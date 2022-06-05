Couple Gets Engaged Outside of College Bar in Baton Rouge [VIDEO]

SORRENTO - Deputies are looking for a pair of women who allegedly carjacked an elderly driver who agreed to give them a ride from the New Orleans area back to Baton Rouge. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack happened shortly before 11 p.m. Friday when the trio stopped off in Sorrento, about halfway through their trip. Once stopped, the victim said her two passengers pulled her out of the car and drove off with it.

SORRENTO, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO