ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto: 46,000 People Lost $1 Billion to Cons in 15 Months

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7kGW_0g1CNAES00

The euphoria around cryptocurrencies in 2021 has not only made millionaires and billionaires.

It was also a ruin for thousands of retail investors.

And things are not getting better since the beginning of 2022. Crypto scams, which multiplied last year, continue.

Since the start of 2021, more than 46,000 people have reported losing over $1 billion in crypto to scams, according to a new report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). That’s about one out of every four dollars reported lost, more than any other payment method.

The median individual reported loss is $2,600.

The top cryptocurrencies people said they used to pay scammers were Bitcoin (70%), the king of crypto, stablecoin Tether (10%), and Ether (9%), the second-largest crypto by market value.

The agency claims that crypto has become "an alarmingly common method for scammers to get peoples’ money."

"Crypto has several features that are attractive to scammers, which may help to explain why the reported losses in 2021 were nearly sixty times what they were in 2018," the FTC said.

The Median Crypto Loss to Romance Scammers Is $10,000

Firstly, there is no bank or other centralized authority to flag suspicious transactions and attempt to stop fraud before it happens.

Secondly, when the crypto transfer is made it can’t be reversed.

Thirdly, people are still unfamiliar with how crypto works.

The report also singles out ads and social media as the perfect pair that makes life easier for scammers.

"Nearly half the people who reported losing crypto to a scam since 2021 said it started with an ad, post, or message on a social media platform."

"During this period, nearly four out of every ten dollars reported lost to a fraud originating on social media was lost in crypto, far more than any other payment method."

In order, the scammers were luckiest on Instagram (32%), followed by Facebook (26%), WhatsApp (9%), and Telegram (7%).

The most common type of crypto fraud was investment scams, followed by romance -- with $185 million in reported cryptocurrency losses since 2021, which is nearly one in every three dollars reported lost to a romance scam during this period scams -- business imposters, and then government imposters.

Since 2021, $575 million of all crypto fraud losses reported to the FTC were about bogus investment opportunities.

"The stories people share about these scams describe a perfect storm: false promises of easy money paired with people’s limited crypto understanding and experience. Investment scammers claim they can quickly and easily get huge returns for investors. But those crypto 'investments' go straight to a scammer’s wallet," the report said.

As of romance scams, scammers reportedly brag about their supposed wealth and sophistication: "Before long, they casually offer tips on getting started with crypto investing and help with making investments."

The median individual reported crypto loss to romance scammers is $10,000, according to the FTC.

The regulator says here are the things to know to avoid crypto cons:

  • Only scammers will guarantee profits or big returns. No cryptocurrency investment is ever guaranteed to make money, let alone big money.
  • Nobody legit will require you to buy cryptocurrency. Not to sort out a problem, not to protect your money. That’s a scam.
  • Never mix online dating and investment advice. If a new love interest wants to show you how to invest in crypto, or asks you to send them crypto, that’s a scam.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Cons#Billionaires#Web3 Investment#Ether
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FTC
Daily Mail

World’s richest man Elon Musk says recession would be a ‘GOOD’ thing because it’ll hurt lazy work-from-home crowd and ‘foolish’ business owners he says deserve to go bankrupt

Elon Musk said a recession would be 'good' for the economy because it'll hurt work-from-home fans and 'foolish' business owners he believes deserve to go bankrupt. The Tesla billionaire, 50 - who is worth $218billion - has never been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter and said he thought a recession would be a 'good thing' when asked on Thursday.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
85K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy