Click here to read the full article. Naomi Campbell made quite the arrival at the screening of “Decision to Leave (Heojil Kyolshim)” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Monday. The legendary supermodel put a risky spin on a gorgeous black gown by Valentino. The eye-catching number featured a plunging deep V-neckline, a wide cutout on the side and a billowy feathered skirt. The dress also had white bow details on the back and a modest train that delicately swept the red carpet while she walked. The length of the garment didn’t allow for a peek at...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 16 DAYS AGO