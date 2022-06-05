ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Year Living In ND? 6 Things That Will Shock You

By Bromo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's never easy moving, especially to another State. I moved to North Dakota about 8 years ago. I came out from San Diego, California. Of course,...

In North Dakota – 5 Things That Make You Do A Double-Take

So exactly what is a "Double-Take?" I'll try and describe what it means in my own words, ahhh let's say you are out and about in Bismarck/Mandan on a hot summer day, and you look over and see someone walking a cat on a leash. Your brain tells you almost instantly that what you saw was definitely not something you see every day, or in your life for that matter - so you look over real quick again ( a double-take ) just to make sure you're not going crazy. I was thinking this morning about how many things we/us/I come across in North Dakota that cause us to do a patented Double-Take.
MANDAN, ND
und.edu

UND survey: North Dakota pragmatism rivals North Dakota nice

That pragmatism helps explain N.D.’s politics, culture and economy, Institute of Policy and Business Analytics poll suggests. “I think that I’m conservative in a pragmatic way,” said then-Gov. John Hoeven in 2010, during his first run to represent North Dakota in the U.S. Senate. And if a recent poll of North Dakotans’ attitudes toward COVID, employment and Donald Trump is any indication, the same can be said of most people in the state.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Cool 98.7

Devastated Community, North Dakota Jobs Move To Minnesota

Pembina, North Dakota (population 480), is braced to lose nearly 200 jobs in 2022. Having faced off with Mother Nature's flooding in the spring of 2022- Pembina, Pembina County, and surrounding communities will face another catastrophe this year. After a nearly two-year-long study, a major employer has decided to pull out.
PEMBINA, ND
ND Gooses Minnesota Schools For Playing Duck, Duck, GRAY DUCK

You really can't blame the kids, they're still in their formative years. Teachers on the other hand have known better this whole time. I should have specified it was a North Dakotan (ND), mainly me, goosing Minnesota for their inexplicable playing of this universal classic grade school game. I once married a woman from Minnesota and we made it through a number of years before this glaring tradition came to life. We were discussing favorite elementary games and I brought up a personal favorite "Duck, Duck, Goose"...
MINNESOTA STATE
94.9 HOM

The 10 Safest Places to Live in Maine Right Now

Safety is important to everyone when thinking about where they're going to live and put down roots. In the state of Maine, the concern over dangerous criminals and violent crimes is relatively modest as compared to other states in the country. It's for good reason, too. According to SafeWise, Maine has the lowest violent crime rate in the entire nation. But that is only part of the story.
MAINE STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds. Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.
ELECTIONS
Person
Hank Williams
dakotanewsnow.com

Incarceration rates demographics in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled statistics about incarceration demographics in South Dakota according to the Sentencing Project. The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world. Not only that, America also puts more people in prison per capita than in any other independent democracy. Even progressive states with low incarceration rates relative to the rest of the United States have more people in jail than most other places in the developed world. If individual states were counted as countries, many of them would have the highest incarceration rates in the world, ahead of actual entire other countries.
POLITICS
newscenter1.tv

North Dakota landfill OK’d for radioactive oilfield waste

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators approved a permit for a landfill near Williston that aims to become the state’s first to accept radioactive oilfield waste. Secure Energy Services, a Calgary, Alberta-based company, still must obtain a $1.125 million bond to dispose of radioactive material at its 13-Mile Landfill, which already accepts other types of waste generated by oil development, said Diana Trussell, who heads the state Department of Environmental Quality’s solid waste program.
WILLISTON, ND
arizonasuntimes.com

Maine Democrat Governor’s ‘Climate Council’ Recommends Paying ‘Disadvantaged’ People to Attend Its Meetings

The Equity Subcommittee of Maine Governor Janet Mills’ (D) Climate Council is recommending a plan to pay “disadvantaged” and “overburdened” state residents to attend its meetings because, according to its ideology, victims of systemic discrimination suffer greater impact from climate change than average Maine residents.
MAINE STATE
kxnet.com

Bike prices on the rise in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In North Dakota, the biking community is large and growing. With warmer weather here, motorcycles and bikes are out and about. Because gas prices are high right now, some people are turning to a different set of wheels. It’s no secret that inflation is causing...
BISMARCK, ND
#Shock Me#State
North Dakota Deer Hunter’s Last Call For License Applications

The 2022 North Dakota deer gun season applications must be in by this Wednesday, June 8th. According to the North Dakota Game and Fish, the number of licenses will drop a significant 8,000 licenses from last year. According to the North Dakota Game and Fish, “Epizootic hemorrhagic disease dramatically reduced...
POLITICS
KFYR-TV

Local teachers address teacher shortages in North Dakota classrooms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction has declared that all subject areas will have critical teacher shortages going into the 2022-2023 school year. That’s why the North Dakota State Association of Colleges for Teacher Education is hosting a summit, to brainstorm solutions to the growing...
BISMARCK, ND
Politics
KFYR-TV

A look at the District 33 Senate race

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the June election a week away, races are heating up as candidates vie for public office. District 33 consists of Mandan, Beulah, Hazen, Riverdale, Washburn, and everything in between. In other words, it’s coal country. And the state Senate race here is one of the most closely watched in North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
Z107.3

Rare and Federally Endangered Bumble Bee May be in Maine

A very rare pollinator may be buzzing around Maine, and scientists are asking the public to report any sightings. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is asking Mainers to be on the lookout for a rare and endangered bee. The Rusty Patched Bumble Bee was last documented in Maine back in 2009. Since then, there's been no new sightings of the Federally Endangered bumble bee. The precious pollinator has a rusty-colored patch on the upper portion of its second abdominal segment.
BANGOR, ME
