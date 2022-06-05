ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schiff calls DOJ decision not to charge 2 Trump aides "deeply troubling"

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California says it's...

Steven Lazzari
3d ago

what trouble's me is how come your not in jail along with Hillary, Nadler, AOC, Biden, Obama, for lying to me and my fellow Americans

Reply(21)
72
The Brockster
3d ago

Schiff should be tried for treason. The damage that he has done and continues to do, purely for political reasons is a real shame.

Reply(1)
37
Robert Woods
3d ago

I find it troubling that very few over the years, on both sides, have ever been sentenced to anything. Anyone else would still be making small rocks from big rocks. Wasn’t there a article not long ago about how many members of Congress were involved in insider trading? I believe that is illegal for most people. Yet they say “we need to do something about it”. We’re still waiting.

Reply(1)
17
