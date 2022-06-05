12 U Volleyball Places 2nd in Bemidji

On behalf of Crookston, I would like to thank everyone that contributed to the efforts of saving our town from the rising waters of the Red Lake River. Many residents from town came together to shovel sand, fill sandbags, carry sandbags, transport them, place them on the dikes, etc. Coaches cancelled practices and encouraged the athletes to help with the sandbags. Restaurants sent food to the city shop to feed people that worked tirelessly through mealtimes or bedtimes. Skidster drivers, truck and semi drivers, people with trailers all came together to assist in the efforts. Residents dropped off food and snacks. There were dike walkers, phone callers, people that manned operation centers that all helped in the efforts.

