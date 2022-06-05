ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

MLS Glance

By Sportradar
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. New York at Charlotte FC, 3 p.m. San Jose at...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Post-season Send Off: Matt Dumba

Defenseman and alternate captain overcame a devastating late-season injury to return in time for the playoffs. It was clear something was wrong from the moment Wild defenseman Matt Dumba bowled into Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron in a game at Bridgestone Arena on April 5. With the Wild trailing by...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks are reportedly interested in former Wild and Blues coach Mike Yeo

The Vancouver Canucks don’t seem to be closing the door on adding to their coaching staff after Scott Walker left the organization and Darryl Seward and Kyle Gustafson were relieved of their duties last month. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Mike Yeo could be somebody the Canucks are interested...
NHL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh ranked as a top city for hockey fans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh has been given a very favorable raking in a new list that highlights the best and worst cities for hockey fans.Trailing only Boston, Massachusetts, Pittsburgh was ranked as the second-best city for fans of the game, according to a new list from WalletHub.The website ranked 72 major American cities based on 21 varying metrics of what makes a good hockey city. The data set "ranges from ticket prices to stadium capacity to the performance level of each city's teams," per the report.Pittsburgh came in with the second overall ranking but was given first-place marks when it came to NHL popularity. On the flip side, however, the Steel City wasn't seen as a hotbed for NCAA action, even with the town hosting NCAA tournament games in recent years.PPG Paints Arena also has the fourth-highest stadium capacity, and Pittsburgh was tied for first, along with Sunrise, Florida (home to the Florida Panthers), as the best cities for fan engagement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
The Hockey Writers

Blues 2021-22 Report Cards: Ville Husso

The St. Louis Blues 2021-22 season represented a major transition for the franchise. No longer a stout defensive team built from the blueline out, they finished second in the NHL in goals scored, with nine forwards recording 20-plus goals. Though the season came to an end in a six-game defeat by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, there are plenty of highs and lows to reflect on. In this series, we’ll evaluate each player who played 10 or more games with the team (as well as the head coach and general manager), grading their individual performance and looking at their future with the team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Sakic's moves before Trade Deadline big reason Avalanche are in Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Joe Sakic's wheeling and dealing prior to the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline on March 21 has played a significant role in the Colorado Avalanche reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 21 years. Just ask Nathan MacKinnon. The Avalanche center was practically giddy after forward...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Coyotes expect to use all seven draft picks in first two rounds, GM says

BUFFALO -- The Arizona Coyotes are planning to use all seven of their picks in the first two rounds of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft, general manager Bill Armstrong said. The Coyotes also have four second-round picks. In addition to their own, they own the selections of the New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Kansas City#Inter Miami#Real Salt Lake#Charlotte Fc#New England
NHL

Oilers hope to learn from loss in Western Conference Final

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers said they want to show they have learned the difference between making noise and being a true contender in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Oilers were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final after a 6-5 overtime loss in Game 4 on Monday.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Notebook: Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa poised in 2022 WHL Final

Edmonton Oil Kings goalie Sebastian Cossa continues to show why the Detroit Red Wings were so excited to trade up to select him 15th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old posted a 21-save shutout in a 4-0 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 3 of the 2022 Western Hockey League Final on Tuesday, improving his 2022 WHL Playoffs record to 14-2-0 with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Voracek made his mark on Blue Jackets in return season

Whether it was on the ice or in the locker room, it was good to have Jake back. In many ways, Jakub Voracek returned to a different Columbus than the one he knew when he was traded to the Blue Jackets last summer. He previously had spent three years with...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy