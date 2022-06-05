Three killed in separate shootings in Minneapolis, St. Paul

St. Paul Police Department

Three people are dead after separate shootings in Minneapolis and St. Paul since Friday evening.

Two of the shootings happened in Minneapolis, bringing the city’s homicide total for the year up to 38, and one in St. Paul, which brought its total up to 18.

Man found dead in senior living building in St. Paul

St. Paul Police Department was called for a welfare check at a senior living apartment building on the 700 block of East Seventh Street in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood just before 7 p.m. Friday.

At the apartment, they found a man in his late 40s dead from a gunshot wound. While it was first unclear if the wound was self-inflicted or not, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and SPPD’s forensic team determined the man had been shot by someone else.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the shooting and find video surveillance.

No arrests have been made, and police do not believe the shooting was random.

Man dies after shooting in Phillips neighborhood

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South at around 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Callers also reported that a man was laying in the street.

Officers found a man in his late 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds a block down on the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue South. Aid was provided before he was taken to the hospital, but he later died.

A preliminary investigation indicates that he was shot on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South before traveling south a block and collapsing.

A vehicle reportedly left the scene at a high speed following the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Man dies at the scene after shooting in Loring Park

Minneapolis Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting near 14th Street West and Willow Street at around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 30s with fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Officers secured the scene and spoke with people near the area at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.