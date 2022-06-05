1 person taken to hospital after rollover crash on Lloyd and McDowell Rd

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Jasper troopers are investigating what caused a semi to veer off the highway Monday morning, ending in the death of the driver. Just after 8:30 a.m., the Martin County Sheriff’s Department received a report about a single-vehicle accident involving a semi just north of the intersection of US Highway 231 and Raglesville Road. The initial investigation found a 2002 International semi-trailer hauling lumber was on the highway when, for unknown reasons, the semi crossed the center line and ran off the east side of the road down into a ditch, coming to a stop in a tree line.

MARTIN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO