Congress & Courts

House Jan. 6 committee poised to hold first public hearings

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports...

thump the tRump
3d ago

Sad thing is even with all the proof in the world these Qpublicans will say fake news. I’m not sure how you’ll ever get it through their heads he’s nothing but a con man. Everything he does it’s for his benefit and his only he only cares about his brand. Worse excuse ever for a United States President the things this con man did to our country will take years to over come.

31
Cindi C
3d ago

lock trump up lock him and all his trolls up lock him up he is not above the law and his family think they are above the law also lock them all up and his trolls that has helped him lock them up lock little donnie up lock him up

24
Vern Glass
3d ago

what about FBI operatives and antifa that morning that were dressed as Trump supporters and leading the crowds into the capital so they could blame them on a staged event we already knew this before it happened Nov 3rd was the real inserection and Jan 6th was the cover up

7
Related
Washington Examiner

Second Jan. 6 committee hearing ditches prime time

The Jan. 6 committee hearing announced the date and time of its second hearing of its June series, and it's ditching prime time for the second round. While the first Jan. 6 hearing will be a prime-time spectacle at 8 p.m. on Thursday, the committee announced Monday that the second will be at 10 a.m. next Monday morning during normal committee hours. While the first hearing will be broadcast live by major television networks, it's unlikely the second will get the same treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Election Coup Lawyer Trying to Shield Handwritten Trump Notes from Jan. 6 Committee

Click here to read the full article. John Eastman, the right-wing lawyer close to former President Donald Trump who authored a memo outlining how to overturn the 2020 election, is seeking to shield from the House Jan. 6 committee two “hand-written notes” from Trump about “information that he thought might be useful” for an anticipated court battle over the election results. Politico first reported the news Friday, citing a court filing. That filing also reveals that Eastman regularly communicated with Trump in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 insurrection. This occurred either “directly with President Trump by phone and by email...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Mark Meadows Burned Docs After Meeting With Republican Working to Overturn Election, Ex-Aide Tells Jan. 6 Panel

Click here to read the full article. In the weeks after the 2020 election, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican who was trying to get the election results overturned. Afterwards, Meadows burned documents in his office, his former aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with her testimony. It’s unclear which papers Meadows may have burned, but the issue is a “key focus” of the committee, which grilled Hutchinson over the incident for around 90 minutes, according to Politico. Lawyers for Meadows and Hutchinson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Supreme Court springs a brand new leak with Roe in the balance

The original leak came nine days ago. On Monday, May 2, Politico reported on a leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito leaving little doubt that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices were prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade. Five days later, there was another leak. On Saturday, May 7, The Washington...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

More bombshells for Jan. 6 committee before June hearings

The Jan. 6 committee may seek testimony from additional lawmakers as soon as next week, ahead of blockbuster TV hearings that kick off next month, Axios has learned. Driving the news: Chiefs of staff and other aides to members of the House select committee were told Friday on their weekly call with committee staff to brace for more bombshells ahead of the June 9 start to public hearings, according to two sources on the call.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

