Queen Elizabeth showed off her acting skills and even played We Will Rock You on her teacup in a pre-recorded segment shown to viewers before the concert at Buckingham Palace.The Queen herself acted opposite Paddington Bear, voiced by Ben Whishsaw, in a skit aired by BBC where she is drinking tea with the famous character.The clip, which also included actor Simon Farnaby as Barry the Security Guard, saw Paddington have a lunch of marmalade sandwiches with Her Majesty in Buckingham Palace.It ended with him wishing the Queen a "happy jubilee" and thanking her "for everything".

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO