some museums this Saturday

Docent Kathy Freeman from the Lincoln Area Archives Museum expects to see some new faces at the museum this Saturday. That’s because the downtown Lincoln museum is one of 27 museums and historical sites on the Placer County Heritage Trail Museums Tour this Saturday. Sponsored by the Placer County...
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Commentary: A generous donation of trees helps heals an aching heart

When the Pacific Parks Landscaping truck, pulling a trailer containing nine 10-foot-tall red oak and golden rain (aka Chinese lantern) trees in 15-gallon pots, pulled into the Auburn Recreation District’s Overlook Park at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, May 30, it was the answer to a dream and salve to my aching heart.
AUBURN, CA

