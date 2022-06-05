12 U Volleyball Places 2nd in Bemidji

The Crookston Pirates 18U volleyball team traveled to Bemidji on Tuesday, June 7 for their second spring tournament of the season. In pool play, the Pirates went up against Fosston, Sebeka and Mesabi East, taking fourth. With the pool play results, the team ended up in the silver bracket, where they took fourth against Roseau.
Grace Fischer, one of three Pirate golfers in the Section meet at Bemidji Town and Country Club, earned a spot in the State tournament with a spectacular performance on day two. After carding a 93 on the first day, Fischer bounced back on day two, recording her personal best score of 84 on the course.
Pirate Boys’ & Girls’ Track and Field TBD State@TBA. RiverView Health CPR Class will be held from 6-10 p.m. at the RiverView Home Care Building on South Minnesota Street. Cost is $50. To register call 218-281-9405. June 10. Golden Link Bingo will be held at 1:30 p.m. at...
She was there in the 80s, the 90s, the 2000s, the 2010s and the 2020s, and she’s hanging up her hat after 37 years. Polk County Developmental Achievement Center Director Jo Bittner is retiring this summer and will be moving to Duluth to be closer to family. Her replacement...
The University of Minnesota Crookston athletic department announced the hiring of Bryan Beamish as head men’s basketball coach. Beamish first came to Minnesota Crookston as an assistant coach prior to the 2014-15 season and has spent the last four seasons as associate head coach.. “We are very excited to...
In the largest land-back agreement in Minnesota and one of the largest-ever in Indian Country, the Bois Forte Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe today restored more than 28,000 acres of land within its reservation boundaries back to tribal ownership. The purchase of the 28,089 acres in northern Minnesota from...
RiverView Health is excited to welcome Riley Hermreck, FNP-C, to its medical staff. Hermreck will see patients at RiverView Clinics in Crookston and Fertile. Hermreck is a familiar face at RiverView. She started as a registered nurse (RN) intern in the Emergency Department (ED) and Surgery Department the summer before her last year of nursing school in 2015. She signed on as an RN in the ED right out of school and has been in that position for nearly six years.
The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2022. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor. Crookston students include:. Elysa Christensen – Art...
On behalf of Crookston, I would like to thank everyone that contributed to the efforts of saving our town from the rising waters of the Red Lake River. Many residents from town came together to shovel sand, fill sandbags, carry sandbags, transport them, place them on the dikes, etc. Coaches cancelled practices and encouraged the athletes to help with the sandbags. Restaurants sent food to the city shop to feed people that worked tirelessly through mealtimes or bedtimes. Skidster drivers, truck and semi drivers, people with trailers all came together to assist in the efforts. Residents dropped off food and snacks. There were dike walkers, phone callers, people that manned operation centers that all helped in the efforts.
Kids at Castle events are back at Crookston’s nature-based play area, Castle Park, beginning next week! Events will be held throughout the summer and early Fall on the 2nd Monday of each month June – October from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Castle Park is located off Castle St and Summit Ave S near the Dog Park.
Students named to the spring semester 2022 Dean’s List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar. To qualify for a place on the Dean’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. CROOKSTON students named to the...
The Blast to Bede / After Prom Party Parent Committee for 2022 would like to express our thanks and appreciation to all of the local business and citizens of Crookston and the surrounding area for their continued support in helping us provide a safe and entertaining event for the Juniors and Seniors of CHS.
The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of spring 2022 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during the spring semester 2022. Spring semester graduates include:. CROOKSTON, MN. Magellan Agbor Agbor – Information Technology Mgmt BS. Jennifer Bjerke – Accounting BS.
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
The Rainy River Basin, which includes parts of northern Minnesota and Ontario, and covers a large portion of Lake of the Woods, have been experiencing historic flooding much like Crookston did earlier this spring. Recognizing the need for help Crookston sent their sandbag machine north to assist with the flood fight, Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Tim Froeber confirmed to the Times.
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes has announced their closure. The business which opened in November 2018 after purchasing and remodeling The Speakeasy announced on Facebook, Tuesday that they’ve been unable to hire enough people to provide a level of service and quality that meets Spitfire’s standards.
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – There were multiple injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 71 south of Park Rapids Sunday afternoon. A car headed south was waiting to make a left turn when it was struck from the rear by a mini-van. The car then crossed into the northbound lane and was struck head-on by an SUV.
Crookston School District recently held its 2022 OSPY (Outstanding Service to Pirate Youth) and Service Award Ceremony, and has announced this year’s winners and honorees:. Washington Elementary: Monica Parenteau, Janise Dorman. Highland Elementary: Andrea Ingersoll, Cathy Trandem. Crookston High School: Whitney Rupprecht, Dana Kuchan. Extracurricular/Advisor/ Coach: Linda Morgan, Harley...
PINE POINT, Minn. (KVRR) — The shooting of a man late Friday night in Pine Point, Minnesota is under investigation. That is about 25 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County authorities say 44-year-old Brian Bloom of Ponsford was first taken to the hospital in Detroit Lakes before being airlifted to a Fargo hospital.
A North Dakota man died in a crash in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 59 at 280th Street in Popple Grove Township in Mahnomen County. At about 7:37 a.m., a semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 59. The semi was driven...
Comments / 0