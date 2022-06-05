Flood Warning issued June 05 at 10:00AM CDT until June 11 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Highs will remain in the low 70s this week in much of Minnesota, as June continues to keep its May feel. Monday evening will be quiet, with a few scattered showers over southwestern Minnesota. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 50s in the Twin Cities. (credit: CBS) Some isolated showers are possible Tuesday. There’s a better chance across the southern half of Minnesota, but even there the showers will be isolated at best. No severe weather is expected. Showers could linger into the early part of Wednesday with a clearing trend afterwards. Temps will hang in the low 70s until the weekend, when we warm to average (76 degrees) and above.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO