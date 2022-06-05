ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Gary Dean Knabe

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary D. Knabe, 58, of Beatrice passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on March 26, 1964, in Beatrice to Ervin “Jeff” and Frances “Elaine” White Knabe. Gary lived in Odell until moving with his family to Beatrice in 1986. He moved to the...

News Channel Nebraska

Georgia May (Wilkinson) Bishel

Hastings resident Georgia May (Wilkinson) Bishel, 103, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on June 4, 2022. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Dr. Lee R.Wigert officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 9- 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church with the family present. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Czech Language Foundation and the Georgia Bishel Child Literacy Fund. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Georgia’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pumroy out as Hastings College Athletic Director

HASTINGS, NE — Hastings College is looking for a new athletic director. The college announced on Wednesday that B.J. Pumroy is no longer the school’s AD. Pumroy had served in that role since 2019. In a statement, Executive President Dr. Rich Lloyd thanked Pumroy for his service to...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Mayor recognizes track champion, new officer

NEBRASKA CITY – Mayor Bryan Bequette recognized a Nebraska City track champion and administered the oath of office for a new police officer at Tuesday’s meeting. Beau Lee won two gold medals at the Class C high school state track meet and set Lourdes Central Catholic jumping records.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury appoints new city attorney as Bargen leaves for judgeship

FAIRBURY, NE — Fairbury officially has a new city attorney. The town's city council appointed and swore in Mark Fahleson to the role Tuesday night. He has over 20 years of legal experience. Serving as the deputy city attorney in Fairbury before Tuesday evening, Fahleson is also the city attorney for Waverly and Ashland and has been the deputy city attorney in Milford.
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hail, high winds pound southern Nebraska, northern Kansas

BEATRICE – A severe thunderstorm system moving southeast through the region brought quarter to nearly golf ball-sized hail for 10-to-15 minutes in Beatrice Tuesday night, stripping leaves and branches from trees. The severe weather caused power outages and street flooding near 7th and Court in the downtown…..and at 19th...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Norfolk resident sentenced for connection to Winnebago stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. -- A former Norfolk resident was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday for witness tampering. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 30-year-old Sydney Moniz was sentenced by Judge Brian Buescher to 30 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. After completing her term of imprisonment, Moniz will begin a three-year term of supervised release, Russell said Wednesday.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

HIGHLIGHTS: Southeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games

BEATRICE, NE — Some of the region's best high school basketball players had the chance to showcase their skills this weekend during the annual Southeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games. Check out the highlights of the boys and girls basketball games in the video above. FINAL SCORES:. Girls Basketball. Blue...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Historic Fairbury home up for sale

FAIRBURY, NE — A house in Fairbury listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The John C. Kesterson house can be yours for just under $160,000. According to the listing, the house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and sits on a lot that's over a half-acre in size.
FAIRBURY, NE
New filings in Herbster vs. Slama case

BEATRICE, Neb. -- New court documents from State Senator Julie Slama's attorneys accuse Charles Herbster's team of dragging its feet when it comes to turning over documents. Slama says Herbster groped her three years ago. He says it never happened and is suing her for defamation, while she counter-sues. Slama's...
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man waives preliminary hearing related to fatal Cuming County crash

WEST POINT, Neb. -- A 23-year-old Omaha man accused of manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Cuming County Court on Wednesday. Kenney faces a total of five felony charges, while two additional misdemeanor charges were dropped. Authorities accuse Kenney of causing a two-vehicle,...
CUMING COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man gets decades in prison for July 2021 shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A central Nebraska man will spend decades in prison in connection with a shooting last summer. 27-year-old Tyler Manka was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Tuesday in Hall County District Court. According to court documents, Manka was first arrested last July in connection with...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Iconic Omaha restaurant is closing

OMAHA, Neb. -- A notable stop for fresh fish and all things fried, Joe Tess Place in Omaha will be closing its doors. The restaurant has been around since the 1930s. Among the reasons for the closure: supply issues, the pandemic, and the high price of diesel gas, according to those at the restaurant.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury city administrator, city attorney submit resignations

FAIRBURY, NE — The City of Fairbury is beginning the search for a new city administrator after the man currently in the role submitted his resignation. According to Fairbury Mayor Spencer Brown, Fairbury City Administrator Robert Messbarger submitted his resignation to the city council during their meeting on May 23.
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Two men found stabbed in Omaha overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are asking the public for help while they investigate why two men were found stabbed overnight. Officers were dispatched to a house near 75th & Blondo at 2:23 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man wounded on a sidewalk in front of...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Brock woman caught in hail storm

BROCK - Hailstones covered a mile-wide section of Nemaha County Tuesday, including Coryell Park. Ann Epler of Brock was caught in the storm in her van. Epler: “Storm came up. It just brewed like crazy. As you can see there’s a ton of hail and I feel sorry for the farmers – all the crops damaged or gone – “
BROCK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cass County officials arrest man on catalytic converter theft

ASHLAND, Neb. -- An Ashland man is currently in custody for a series of alleged catalytic converter thefts. 28-year old Benjamin Dill was arrested this week by the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Dill stole the converters from a motor home, car and pickup over a four-day span at a storage facility in Greenwood.
CASS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe Thunderstorms cause damage in Hastings

HASTINGS, NE - A line of severe thunderstorms dropped large hail, significant amounts of rain and flashed lightning in and around Hastings Tuesday night. The National Weather Service reported golf-ball size hail at its office north of Hastings. Weather radar indicated that 70 mph wind gusts and two-inch hail was possible with the storm.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two plead guilty in connection to rural Pilger break-in

STANTON, Neb. -- A Fremont man and a Beemer woman pleaded guilty to charges related to a break-in and theft at a rural Pilger residence last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer entered pleas in Stanton County District Court on Monday. Both Epley and...
PILGER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced on gun, marijuana charges

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 38-year-old Omaha man will serve prison time for possessing a stolen firearm and distribution of marijuana. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Matthew Alan Stueve was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Omaha. Stueve will serve two years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Probation ordered for 10 lbs of mushrooms

NEBRASKA CITY – A Virginia man was sentenced to probation in Otoe County after entering a plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Harlan Martin, 49 was arrested in August after a sheriff’s K9 detected the odor of narcotics during a Fourth Corso traffic stop.
OTOE COUNTY, NE

