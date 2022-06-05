ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Three shot near Front and Monroe downtown

By Destinee Hannah, Jordan James
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after police responded to a shooting call that happened downtown Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting on Monroe and Front Street near Riverside Drive at 11:20 p.m. A total of four people were shot at with three being struck.

One person on the scene was taken to Baptist East Hospital in non-critical condition.

Two more victims were located at 75 Jefferson Avenue. One was uninjured and the other was taken to Methodist University in non-critical condition.

A fourth victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle.

Officers later confirmed that the victims’ ages were 19, 20, 20, and 25.

This is an ongoing investigation.

