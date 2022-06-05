The NHL needs to suspend Evander Kane for his dirty and disgusting hit on Nazem Kadri

The Edmonton Oilers are now a game away from having their season come to an end as they trail the Avalanche 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals after Saturday night’s 4-2 loss to Colorado.

The season should be over right now, though, for Oilers left winger Evander Kane who needs to be suspended for his dirty hit on Nazeem Kadri that could have led to a much more serious injury than the one that has already knocked Kadri out of the rest of this series and maybe longer.

Kane hit Kadri with a cross check from behind in the first period that sent Kadri flying head first into the boards. This can’t happen:

Avs coach Jared Bednar had this to say after the game:

“The hit is the most dangerous play in hockey. It puts him in headfirst from behind, 8 feet off the boards. I’ll leave it at that.”

Kane provided this lame explanation:

“I was just coming around on the backcheck. Puck went wide, kind of dribbled into the corner. I know he likes to reverse it. I was just trying get a bump on him. That’s all I did. Unfortunately, he went into the boards awkwardly and hurt his hands. But that was unfortunate.”

The NHL need to send a message and give Kane a lengthy suspension.

Twitter had reactions.