ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The most underrated players in Bucs history

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjHUG_0g1CfEKy00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have seen their share of legends throughout their history, headlined by four Hall of Famers in Lee Roy Selmon, Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp and John Lynch.

But there are plenty of Bucs players who have never received the credit they deserve, especially on a national or league-wide level, even though die-hard Tampa Bay fans have always known better.

Here are our picks for the most underrated players in Bucs history:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVj27_0g1CfEKy00
© Craig Jones /Allsport

© USA TODAY SPORTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEBCt_0g1CfEKy00
© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

© USA TODAY SPORTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3Lrq_0g1CfEKy00
© (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

© (AP Photo)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2w8i_0g1CfEKy00

© (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jexom_0g1CfEKy00
© Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=196MXW_0g1CfEKy00
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4mzN_0g1CfEKy00
© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Bruce Arians Back At Bucs Practice: NFL World Reacts

Bruce Arians is no longer the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but make no mistake, he remains involved in their operations. On Tuesday, a photo of Arians at the first minicamp practice of the offseason surfaced on social media. Buccaneers fans were thrilled to see Arians back on...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Sean McVay says Odell Beckham Jr. crashed his wedding, hopes the All-Pro WR returns to Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a receiver without a team, but the pass-catcher does know a good time when he sees it. The All-Pro channeled his inner Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson and decided to make an impromptu appearance at a wedding over the weekend. However, it wasn't just any old wedding that Beckham decided to crash -- it was Rams head coach Sean McVay's.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
Upworthy

NFL team welcomes first openly trans cheerleader to squad: 'More people need to see this'

Justine Lindsay just made National Football League history. The 29-year-old recently became the first openly trans NFL cheerleader after she was selected as the newest member of the Carolina Panthers' cheerleading squad, the TopCats. In a March Instagram post announcing that she was joining the squad, Lindsay came out as trans to her new teammates and the rest of her community. "Cats Out the Bag you are looking at the newest member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleader's @topcats as the first Transgender female," she captioned a photo of her smiling in her cheerleading uniform.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Usa Today Sports#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Hall Of Famers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions rookie CB Jermaine Waller has retired

Cross off Jermaine Waller from your Detroit Lions roster. The rookie cornerback was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Lions prior to Wednesday’s practice session. Waller was not present at the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech has apparently decided not to pursue a career in football, at least not with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

11 NFL wide receivers who struck it rich this offseason

Catching bucks Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports The time is right -- and ripe -- to be a star NFL wide receiver. These 11 pass-catchers have all received big contracts since the 2021 season ended. Makes everyone wonder who is next—Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf or Deebo Samuel? Thanks to Spotrac.com for the financial data.Cooper Kupp Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Pretty good haul for third-round pick out of Eastern Washington. The Rams rewarded Cooper Kupp with a three-year, $80 million extension and all but $5 million is guaranteed.A.J. Brown USAT A.J. Brown was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles after a contract...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy