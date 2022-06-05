ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Extreme Sidecar duo wins in first appearance at Fast Fridays in Auburn

By Michael Kirby
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAST FRIDAYS Results for June 3 Division I Scratch main event: 1. Billy Janniro, 2. Gino Manzares, 3. Tyler Warren, 4. Russell Green. Division I Handicap main event: 1. Tyler Warren, 2. Rees Todd, 3. Rheten Todd. Division II main event: 1. Marc Denniston, 2. John Peters, 3. Dean Newnham. Division...

Kenneth Ray Hash (Digger) 7/12/1959 - 5/23/2022

Ken passed away peacefully on 5/23/2022 at Sutter Rsvl Med Center, with family by his side. He was born 7/12/59 in Tulare, CA, and moved to Auburn with his family as an infant. He loved Auburn and considered himself an Auburn Native...minus a few months. Ken worked for the Auburn District Cemetery, at a job that was initially temporary, but with his plumbing and people skills he found it a good fit and stayed for over 40 years. Many visiting The Auburn Cemetery came to recognize him by his legendary beard. Ken loved Auburn and all the events in our community. He enjoyed helping with the Annual 4th of July celebration in Old Town. He was a proud member of the Auburn Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Company #1 for years, fighting fire in his youth, leaving the hard work for the young'uns as he got older. He was a driving force and proud to have used his automotive skills, to assist in the restoration of Hook and Ladder Company’s historic 1914 Buick Fire Truck housed in Old Town. He loved fishing and camping and was a member of the 4Q Fishing Club. He enjoyed fishing in many of our area lakes, and he would often accompany his great- nieces to the Annual Fishing Derby at Regional Park where he helped perfect their casting skills and looked forward to doing the same with his (new) first nephew. He was active throughout his life and in his youth, he Skied, and was Scuba certified. He loved decorating for the Holidays and his Halloween and Christmas lights will be missed by his neighbors and the community. Ken is survived by his wife, Claudia Buckley and her children Jennifer Martinez and Kenneth Bickel. His sister Sally Lloyd, his brother-in-law/ best friend/ fishing buddy Tim Lloyd. He also leaves two nieces Kristen (Lloyd-Lindholdt) and Laura (Croft) and their children and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Hash and Dottie Hash Lloyd. A kind hearted and gentle soul he will be missed terribly by all who knew him. Please consider becoming an organ donor to give the gift of life as Ken has done.
AUBURN, CA
Auburn Journal Female Athlete of the Year: Gabby Biittner of Colfax

The balance of academics and athletics can be a challenging thing for a high school student, but Colfax’s Gabby Biittner has gotten it down to a science. The junior excelled during the 2021-22 school year not just in the classroom, but on all playing surfaces. Biittner began the school...
COLFAX, CA
Meat processing returns to Auburn

Meat processing returned to Auburn last month thanks to the opening of Gold Country Meat Company, located in the same spot as Longhorn Meat Company on Lincoln Way. Cole Richie, who worked at Longhorn for 13 years before it closed a year ago, started the new business in the familiar spot – focusing on custom processing only for the time being.
AUBURN, CA
Auburn honors Ken Tokutomi, community pillar and public service champion

The Auburn community lost one of its notable pillars last week through the death of E. Ken Tokutomi. Tokutomi was known for being a community leader through his public service, including the Placer County Board of Education, the Salvation Army Advisory Board and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, to name a few.
AUBURN, CA
Auburn Symphony's new concertmaster has lengthy – and impressive – résumé

From Symphony Executive Director Anne Brown: The Auburn Symphony welcomes you to our 35th season. Come get to know Maestro Murray and new concertmaster Chase Spruill as we explore dynamic programming together. Season tickets go on sale July 1, and season sponsorship opportunities are available NOW! Visit auburnsymphony.com for details.
AUBURN, CA
Lincoln mural honoring Shirley Russell being fixed

The beloved mural behind Simple Pleasures at 648 5th St. honoring Lincoln resident Shirley Russell would be removed, due to excessive vandalism damage, an Art League of Lincoln representative announced in April. However, former Art League of Lincoln President Jean Cross said she began to scrub the mural Monday with...
LINCOLN, CA
History of Western States Trail to show at Auburn State Theatre

The Auburn State Theatre will present a special showing of “They Crossed the Mountains: The History of the Western States Trail” on Thursday, June 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. with “meet-and-greet” special guests (many of whom are in the film), and at 7 p.m., a showing of the film will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The theatre is located at 985 Lincoln Way. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at AuburnStateTheatre.org.
AUBURN, CA
Congratulations, south Placer high school graduates

All photos are courtesy of Allene Solerno, https://leniespictures.smugmug.com. There are some milestones we never forget in our lives. First days of school, first school dances, getting your driver’s license, first romances and more. And of course, the final moment where your childhood ends and your adult life begins: high...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Jeanne Ann Sutherland 10/21/1969 - 5/25/2022

Jeanne Ann Sutherland passed away on May 25, 2022, at the age of 52, following an unexpected and brief hospitalization in Roseville, California. Jeanne was born October 21, 1969, in Auburn, California, to the union of Denise Sherlund Sutherland and Robert D Sutherland III. Growing up in the Clipper Gap and Grass Valley areas, Jeanne attended and graduated from Bear River High School in 1988 with honors in academics, music, and sports. She went on to attend Sierra College. Following college, Jeanne went on to work in the food and communications industries, office management, as an interior design consultant, and finally as a Real Estate agent with Guidant Realty in Rocklin, where she enjoyed an energetic and productive career. Her clients regularly praised her professionalism and efficiency, often touting her accolades of knowledge in the market and industry, her diligence and efficiency, and her creativity and attention to detail. Jeanne also engaged her entrepreneurial skills in 2015 when she opened the prestigious Konoxionz Consignment Store in Auburn. A beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother, aunt, and daughter, extended family and friends will fondly remember Jeanne for her great love for her family, especially her son and grandchildren (“Love you bigger!”). When not spending time with family, she enjoyed muscle cars, exploring her musical and artistic talents, her business undertakings, engaging her interior decorating skills, her cherished animals, and her many friends. Jeanne is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Mee of Applegate, California; her son, Derick B. Rogers of Sacramento, California; grandsons Junior, Giovanni, and Marcos, and granddaughter Abra; her parents, Denise Sherlund Sutherland and Robert Sutherland; her brother Erik Sutherland and his family; and her late older brother’s family. She was preceded in death by grandparents Ralph Sherlund, Dorthea Sherlund Carroll, Robert D. Sutherland II, Violet Sutherland, and Janice Sutherland; stepmother Cindi Hamp Sutherland; and brother David Sutherland.
AUBURN, CA
Pickleball: Paddles Up!

Soon after Roseville resident Doug Koch was bitten by the pickleball bug, he was in, of course, a pickle: The nearest courts were about an hour’s drive no matter the direction. Where would he play? Who would he play with?. So he started pimpin’. Pickleball pimpin’. Dubbed...
ROSEVILLE, CA
West Point couple celebrates 70 years of marriage and ‘serving the community’

It began with a sneer from one local kid to another about the new girl in town. “I feel bad for whoever marries that thing,” said the third-grader to his friend. Years later, while attending Calaveras High School, Gerald “Jerry” Meyers took “that thing”—aka his future wife, Venita Andrews—out for a date. And the rest is history.
Remodeled Placerville home a dream, inside and out

A gated entry guards this magnificent, 5-acre Placerville property with a recently remodeled custom home. A beautiful, solid vertical-grain Douglas fir front door with sidelights opens into the single-story home’s great room, encompassing the living room, kitchen and dining area. The space boasts a vaulted ceiling, a 12-foot panoramic folding door system with screen that opens onto the covered deck, built-in bluetooth speakers, recessed lighting, an electric fireplace and solid hardwood flooring.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Rods & Relics Car Club Downtown Lincoln Car show a huge success

Overcast skies didn’t keep away thousands of visitors Saturday to downtown Lincoln for the 16th annual Lincoln Rods & Relics Car Show. More than 400 cars from America’s Golden Age of automobiles, all American built before 1975, were displayed. That included sedans, muscle cars, hot rods, convertibles, trucks; you name it and it was likely on display on every (closed) street in downtown Lincoln.
LINCOLN, CA
Measure H Goes Down to Resounding Loss

Davis, CA – Despite being a smaller project with a seemingly more favorable environment than in 2020,. DiSC has apparently gone down to an overwhelming loss. While it is not clear how many votes are still outstanding, by the end of tabulation on election evening, No had a 3000-vote margin out of 11,000 votes cast, and a 63.5 to 36.5 percentage lead.
DAVIS, CA
Dog dies months after protecting owner from mountain lion in Davis

DAVIS (CBS SF/AP) — A dog whose owner said she defend her from a mountain lion attack last month in Davis unexpectedly died Wednesday.Eva, a 2½-year-old Belgian Malinois, began having seizures last weekend at home in Trinity County, her owner, Erin Wilson told The Sacramento Bee.The dog was taken to the animal hospital at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, but her condition deteriorated."She just never woke up," Wilson told the newspaper.In mid-May, Wilson, 24, was walking along the Trinity River with Eva a few yards ahead when a mountain lion lunged and scratched Wilson.READ MORE: Woman and dog attacked...
Valarie "Momma & Nana" Belding 5/30/1959 - 4/30/2022

Valarie Stinson Belding, who loved to be called Momma by her kids, and Nana by her grandchildren, departed her loving family on April 30, 2022. Valarie was born in Provo, UT on May 30, 1959, to Patricia and Claude Stinson. Valarie was mother to Jessica, Brandon and Christine. She raised her children with love and devotion in Roseville alongside her loving husband of 43 years, Edward Belding.
NEWCASTLE, CA
Tons of Lost Fishing Gear Recovered off Southern California Coast

The California Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project recovered more than 45 tons — 90,968 pounds — of lost, abandoned or otherwise discarded fishing gear along the Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego coasts and from around the Channel Islands in 2020 and 2021. The project is a program of the Karen C. Drayer Wildlife Health Center at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.
Outraged seniors sue Lennar and CSD

For more than two years Heritage Village residents have locked horns with the El Dorado Hills Community Services District over a park adjacent to their over-55 active adult community. Now, organized as Concerned Residents of EDH Heritage Village, the nonprofit group has filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief with the El Dorado County Superior Court against developer Lennar Homes, the EDHCSD and CSD General Manager Kevin Loewen.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe’s wildflower wonders: Favorite spots to explore this summer

The smoke from last summer’s wildfires is long gone. We put on our trail shoes and we are ready to breathe in that cool, clean mountain air that we love so much. We’re ready to surround ourselves with the endorphin-inducing pleasures of jubilant wildflowers. When we’re standing among...
