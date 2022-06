The rocking chairs on the front porch of the Pat Conroy Literary Center in Beaufort, South Carolina, peer out through Spanish moss to Bay Street and the river beyond. “The view of Beaufort River that we have was described in Prince of Tides,” says the center’s executive director, Jonathan Haupt, of one of the late author’s most beloved books. “It includes the courthouse and the schoolhouse, both of which are walking distance. Pat described what is really Bay Street, right next to what is now his Conroy center.”

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO