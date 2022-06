You may know Christy Carlson Romano from her iconic role as Ren Stevens in Even Stevens (as well as one of the best Disney Channel Original movies, The Even Stevens Movie, or as the voice of the Disney crimefighter Kim Possible. She’s had her fair share of working with heartthrob actors who bring a whole lot of nostalgic feels to fans today, such as Shia LaBeouf and Will Friedle. The question fans had, though, was whether she had any DCOM star crushes? And not only did Romano reveal that she did indeed have a Disney crush, but that she actually dated him in real life.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO