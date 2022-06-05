Auburn Journal Male Athlete of the Year: Honorable Mentions

Ken passed away peacefully on 5/23/2022 at Sutter Rsvl Med Center, with family by his side. He was born 7/12/59 in Tulare, CA, and moved to Auburn with his family as an infant. He loved Auburn and considered himself an Auburn Native...minus a few months. Ken worked for the Auburn District Cemetery, at a job that was initially temporary, but with his plumbing and people skills he found it a good fit and stayed for over 40 years. Many visiting The Auburn Cemetery came to recognize him by his legendary beard. Ken loved Auburn and all the events in our community. He enjoyed helping with the Annual 4th of July celebration in Old Town. He was a proud member of the Auburn Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Company #1 for years, fighting fire in his youth, leaving the hard work for the young'uns as he got older. He was a driving force and proud to have used his automotive skills, to assist in the restoration of Hook and Ladder Company’s historic 1914 Buick Fire Truck housed in Old Town. He loved fishing and camping and was a member of the 4Q Fishing Club. He enjoyed fishing in many of our area lakes, and he would often accompany his great- nieces to the Annual Fishing Derby at Regional Park where he helped perfect their casting skills and looked forward to doing the same with his (new) first nephew. He was active throughout his life and in his youth, he Skied, and was Scuba certified. He loved decorating for the Holidays and his Halloween and Christmas lights will be missed by his neighbors and the community. Ken is survived by his wife, Claudia Buckley and her children Jennifer Martinez and Kenneth Bickel. His sister Sally Lloyd, his brother-in-law/ best friend/ fishing buddy Tim Lloyd. He also leaves two nieces Kristen (Lloyd-Lindholdt) and Laura (Croft) and their children and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Hash and Dottie Hash Lloyd. A kind hearted and gentle soul he will be missed terribly by all who knew him. Please consider becoming an organ donor to give the gift of life as Ken has done.

AUBURN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO