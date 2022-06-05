ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims danced to a live performance by Ludacris at their wedding

By Andy Nesbitt
 3 days ago
Yesterday was a special day for PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka as he and his longtime girlfriend, Jena Sims, got married at a ceremony and reception in Turks and Caicos.

The four-time major champion and his new bride threw quite a party in the Caribbean. How big did they go? They had Ludacris perform some of his songs, which had the couple and their friends feeling no pain.

Koepka, who will be playing in the U.S. Open in two weeks, and Sims seemed to have a lot of fun dancing the night away. Check out these videos from their wedding night.

Brooks had quite the shirt on the day before his wedding.

Sims shared this photo before the ceremony.

Here are some photos of the couple from over the years.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

