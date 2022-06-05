ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota – How to Prevent Sickness From Water (ex. Avoid Poop Water)

By James Rabe
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In southeast Minnesota, swimming, boating, paddle boarding, or even just taking a soak in the hot tub should be fun, but, if you don't take just a couple of easy precautions, you could be spending a few days in the bathroom...or worse. How to Avoid Recreational Water Illnesses (RWIs)...

krfofm.com

Comments / 2

Related
fox9.com

Leave baby deer alone, Minnesota DNR urges

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - They are cute, and they may look abandoned, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says if you see a baby fawn, leave it alone. According to officials with the DNR, there has been a recent influx in calls regarding what some believe are abandoned fawns. Experts say staying hidden and by itself for most of the day is how little fawns survive their first couple weeks on Earth.
MINNETONKA, MN
Bring Me The News

New dashboard tracks drinking water quality in Minnesota

A new dashboard launched by the Minnesota Department of Health will allow residents to track the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in their local public water supplies. PFASs are chemicals that were for decades used to make various products, including materials there were resistant to heat, oil, strains,...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Free COVID-19 test expiring? Go ahead and use it anyway

Got free COVID-19 tests from the state of Minnesota with expiration dates shorter than the milk in your fridge?. Fear not, state health officials said Tuesday. Federal regulators extended the usefulness of the iHealth rapid antigen tests for three months beyond their listed expiration dates, giving Minnesotans more time to use them if they develop symptoms or ahead of travels or group events.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
County
Olmsted County, MN
Rochester, MN
Health
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Olmsted County, MN
Government
Olmsted County, MN
Health
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 8

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,375 newly reported cases and 10 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,692. According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested May 24-30 was omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 at 64%, which is up from 57% the previous week.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Parks#Water Contamination#Poop#Beaches#Birds#Rwi
B105

Daredevil Squirrel Caused 4,000 Households To Lose Power In Minnesota

Some people woke up with no power over the weekend in Minnesota, all thanks to a curious squirrel that couldn't help themselves. The incident happened in Prior Lake, Minnesota according to the Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative. The MVEC posted an update to their page about the outage. It happened around 7am, luckily it only took an hour to fix.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Sunny D rips on Minnesota in Taco Bell Defy tweet

The brand wars have arrived in Minnesota, with Sunny D taking a swipe at the Land of 10,000 Lakes over its new Taco Bell Defy. In case you've missed it, the first ever "Defy" concept from Taco Bell opened this week in Brooklyn Park: a new bank-like haven for phone orders with food delivered to drivers via an elevator chute.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Coyote Seen Following Bear In Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera. The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace. But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure. “It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said. Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following. DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers. “The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.” DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard. If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
MINNETONKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Fun 104.3

We Now Know What’s In the Trees Along This Busy Minnesota Highway

I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
ROCHESTER, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota to spend $93M on mental health

The mother on the other end of the line was desperate. Her daughter, who had been sexually exploited and had suicidal thoughts, was in a hospital emergency room with 10 other kids. There were no open programs for the child, and her mother feared she couldn't keep her safe at home.
Local 4 WHBF

State announces nursing home violators

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on its website. The report, which can be seen here, contains additional information about each of the violations. The facilities listed in the report were cited with type “AA,” “A” or “B” violations of the Nursing […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Based Target Is Having a Massive Sale To Move Excess Inventory

In August of 2020, just a few months into the pandemic, Target CEO Brian Cornell said his company had set a record - "Our second quarter comparable sales growth of 24.3 percent is the strongest we have ever reported." Revenue hit $23-billion. Target says 2021 was also good as the company “delivered $106 billion in total revenue, having grown nearly $28 billion, or more than 35 percent over the past two years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy