Several teams will be busy this upcoming offseason, and among those will be general manager Bill Guerin’s Minnesota Wild. The Wild, of course, were one of the busiest teams at the NHL trade deadline, acquiring elite-level goaltender and future Hall-of-Famer Marc-Andre Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks, as well as a mixture of skill and grit with the additions of Tyson Jost, Nic Deslauriers and Jacob Middleton. Poised for a deep playoff run, the Wild, unfortunately, were eliminated in the first round after struggling against a dominant St. Louis Blues team.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO