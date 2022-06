Catastrophe is only one hurricane, one wildfire or one tsunami away, and now more than ever, the American Red Cross needs people to help. “We’re preparing for disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” Diane Peters-Nguyen, CEO of the American Red Cross, Pacific Islands Region, said in a press release. “Disasters can happen quickly, and we need to have more local volunteers prepared to respond!”

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO