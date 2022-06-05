ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

On your back? Side? Face-down? Mice show how we sleep may trigger or protect our brain from diseases like ALS

By David Wright, Nexstar Media Wire, The Conversation
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BuTyU_0g1C6Iie00

( The Conversation ) – Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is the most common form of motor neuron disease. People with ALS progressively lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movements, including the ability to speak, swallow and breathe.

There is no known cure. But recently, we studied mice and identified a new target in the fight against this devastating disease: the brain’s waste clearance system.

Neurodegenerative diseases – including Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis – share many similarities, even though their clinical symptoms and disease progression may look very different. The incidence of these diseases increase with age. They are progressive and relentless, and result in gradual loss of brain tissue. We also see waste proteins accumulate in the brain.

Our new research looked at how the glymphatic system, which removes waste from the brain, could prevent ALS.

Protein chains, folds and misfolds

Inside our bodies, long protein chains fold to form functional shapes that allow them to perform specific tasks like creating antibodies to fight off infection, supporting cells or transporting molecules.

Sometimes this process goes awry, resulting in “misfolded” proteins that clump together to form aggregates. Misfolded protein can grow and fragment, creating seeds that spread throughout the brain to form new clusters.

The accumulation of waste proteins begins early in the neurodegenerative disease process – well before the onset of symptoms and brain loss. As researchers, we wanted to see if eliminating or slowing the spread of these waste proteins and their seeds could halt or slow the progression of disease.

Targeting waste removal

The glymphatic system removes waste, including toxic proteins, from the brain.

This brain-wide network of fluid-filled spaces, known as Virchow-Robin spaces , is mostly switched off while we’re awake. But it kicks into gear during sleep to distribute compounds essential to brain function and to get rid of toxic waste.

This may explain why all creatures , great and small ( even flies ), need sleep to survive. (Interestingly, whales and dolphins alternate their sleep between brain hemispheres, keeping the other hemisphere awake to watch for predators and alerting them to breathe!)

As we age, sleep quality declines and the risk of neurodegenerative disease, including ALS, increases.

Sleep disturbances are also a common symptom of ALS and research has shown a single night without sleep can result in increased accumulation of toxic waste protein in the brain. As such, we thought glymphatic function might be impaired in ALS.

Aging mice

To investigate this, we looked to mice. The animals were genetically modified to express human TDP-43 – the protein implicated in ALS. By feeding these mice food containing an antibiotic (doxycycline), we were able to turn the TDP-43 protein expression off and they aged normally. But when the mice are switched to normal food, TDP-43 expression is turned on and misfolded proteins begin to accumulate.

Over time, the mice display the classical signs of ALS including progressive muscle impairments and brain atrophy.

Using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to see brain structure, we investigated glymphatic function in these mice just three weeks after turning on TDP-43 expression.

As we watched the glymphatic system go to work, we saw the TDP-43 mice had worse glymphatic clearance than the control mice that had not been genetically modified. Importantly, these differences were seen very early in the disease process.

Our study provides the first evidence the glymphatic system might be a potential therapeutic target in the treatment of ALS.

How can we improve glymphatic function?

Not all sleep is equal. Sleep includes both rapid eye movement (REM) and non-REM sleep. This latter stage includes slow wave sleep – when the glymphatic system is most active . Sleep therapies that enhance this phase may prove to be particularly beneficial for preventing diseases like ALS.

Sleep position is also thought to affect glymphatic clearance.

Research conducted in rodents has demonstrated glymphatic clearance is most efficient in the lateral (or side-sleeping) position, compared to either supine (on the back) or prone (front-lying) positions. The reasons for this are not yet fully understood but possibly relate to the effects of gravity, compression and stretching of tissue.

Lifestyle choices may be helpful in improving glymphatic function too. Omega-3 , found in marine-based fish, has long been considered to be beneficial to health and reduced risk of neurodegenerative diseases. New research shows these benefits may be partly due to the positive effect of Omega-3 on glymphatic function .

Moderate consumption of alcohol has been shown to improve waste clearance. In mouse studies, both short and long-term exposure to small amounts of alcohol were shown to boost glymphatic function while high doses had the opposite effect.

Exercise has also been shown to be beneficial.

All these studies show small lifestyle changes can improve brain waste clearance to minimize the risk of neurodegenerative disease. Next, research needs to focus on therapies directly targeting the glymphatic system to help those already suffering from these debilitating diseases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Reward increased for missing West Virginia woman

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The reward for information in the case of a missing Mason County woman has been increased. The Mason County Sheriff’s Department says that the reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Grace Allison Smith has been increased from $6,000 to $7,500 Grace Smith was last seen on February 23, 2022, and […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Greenbrier County, West Virginia identified

UPDATE: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 3:45 PM: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Scott Teubert, of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, the body found on Monday, June 6 has been identified. According to police, John H. Deaver, 65, was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston. Deaver, who had dementia, was reported missing […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Four arrested in Huntington drug bust

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Four people were arrested in Huntington on Tuesday for multiple drug-related charges. The Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force executed a warrant at the 1500 block of 7th Avenue on June 5. Officers found heroin, methamphetamine, and used needles inside the apartment. The Task Force arrested Christy Heaberlan and Anthony Cooper […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Mice#Sleep Disorder#Disease#Als#Neurodegenerative#Misfolds Inside#Misfolded
WOWK 13 News

Tornado watch for parts of the area until 10 p.m. Wednesday

(WOWK) — A tornado watch has been issued for all of southern Ohio and the northern tier of counties in Kentucky until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Strong thunderstorms are possible over the next several hours. With the presence of a warm front and the changing direction of wind with height in combination with hot and humid […]
TORNADO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Video: Men dodge cars, lose shoes during fight on I-270

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — A video sent to WOWK affiliate NBC4 on Tuesday shows a chaotic scene involving a traffic jam on Interstate 270, with some cars trying to pass anyway while trying to dodge two men attacking each other. “After eight years of being a truck driver I thought I seen it all, but […]
WOWK 13 News

Lincoln Co. man charged for possession of elk parts

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Lincoln County man was charged with illegally possessing elk parts. West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers received information that a Lincoln County man had possession of several elk antler sheds and one elk skull with the antlers still attached. A warrant was issued, and the elk parts were recovered. […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

TSA stops West Virginia man with loaded gun

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WOWK) — The Transportation Security Administration found a loaded .22 caliber handgun in a West Virginia man’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday. A TSA officer spotted the gun in the man’s backpack and alerted Allegheny County Police. Allegheny County PD confiscated the revolver and found five bullets loaded. Police say […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WOWK 13 News

Dems call to suspend West Virginia gasoline tax

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There is more talk of a gas tax holiday in West Virginia. The governor is now being asked to call a special session of the legislature to consider it. Many lawmakers will be in Charleston for the monthly interim committee meetings Sunday through Tuesday, so the timing may work out. As […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One escapee still on loose in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A prisoner is still on the loose after five men escaped from the Star Community Justice Center on Saturday. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, 46-year-old Thomas Charles Comberger, of Wilmington, is the only suspect not in custody. They say that he is 6’4″ and weighs 245 pounds. They also say […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

PHOTOS: Severe weather, tornadoes hit Ohio

Tornado warnings have been issued throughout the evening in counties including Champaign, Clark, Miami, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren. 2 NEWS crews are at the scene of reported damage by the storms along with possible tornado sightings.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Tennessee murder suspect found in Ashland

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man wanted for murder out of Tennessee was arrested in Ashland on Monday. Trooper Shane Goodall with the Kentucky State Police says that 43-year-old Bradley Miller was found on Monday after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation pinged his phone and determined that he was in the Tri-State area. Law enforcement observed a […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Two arrested at Athens Days Inn in drug trafficking investigation

ATHENS, OH (WOWK)—Two people are in custody after a “knock and talk” operation at a motel in Athens, Ohio. According to a release from the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, deputies searched for 36-year-old Joshua Schall, of Guysville, and 35-year-old Ashley Meeks, of Coolville. They say that both had active felony warrants out of Athens […]
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

‘Rare’ vape pen with meth mixture found in Ohio

CAMBRIDGE, OH (WCMH) – Calling it a rare and dangerous substance, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said it has never seen something like this before: a vape pen containing methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office first found the pen — also known as an e-cigarette — when deputies searched someone after arresting them on Thursday. Detectives did […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy