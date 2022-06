If you search for the best things to do or places to go with kids in the Rockford area, the Discovery Center Museum will always top the list. As a parent, I am always looking for fun things to do with my kids, and one of our go-to places is always the Discovery Center Museum in Rockford. It doesn't matter how many times we've been there, my girls always find something new to fall in love with.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO