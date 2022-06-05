ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AKq5_0g1C5CSV00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said.

Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in downtown Philadelphia when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.

An officer shot at one of the suspects from about 30 feet (9 meters) away, but it is unclear if the suspect was hit, Pace said.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.

30 animals found dead in animal rescue CEO’s SC home

Two men and a woman were among those killed in the shooting, he said. Their names were not made public by authorities. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital spokesperson Damien Woods said, of the 10 patients who came to the hospital, three were dead, six were in stable condition and one had been discharged.

Two handguns were recovered, including one with an extended magazine, police said. No arrests have been made.

South Street is known for its entertainment venues and night life with multiple bars, restaurants and businesses. Surveillance video from a local business posted by WTXF-TV showed scores of people milling about on the sidewalks and in the street who then suddenly began to flee en masse as the gunfire began.

Pace said police expect to be able to gather “a lot of video surveillance footage” from the many businesses along the street later in the day to try to identify suspects.

Mayor Jim Kenney called the shooting “beyond devastating.”

“Once again, we see lives senselessly lost and those injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence,” he said in a statement Sunday morning. “My heart is with the family, friends, loved ones of those lost or injured, and with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy.”

Here’s who qualifies for the $25B in student loan forgiveness already approved

Kenney said the surge in gun violence in the city and across the nation “makes me not just heartbroken, but angry.” He said, however, fighting it would be “an uphill battle” without measures to address the “availability and ease of access to firearms.”

Eric Walsh, closing up the outdoor seating area of a bar along the block, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the scene was “chaos.” He said he saw a young woman collapse to the ground on the corner.

“People were coming off the street with blood splatters on white sneakers and skinned knees and skinned elbows,” Walsh said. “We literally just were balling up napkins and wetting them and handing them to people.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
phl17.com

North Philadelphia shooting leaves teen girl, woman wounded

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman and a teen girl were shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Street just before 3:30 pm. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in the abdomen. She was transported to Temple University Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Men Killed In South Philadelphia Broad Daylight Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:50 p.m. at 2700 Winton Terrace. Police say a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed. A 57-year-old man was shot at least three times and killed. No arrests have been made. There is no word on what led up to the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble. The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Street Mass Shooting: 2 Men In Custody In Connection To Shooting That Left 3 Dead, 11 Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in custody in connection to a mass shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street over the weekend. Police said Monday night the second suspect, 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals. Vereen is facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges, among others. Vereen was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. without incident. Officials also searched his West Passyunk home for weapons but did not find any. Neighbors say Vereen has two children. It’s unclear if either was home at the time he was taken into custody. BREAKING: U.S. Marshalls have taken Rashaan Vereen into custody...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Thomas Jefferson
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Boxer ‘Japan’ Gregory Jackson killed in South Street mass shooting

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Gregory Jackson was a boxer. He was nicknamed “Japan.”. He was shot and killed during the mass shooting on Saturday on South Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The police said that Micah Towns shot and killed Jackson following an exchange of words. Jackson was not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

After South St. mass shooting, Philly mayor says removing guns only way to stop increased street violence

Mayor Jim Kenney said there were enough police on South Street Saturday night, but they couldn’t prevent two men from opening fire on each other and innocent bystanders. Kenney spoke to local media Tuesday morning after speaking to the national press on Monday. He said he’s reviewed the video from both police bodycams and surveillance cameras throughout the South Street area where the incident occurred. He said guns are to blame for the violence getting out of hand.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Two arrested in connection with Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday night. According to Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Almond Lane after receiving reports that shots had been fired. Investigation revealed that two males were involved in a […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
phl17.com

Fourth reported missing child from Arch Street this year

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Tuesday. Police say 15-year-old Eric Tyasiah Robinson was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street just before 10:00 am. This is the fourth child reported missing from this location, believed to be the Department of Human Services this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Jefferson University#Violent Crime#Ap#Police Inspector#Sc#Wtxf Tv
phl17.com

Cedar Park teen is missing, sent an audio message after disappearing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl last seen on June 7, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Tymia Mahoney was last seen at her home on the 5100 block of Cedar Avenue around 8:00 am. She was last spoken to via voice text at approximately 6:00 pm, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot multiple times on Smedley Street, body found on Atlantic Street

20-year-old man critically injured after someone shot him in North Philadelphia. Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood Monday. The incident happened on the 3500 block of North Smedley Street just after 8:00 pm. According to police, officers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 Teens Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teens were injured in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at 19th and Diamond Streets. BREAKING: Philadelphia Police confirm two 15-year-old teens and a 14-year-old teen were just shot at 19th and Diamond in North Philadelphia. The victims are reportedly in stable condition right now. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 7, 2022 A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hip and is in critical condition, according to police. Another 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were also shot. They are in stable condition, according to police. Police say the suspects appear to be young males wearing dark clothing and masks. No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Fired Philadelphia man threatens shooting at former job, police say

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - Police are looking for a man they say threatened to shoot his former boss after being fired. Khalyl Bey threatened to return to his former workplace and shoot his supervisor, according to Prospect Park Police. He also reportedly threatened to assault other employees. Police say the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Suspect in cyclist’s death spotted at Newark airport: US Marshals

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — The woman accused in the Austin shooting death of a professional cyclist was last seen at Newark airport, US Marshals said on Monday.  Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was dropped off there on May 18, the day after Austin police obtained a warrant for her arrest.  Armstrong fled to New York just […]
WBRE

Residents shaken up after police standoff

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect that the man was unarmed contrary to initial reports. PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man barricaded inside his Luzerne County home leads to an hours-long standoff with state and local police. It all happened at the East Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park in Plains […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
TheDailyBeast

2nd Suspect Arrested in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Cops

Philadelphia police on Monday evening announced the arrest of a second suspect believed to have been involved in Saturday night’s deadly shooting, which left three people dead and 14 others wounded. The first suspect, identified in an earlier press conference on Monday as 18-year-old Quran Garner, is facing multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. A second person was arrested after the press conference and was identified as a man named Rashawn Vareen, according to FOX 29. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators were still searching for at least two other people in connection with the shooting. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

WBRE

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy