Average U.S. gas price surges to $4.85 a gallon Sunday

By By Dan McCaleb | The Center Square
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – In what has become a seemingly every day occurrence, gas prices rose to a new record high Sunday as the national average approaches $5 a gallon.

Nine states already have surpassed the $5 threshold, and several others are just pennies away.

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.85 Sunday, up an additional three cents from Saturday and 24 cents from last week.

Motorists in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon and Washington are now paying more than $5 a gallon. In California, it's more than $6 ($6.33, according to AAA), the only state so far to reach that peak

If recent trends continue – and there's no reason to think they won't – several other states will join the $5 club soon, including Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and others.

A month ago, the average cost of a gallon of gas across the U.S. was $4.25. A year ago, it was $3.05. Prices have risen $1.80 a gallon on average since then.

Diesel gas prices also hit a new record Sunday, reaching a national average price of $5.64. Rising energy costs are in part driving 40-year-high inflation, where the cost of everything, from food to clothing to other household items, are rising.

As gas prices rise, consumer consumption is dropping. Consumption has declined at a rate of 3% to 5% the past seven weeks, according to DataTrek, suggesting that the high costs are affecting consumer's behavior.

"According to GasBuddy data, weekly US gasoline demand fell 2.3% from the prior week and was 1.5% below the rolling four week average," Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy tweeted Sunday.

"Americans will be spending $94 million more on gasoline today compared to just a week ago," DeHaan also tweeted. "We're spending $1.82 billion on gasoline every 24 hours."

The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

