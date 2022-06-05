In 1982 a group of friends (Mark Simons, Brice Schieltz, Chuck Blinn, John Pohl, Wade Barga, Dan Young, Jeff Warrick, Rob Berger, Randy Bey, Bob Batty and Dale Wilker) from Versailles and the surrounding communities organized the first Poultry Days Ultimate Frisbee Championship with the hometown Blue Meanies beating the Diamond Dawgs of Dayton to win the title. The annual Poultry Days tournament has grown to become a top tournament and one of three “bucket list” tournaments drawing several thousand players and friends to Versailles each year. Players from around the nation and international teams visit Versailles where residents and businesses take pride in giving them a warm welcome.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is excited to announce our 2022 scholarship recipients. The “Big Buddies” Scholarship is a $500 scholarship that could be awarded to up to four Shelby County and four Darke County students for the 2022/2023 college academic year. To qualify for this scholarship, students must have maintained at least a 2.5 GPA throughout high school, they must be a high-school senior enrolled in a Shelby County or Darke County school, and they had to have been involved as a vol-unteer for with at least a 60% attendance participation with the Big Brothers Big Sisters Big Bud-dies program in the last two years. Applicants must also have plans to pursue an associate’s or bachelor’s degree or Certificate in any field of study at an accredited two-or four-year college or university, technical school, or trade school. The scholarship also required students complete an application, submit references and write an essay or create a speech about why volunteering is im-portant in the community and the impact volunteering has had on them.
COLUMBUS – State Rep. Jena Powell’s (R-Arcanum) Save Women’s Sports Act was approved by the Ohio House on Wednesday. The legislation would prohibit biological males from competing in female-only sports within the state. Powell spoke to the legislation’s passage on the House Floor. “The Save Women’s...
