ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three juveniles are being charged in connection with the fire in Orange that destroyed four buildings on Saturday. According to State Fire Marshal’s Spokesperson Jake Wark, the youths, whose ages range between 12 and 14, were identified Monday in the course of an ongoing investigation by local and state officials. Their names are not being released because of their age.

ORANGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO