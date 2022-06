COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Police in Springdale say a man tried to run over one of their officers. Investigators say the officer attempted to pull over a car driven by Shamard Atkins that had been reported stolen. Police say Atkins waited until the officer got out of his car when he drove at the officer, hitting him and knocking him to the ground. Atkins was arrested after a short chase by the City of Cayce Police Department.

