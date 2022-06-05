ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20FVRJ_0g1DBKuv00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said.

Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in downtown Philadelphia when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.

An officer shot at one of the suspects from about 30 feet (9 meters) away, but it is unclear if the suspect was hit, Pace said.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.

30 animals found dead in animal rescue CEO’s SC home

Two men and a woman were among those killed in the shooting, he said. Their names were not made public by authorities. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital spokesperson Damien Woods said, of the 10 patients who came to the hospital, three were dead, six were in stable condition and one had been discharged.

Two handguns were recovered, including one with an extended magazine, police said. No arrests have been made.

South Street is known for its entertainment venues and night life with multiple bars, restaurants and businesses. Surveillance video from a local business posted by WTXF-TV showed scores of people milling about on the sidewalks and in the street who then suddenly began to flee en masse as the gunfire began.

Pace said police expect to be able to gather “a lot of video surveillance footage” from the many businesses along the street later in the day to try to identify suspects.

Mayor Jim Kenney called the shooting “beyond devastating.”

“Once again, we see lives senselessly lost and those injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence,” he said in a statement Sunday morning. “My heart is with the family, friends, loved ones of those lost or injured, and with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy.”

Here’s who qualifies for the $25B in student loan forgiveness already approved

Kenney said the surge in gun violence in the city and across the nation “makes me not just heartbroken, but angry.” He said, however, fighting it would be “an uphill battle” without measures to address the “availability and ease of access to firearms.”

Eric Walsh, closing up the outdoor seating area of a bar along the block, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the scene was “chaos.” He said he saw a young woman collapse to the ground on the corner.

“People were coming off the street with blood splatters on white sneakers and skinned knees and skinned elbows,” Walsh said. “We literally just were balling up napkins and wetting them and handing them to people.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
fox29.com

Police: 2 killed in South Philadelphia daytime shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were killed in a daytime shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Winton Terrace shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Two men, ages 33 and 57, were found with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

North Philadelphia shooting leaves teen girl, woman wounded

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman and a teen girl were shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Street just before 3:30 pm. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in the abdomen. She was transported to Temple University Hospital...
CBS Philly

2 Men Killed In South Philadelphia Broad Daylight Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:50 p.m. at 2700 Winton Terrace. Police say a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed. A 57-year-old man was shot at least three times and killed. No arrests have been made. There is no word on what led up to the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble. The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Boxer ‘Japan’ Gregory Jackson killed in South Street mass shooting

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Gregory Jackson was a boxer. He was nicknamed “Japan.”. He was shot and killed during the mass shooting on Saturday on South Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The police said that Micah Towns shot and killed Jackson following an exchange of words. Jackson was not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Thomas Jefferson
WHYY

After South St. mass shooting, Philly mayor says removing guns only way to stop increased street violence

Mayor Jim Kenney said there were enough police on South Street Saturday night, but they couldn’t prevent two men from opening fire on each other and innocent bystanders. Kenney spoke to local media Tuesday morning after speaking to the national press on Monday. He said he’s reviewed the video from both police bodycams and surveillance cameras throughout the South Street area where the incident occurred. He said guns are to blame for the violence getting out of hand.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Fourth reported missing child from Arch Street this year

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Tuesday. Police say 15-year-old Eric Tyasiah Robinson was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street just before 10:00 am. This is the fourth child reported missing from this location, believed to be the Department of Human Services this year.
phl17.com

Cedar Park teen is missing, sent an audio message after disappearing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl last seen on June 7, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Tymia Mahoney was last seen at her home on the 5100 block of Cedar Avenue around 8:00 am. She was last spoken to via voice text at approximately 6:00 pm, police say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Jefferson University#Violent Crime#Ap#Police Inspector#Sc#Wtxf Tv
TheDailyBeast

2nd Suspect Arrested in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Cops

Philadelphia police on Monday evening announced the arrest of a second suspect believed to have been involved in Saturday night’s deadly shooting, which left three people dead and 14 others wounded. The first suspect, identified in an earlier press conference on Monday as 18-year-old Quran Garner, is facing multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. A second person was arrested after the press conference and was identified as a man named Rashawn Vareen, according to FOX 29. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators were still searching for at least two other people in connection with the shooting. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Marilyn Johnson

The New Oval XP Urban Oasis Opens in Philly on June 16

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, with Welcome America, introduces the reimagination of The Oval XP, Presented by Our People Entertainment. The Oval XP transforms a public parking lot into Philadelphia’s largest outdoor urban oasis where locals and visitors alike can enjoy eight acres of food and beverage, art, music and entertainment, wellness experiences, and free special event programming. The Oval XP officially opens to the public on Thursday, June 16, 2022, bringing a renewed sense of energy to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The Oval XP will be open Wednesday through Sunday through August 21, 2022, extending its seasonal run from six to eleven weeks this summer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy