ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The NHL needs to suspend Evander Kane for his dirty and disgusting hit on Nazem Kadri

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5lJx_0g1C1jXC00

The Edmonton Oilers are now a game away from having their season come to an end as they trail the Avalanche 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals after Saturday night’s 4-2 loss to Colorado.

The season should be over right now, though, for Oilers left winger Evander Kane who needs to be suspended for his dirty hit on Nazeem Kadri that could have led to a much more serious injury than the one that has already knocked Kadri out of the rest of this series and maybe longer.

Kane hit Kadri with a cross check from behind in the first period that sent Kadri flying head first into the boards. This can’t happen:

Avs coach Jared Bednar had this to say after the game:

“The hit is the most dangerous play in hockey. It puts him in headfirst from behind, 8 feet off the boards. I’ll leave it at that.”

Kane provided this lame explanation:

“I was just coming around on the backcheck. Puck went wide, kind of dribbled into the corner. I know he likes to reverse it. I was just trying get a bump on him. That’s all I did. Unfortunately, he went into the boards awkwardly and hurt his hands. But that was unfortunate.”

The NHL need to send a message and give Kane a lengthy suspension.

Twitter had reactions.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The rim in Boston for the Warriors' warmups was too high and NBA fans predictably had conspiracies

It wouldn’t be the NBA Finals without some good, old fashioned gamesmanship, and that might have been what went down ahead of Wednesday’s Game 3 at TD Garden in Boston. Pregame warmups had to be paused because the rim on the Warriors’ side was slightly higher than the mandated 10 feet. Arena crews broke out the tape measure and then had to reconfigure the basket to adjust the height back to 10 feet.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy