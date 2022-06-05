ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Harman: “Pres. Biden deserves a lot of credit for the renewal of NATO”

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne consequence of the War in Ukraine is a strengthened and soon to be expanded...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
MSNBC

Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins said she was shocked by the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealing justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. She said Justice Kavanaugh promised her Roe was a matter of settled law before voting to confirm him in 2018. Asawin Suebsaeng, senior reporter for The Daily Beast, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez with his reporting suggesting the Senator was duped by design.June 6, 2022.
MSNBC

Special Olympics forced to back down following DeSantis’ threats

In the early part of his presidency, Donald Trump presented Congress with a budget that tried to eliminate all federal funding for the Special Olympics. It wasn’t altogether clear why the Republican and his team sought such a goal, and the then-president eventually tried to take credit for solving a problem his own White House had created.
MSNBC

How Dr. Oz undermines the GOP's 'America First' messaging

Mehmet Oz, the former talk show host and TV doctor known for hawking dubious health remedies, was officially named the GOP nominee for Pennsylvania senator on Friday. In many ways, Oz symbolizes the perfect 2022 GOP candidate: He’s been endorsed by Donald Trump, he has name recognition, he lacks experience and expertise, and he’s willing to parrot virtually any Republican talking point placed in front of him.
MSNBC

What to watch as seven states hold June 7 primaries

As the dust starts to settle on some highly significant primaries from recent weeks, it’s apparently time to once again shift our focus to another round of notable and consequential contests. In California, which has an unusual system in which all parties’ candidates compete on one ballot, before advancing...
MSNBC

Republicans can’t make up their minds about border drug seizures

Oh no, Republicans are complaining about drug seizures at the U.S./Mexico border again. On Sunday night, for example, Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee published a tweet that generated a fair amount of attention. It wasn’t long before this received some pushback for obvious reasons: If the Biden administration is...
MSNBC

Disclosures create awkward new Jan. 6 questions for Trump, lawyer

Given John Eastman’s central role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn his 2020 defeat, it wasn’t surprising when the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack subpoenaed the notorious Republican lawyer. But when Eastman sat down with congressional investigators, he reportedly pleaded the Fifth — by some accounts, nearly 150 times.
MSNBC

Trump-backed Senate candidate blames gun violence on 'Black people'

Blake Masters, the far-right Senate candidate in Arizona backed by former President Donald Trump, is staking his political career on a not-so-novel conservative idea: Blame nonwhite people for the world’s ills. Masters, a venture capitalist whose campaign is largely financed by extremist tech billionaire Peter Thiel, launched his campaign...
MSNBC

Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: Russia ‘waging a war’ on the world ‘through food scarcity’

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian grain exports, evaluating NATO’s plan to create a humanitarian corridor to escort ships out of the Black Sea. “I’m dubious of the Russians coming to any accommodation. They see this as leverage, this wedge of grain and people starving as a means to force the West to ease sanctions on Russia,” explains Vindman. “This is just part of the nature of Russia's holistic war effort: waging a war not just on Ukraine, but on the rest of the world economically, and now through food scarcity.”June 7, 2022.
MSNBC

Number of Americans identifying as ‘pro-choice’ spikes

We don’t yet know when the U.S. Supreme Court will issue its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Mississippi case in which Republican-appointed justices are likely to overturn Roe v. Wade, but the public won’t have to wait much longer. The high court’s current term will wrap up in a few weeks, which means a decision will come out before the 4th of July.
MSNBC

Pro-Trump fake electors were told to work in ‘complete secrecy’

By now, the basics of the GOP’s fake-electors scheme are probably familiar. We learned months ago that Republicans in several states created forged election materials after Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, pretending to be “duly elected and qualified electors.” The Republicans then sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the fake materials were legitimate. They were not.
MSNBC

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin breaks down Sen. Mitch McConnell’s long history of blocking gun reform

With the country experiencing yet another weekend of horrific gun violence, bipartisan efforts at gun control are at the mercy of Sen. Mitch McConnell, who President Biden believes is one of the "rational Republicans" willing to address the seemingly endless series of massacres. But McConnell has a decades-long history of blocking gun control, as MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin highlights.June 6, 2022.
MSNBC

Jan. 6 hearings to reveal who funded the insurrection

After conducting a year-long investigation and hundreds of interviews, the January 6 Committee will share its findings on primetime TV. “They want to convey to the American public not just who lit the match, but who did the kindling,” says NBC News national political reporter, Sahil Kapur. He joins Politico White House reporter Eugene Daniels to discuss potential witnesses and how President Biden will respond.June 6, 2022.
