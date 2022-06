Whether you’re into streaming or not, gaming is here to stay. Gaming represents one of the largest, most engaged, and most passionate audiences out there, especially when compared to traditional sports and other entertainment verticals. As technologies and industries rush to build an infrastructure around this newfound behemoth, one name in particular has caught our eye: Gamelancer. Founded in 2018 by Darren Lopes and Razvan Romanescu, the platform was acquired by Wondr Gaming earlier this year. Now operating as Gamelancer Gaming Corp., this organization represents a massive gaming and media properties network. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. commenced trading under a...

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO