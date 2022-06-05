ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michels Says He “Didn’t Promise Anything” for Trump’s Endorsement

By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio
Construction executive Tim Michels said he made no promises to former President Donald Trump in order to earn an endorsement in Wisconsin’s Republican primary for governor. But in a brief interview Friday, Michels echoed some of Trump’s criticisms of the 2020 election, declining to say whether he thought President Joe Biden...

Urban Milwaukee is a daily publication covering real estate, politics, arts & entertainment and food & drink in the city of Milwaukee.

