I'm ashamed to say my body is 99.9% made of Taco Bell. This Reimagined Drive Thru is just another shameful reason to keep on filling my belly with cheesy roll ups. So I found out that the first ever Taco Bell of the Future just opened in Minnesota. How is it any different from other Taco Bells around the country? According to the restaurant, it's called "Taco Bell Defy" - a two-story futuristic 4 lane drive-thru ONLY restaurant. It's like a bank drive thru, but instead of money going through the chute, it's your delicious order!

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO