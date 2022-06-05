NTRA Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of June 27, 2022 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit against Natera, Inc.

CHICAGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading global risk and compliance solutions company, announced today that company management will speak at the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference on June 15, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST. The event will be held virtually and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at investor.dfinsolutions.com.

