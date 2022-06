A man with a warrant for his arrest tried to hide his face as he drove past a police officer, but it didn’t work and he wound up in jail. Forty-one-year-old Nathias Hall of Mountain Home was arrested Sunday in Gassville for the felony warrant out of Baxter County, and he picked up additional felony charges because of drugs that were found in his vehicle.

GASSVILLE, AR ・ 16 HOURS AGO