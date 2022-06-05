ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Warning issued June 05 at 10:00AM CDT until June 11 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS

..The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota......

Is Our Weather Really The Most Severe Ever In Minnesota?

If it's seemed like there's been more severe weather in Minnesota so far this year, it's not just your imagination. Minnesota was home to some wacky unusual weather events last year. From the massive drought that plagued our state last summer to wildfires that raged across northern Minnesota to those severe storms and tornadoes that rolled through the Land of 10,000 Lake, including here in Rochester, last December-- for the first time ever-- 2021 was a weird weather year.
Dry weather aids ongoing flood fight in northern Minnesota

There's finally a little good news in the fight against rising floodwaters in northern Minnesota along the Canadian border. With a dry forecast, the National Weather Service predicts that the water level on Rainy Lake — which is threatening hundreds of properties east of International Falls — will rise by only a couple inches over the next seven days. That compares to some days in the past couple weeks where the lake rose that much in a single day, swollen by a heavy winter snowpack and then spring rains.
Storm damage assessments continue across a wide swath of Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- It’s the third week of flood and storm damage assessments across a wide swath of Minnesota by teams from the state and FEMA. Minnesota officials project eligible damage will exceed 27 million dollars -- nearly three times the threshold for public assistance. State Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly says, “that gives the governor…the logical basis for which to ask the president of the United States...to authorize federal disaster assistance.”
Water Still High At Voyageurs National Park, Extent Of Damage Unknown

(International Falls, MN) -- A spokesperson for Voyageurs National Park says the extent of the damage from floodwaters won’t be known until those waters recede. The park and all of its campsites on Rainy Lake are still closed, along with all backcountry campsites in the whole park. Tawnya Schoewe (SHOW-ee) says the majority of the park amenities – like food lockers, tent pad core sites, fire rings, and docks – are all underwater. It isn’t known how soon Crane Lake, Namakan, Sand Point, Kabetogema, and the Namakan Basin will become accessible. Shoewe says water levels are expected to start dropping in southern sections of the park, but they are still going up around Rainy Lake.
Daily COVID-19 cases trending below 2000

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday reported 1375 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. After daily case numbers exceeding 2000 over the past month, the trend over the last week sees daily case numbers under 2000. Locally there were 40 cases reported in Stearns County, 9 in Pope, 7 in Kandiyohi, 5 in Meeker, 4 in Chippewa, and single cases reported in Renville and Swift Counties. There were 10 COVID-related deaths reported including a person in their early 90s from Stevens County.
Stearns County resident dies from COVID-related illness

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health has released the COVID-19 figures for the past weekend. Over the 3-day period from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday there were 4058 additional cases and reinfections, which is an average of 1352 cases per day. Locally there were 73 cases in Stearns County, 19 in Kandiyohi, 14 in Meeker, 3 in Swift, 2 in both Pope and Chippewa, and a single case reported over the period in Renville County. There were 8 COVID-related deaths reported, including a person in their late 80s from Stearns County.
Bois Forte Band Gets 28,000 Acres of Land Back in Northern Minnesota

In the largest land-back agreement in Minnesota and one of the largest-ever in Indian Country, the Bois Forte Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe today restored more than 28,000 acres of land within its reservation boundaries back to tribal ownership. The purchase of the 28,089 acres in northern Minnesota from...
COVID deaths reported in 3 area counties Friday

Deaths in three area counties were reported Friday in the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update. The deaths came from Blue Earth, Watonwan, and Sibley counties. MDH reports a person in their early 40’s died in Blue Earth County. Watonwan and Sibley counties each reported one death; both fatalities involved someone in their 80’s. The local deaths were part of 15 reported statewide, which brought Minnesota’s coronavirus death toll to 12,664.
Virtual meeting on Kandiyohi County Emerald Ash Borer Wednesday

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is hosting a virtual hearing today for Kandiyohi County residents and tree care professionals regarding emerald ash borer. Entymologist Angie Ambourn says they confirmed EAB in Kandiyohi County for the first time last month... Your browser does not support the audio...
Next Weather: Isolated Showers Tuesday, Quiet Rest Of Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Highs will remain in the low 70s this week in much of Minnesota, as June continues to keep its May feel. Monday evening will be quiet, with a few scattered showers over southwestern Minnesota. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 50s in the Twin Cities. (credit: CBS) Some isolated showers are possible Tuesday. There’s a better chance across the southern half of Minnesota, but even there the showers will be isolated at best. No severe weather is expected. Showers could linger into the early part of Wednesday with a clearing trend afterwards. Temps will hang in the low 70s until the weekend, when we warm to average (76 degrees) and above.
Squirrel Causes Brief Power Outage In Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — A few thousand residents southwest of the Twin Cities lost power Sunday morning because of a squirrel interfering with equipment. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative said a squirrel “in contact with the substation equipment” caused the power outage in Prior Lake around 7 a.m. About 4,000 people were affected. Power was restored around 8 a.m., MVEC said.
Minnesota weather man knocks off Jeopardy champion

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Twin Cities meteorologist is celebrating a win on Jeopardy!. In a newly aired episode filmed in April, Eric Ahasic defeated champion Ryan Long, who was on a 16-game win streak. Ahasic made it onto the show on his 16th try. He has worked for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen since 2016.
Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck in Northwestern Minnesota

Mahnomen, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a crash between a semi-truck and minivan in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a truck was traveling north on Highway 59 while the van was traveling south on the highway when the van crossed into the northbound lane and struck the left side of the truck around 7:30 a.m. just south of Mahnomen.
Minnesota gas prices make historic jump

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Gas prices across the state are increasing at a historic rate. The average price for a gallon of gas has jumped 35 cents in the past week, one of the largest increases in the nation. The average Minnesota gas price is now four-fifty-eight-a-gallon, that's up sixty-six cents from just one month ago.
Two people reportedly shot in central Minnesota at a city park

(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Could police say two people suffered gunshot injuries during a fight on a basketball court in a city park. K-M-S-P/T-V reports officers responded to Hawks Park Sunday at 5:05 p-m. As they were arriving they saw vehicles and people leaving the park. Witnesses said one shot had been fired. About 15 minutes later police were told two men had shown up at St. Cloud Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
Devastated Community, North Dakota Jobs Move To Minnesota

Pembina, North Dakota (population 480), is braced to lose nearly 200 jobs in 2022. Having faced off with Mother Nature's flooding in the spring of 2022- Pembina, Pembina County, and surrounding communities will face another catastrophe this year. After a nearly two-year-long study, a major employer has decided to pull out.
St. Paul Investigates Death Of Bicycle Rider Hit By Light Rail Train

(St. Paul, MN) -- Authorities continue their investigation after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a light-rail train late Wednesday morning in Saint Paul's Midway District. Metro Transit says the collision was at the Raymond Avenue Station on University Avenue and involved a Green Line train. Information isn't immediately available about the victim or circumstances that led up to the collision.
