This is a combination of cool and weird. An exhibit featuring REAL human bodies is coming to Florida. If you’re going to be in Panama City Beach, the Bodies Human exhibit will be opening your eyes and mind to the wonders of the human body. Have you ever looked inside a human body? This is your chance. “They’re not really too graphic from what people think when they see that we have a body exhibit here,” Bodies Human Exhibit Manager Kunal Patel said. “It’s meant to be educational and fun.”

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO