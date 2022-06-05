Three shot near Front and Monroe downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after police responded to a shooting call that happened downtown Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting on Monroe and Front Street near Riverside Drive at 11:20 p.m. A total of four people were shot at with three being struck.

One person on the scene was taken to Baptist East Hospital in non-critical condition.

Two more victims were located at 75 Jefferson Avenue. One was uninjured and the other was taken to Methodist University in non-critical condition.

A fourth victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle.

Officers later confirmed that the victims’ ages were 19, 20, 20, and 25.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.