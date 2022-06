A 35-year-old man died early Tuesday after he was puled from an Ocean County lake while swimming with two other men, police said. Santos Chacon-Hernandez, of Lakewood, and two other men apparently became fatigued while trying to swim across Harry Wright Lake in Manchester Township at about 4:15 p.m. Monday, according to police.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO