Baton Rouge, LA

Couple Gets Engaged Outside of College Bar in Baton Rouge [VIDEO]

By Chris Reed
 3 days ago
A video circulating on social media shows a couple getting engaged outside of a bar in Baton Rouge and now we'd like to know the backstory to...

wbrz.com

Pair allegedly carjacked elderly woman who was giving them a ride

SORRENTO - Deputies are looking for a pair of women who allegedly carjacked an elderly driver who agreed to give them a ride from the New Orleans area back to Baton Rouge. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack happened shortly before 11 p.m. Friday when the trio stopped off in Sorrento, about halfway through their trip. Once stopped, the victim said her two passengers pulled her out of the car and drove off with it.
SORRENTO, LA
99.9 KTDY

Queen of Louisiana Seafood Crowned in Lafayette

Last night the city of Lafayette helped to crown a new Queen of Louisiana Seafood at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. And yes, we have a Queen and not a king as Chef Amanda Cusey bested eleven other competitors to claim the title. Cusey was a first-time competitor in the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man arrested for selling fake insurance

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — An insurance investigation that started in January leads to a Baton Rouge man behind bars. According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP), 47-year-old Trampus Wagoner was arrested after engaging in fraudulent activities by accepting insurance premiums from customers without securing actual policies for them, defrauding the victims over $39,000.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Kiki closing Baton Rouge location after 15 years

Kiki, which sells women’s clothing and accessories, is closing its Studio Park location after almost 15 years. The last day of business for the local store will be June 18, according to Kiki’s social media accounts. Kiki will continue to sell online, and the Lafayette location will remain open.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Tigerland
brproud.com

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza returns to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – While statistics indicate that Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, and Little Caesars are America’s most popular choices for pizza, one chain that retains a cult following in Baton Rouge made a grand return to the capital area Monday, June 6. Mr. Gatti’s pizza,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Fine red beans and rice at Southern University with Robyn Merrick

Location: Southern University Mayberry Dining Hall located on Harding Boulevard. Summer hours: noon to 1 p.m. When I first thought of Baton Rouge Classic lunches, I’ll confess that I didn’t think I would be going to a school for lunch. I was shortsighted back then and have learned the error of my ways, thanks to Robyn Merrick, Southern University’s vice president of external affairs. When I asked her for her choice of a Baton Rouge classic lunch, without hesitation, she said, “Southern University dining hall on a Monday for red beans and rice.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Interactive Map of Murders in Acadiana for 2022

There have been 40 homicides reported across Acadiana so far in 2022. To keep track of these incidents, and the victims, KLFY has made an interactive "Murder Map". KLFY has constructed an interactive "Murder Map" displaying the approximate location of all 40 homicides across Acadiana by local law enforcement. According...
BATON ROUGE, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

New Orleans ‘Takeover’ By Baton Rouge Car Clubs, Street Racing Groups Outrages Residents, Officials

A so-called “takeover” of New Orleans streets by several Baton Rouge car clubs and street racing groups has resulted in outrage from both New Orleans officials and residents after several social media videos showing street racers backing up traffic, blocking police vehicles, and then jumping on them when police attempted to get through went viral on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Deputies arrested, fired for double-dipping in payroll scheme

Metro Council could consider higher fines for drag racing, car stunts this summer. Videos of the illegal 'pop up' car shows across NOLA are similar to what was seen in Baton Rouge after the Garth Brooks concert. And by all indications, the same groups could be involved. Now, there are new calls to raise the penalties for drag racing and stunts in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Wreck knocked out Cox service for some in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - Some Cox customers lost power Tuesday after a car accident that cut a utility line, knocking out connection to Bluebonnet Boulevard, Nicholson Drive and extending to St. Gabriel. The company said Tuesday evening crews are working to restore the line and customers should be reconnected by 12:30...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

