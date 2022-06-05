Michael Beasley to China

Shams Charania: Sources: Former NBA No. 2 pick Michael Beasley is returning to professional basketball and will sign a seven-figure deal with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

God I pray I forgive my dada… cuz I didn’t grow up to be average ~ Hendrix instagram.com/p/CeWT0yKuD9K/… – 11:43 AM

In closing the episode, Clark continues to push Beasley on if he’s ready to retire from pro basketball before closing the episode reiterating Taylor’s points about Beasley spreading his message and hoping that discussing these issues will be a pivot in Beasley’s life. “I’m gonna retire how I want to retire,” said Beasley. “I can’t live my life on your terms. I can’t just let my dream die. So…no.” -via YouTube / March 16, 2022

“Do I have to be in Delonte West’s shoes to get help?” said Beasley. “No disrespect to Delonte West or people in his position. But, what does it take to do the right thing? My whole life I asked for help. People called me crazy. “I don’t leave the house. I play basketball, and I go home. I don’t care what y’all do no more. I try to talk to my kids as much as I can. I’ve reached out so much, so many times to different people and it’s just, I have to die with some kind of dignity.” -via YouTube / March 16, 2022

In an episode debuting today at 12 p.m. ET on “The Pivot Podcast” YouTube Channel, Beasley, who last played in the league during 2018-19 season, dove deep on the narratives about him that dominated the public conversation regarding his eleven-year career. “Everybody sees me and makes their own narrative, and I just shut up,” said Beasley. “I have to sit there and watch a billion people tell me what they think, or this and that, without anyone hearing shit from me.” -via YouTube / March 15, 2022